Trump Just Let a Far-Right Troll Purge the National Security Council
Laura Loomer, a figure so extreme many Trump loyalists spurn her, just got the president to fire three members of the National Security Council for alleged "disloyalty."
Multiple National Security Council staffers have been fired at the behest of MAGA conspiracy theorist and Trump loyalist Laura Loomer, according to Axios and the Associated Press.
The NSC, headed by Mike Waltz, made headlines after Signalgate, in which Waltz inadvertently added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat where multiple Cabinet members were discussing plans to bomb Yemen.
A source close to the situation told Axios that the firings were “being labeled as an anti-neocon move.” Waltz has been accused of being insufficiently MAGA by the farthest right of the party.
Loomer apparently “presented [Trump] with her research and evidence” alleging that more traditional neoconservative foreign policy hawks were too well represented in the administration.
Loomer, who Trump has described as a “free spirit,” is a “proud Islamophobe” who was pushed out of Trump’s inner circle during the campaign due to numerous statements that were deemed too incendiary for MAGA. She’s stated that 9/11 was an “inside job” and that the White House would “smell like curry” if Kamala Harris, who is of Indian descent, won the election.
This may be the worst time to allow a crank like Loomer back into the fold. The Signalgate controversy has already demonstrated the administration’s capacity for foolishness, and relationships with the rest of the world are arguably at an all-time low, thanks to Trump’s suicidal tariff regimen.
Loomer has declined to share any of what she discussed in her Oval Office meeting.