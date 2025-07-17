RFK Jr. Brings Back Vaping in Bizarre MAHA Agenda
Juul is making a comeback under the Trump administration after a massive victory.
President Trump is bringing Juul back.
After a federal ban in 2022 kneecapped the popular vape company, the Food and Drug Administration, under the watch of MAHA Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is now moving to loosen regulations and approving its full return to the domestic e-cigarette market, according to The Wall Street Journal. The FDA has authorized Juul’s original vaporizer, as well as its tobacco and menthol-flavored cartridges, according to sources who spoke with the Journal. The decision means the agency believes the company provides greater benefits to adult smokers than any harm to general public health.
Former President Joe Biden’s FDA briefly banned Juul from U.S. markets in 2022 due to its failure to provide the government with sufficient health and safety information. The agency later rescinded the ban, although it still dealt significant damage to the company’s profit and reputation.
The FDA has not yet publicly commented on the news of Juul’s reauthorization, nor has RFK Jr.
But now, the iconic flash-drive shaped e-cigarette that rose to prominence with teens and young adults during Trump’s first term is back on the streets.