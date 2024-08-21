Hulk Hogan Threatening to Body Slam Harris Is Proof MAGA Is Broken

“Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris?” a noticeably drunk Hogan asked the crowd at an Ohio event promoting his new beer. “Want me to drop the weight on Kamala?”



Threatening the sitting vice president with violence wasn’t enough for the WWE star as he then moved to racist comments. “Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian?” he asked.

Drunk ass Hulk Hogan “Want me to body slam Kamala Harris? I said, do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” " Is she Indian ?" followed by a disgusting racist "How"

Hogan, though famous for his body slam moves, is more well known recently in political circles for his legal battle with Gawker and for ripping his shirt off at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.