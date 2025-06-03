Laura Loomer and JD Vance Had a Secret Meeting at the White House
What is Loomer doing back in the White House?
Far-right MAGA influencer and professional bigot Laura Loomer held a private meeting with Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Tuesday morning, according to three sources who spoke with CNN.
The sources would not tell CNN about what the two discussed, but it’s still a notable meeting in multiple ways, beyond the fact of who Loomer is and what she stands for. First, as CNN’s Alayna Treene noted, the last time Loomer was in the White House was in April, when she directly met with Donald Trump. After the meeting, the White House fired several people at the National Security Council whom Loomer had been calling disloyal to the MAGA agenda, including National Security Agency Director Mike Waltz of SignalGate fame.
Loomer took credit for Waltz’s ousting, claiming that she sowed doubts about his loyalty to Trump during their meeting. (Recall that Waltz isn’t totally gone from this administration though, as Trump has nominated him to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations).
Loomer’s Tuesday meeting with Vance is also interesting given that it comes one day after Wired reported that Trump’s team is getting fed up with her. Multiple Trump advisers told Wired that “while they have seen a certain utility in Loomer, even if they find her tiresome and off-putting, their mutually beneficial arrangements may be coming to an end,” the magazine reported.
“Oh, I think she’s on ice,” one Republican who earlier gave Loomer credit for Waltz’s firing told Wired. “With the president.”