Hulk Hogan Threatening to Body Slam Harris Is Proof MAGA Is Broken
Hulk Hogan couldn’t help himself from questioning Kamala Harris’s racial identity as he threatened her.
Oh, brother.
At an event Tuesday night, professional wrestler Hulk Hogan threatened Kamala Harris while making fun of her biracial background.
“Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris?” a noticeably drunk Hogan asked the crowd at an Ohio event promoting his new beer. “Want me to drop the weight on Kamala?”
Threatening the sitting vice president with violence wasn’t enough for the WWE star as he then moved to racist comments. “Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian?” he asked.
Hogan, though famous for his body slam moves, is more well known recently in political circles for his legal battle with Gawker and for ripping his shirt off at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.
Imagine if someone who spoke at the Democratic National Convention hit Trump with the same threat.
Hogan’s comments are also further proof that all of MAGA seems to have a problem recognizing biracial people. During Trump’s interview with the National Association of Black Journalists last month, the former president stated that for years, Harris “was Indian all the way, and then suddenly she made a turn and she became a Black person.”
Before blaming the beers on his outrageous comments, Hogan took the time to get one last racist jab in, shouting “how” and doing a stereotypical Native American greeting. Doing so, Hogan was trying to invoke tropes about Native American “Indians” to poke fun at Harris.
“I’m going to get heat for that one, brother,” said the wrestler, who was fired from the WWE after he was caught on tape using the N-word.