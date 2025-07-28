Trump Wants Someone in Gaza to Please Say “Thank You”
“Getting people fed right now … that’s the number one position. Because you have a lot of starving people, you have people that—you know the United States recently, just a couple weeks ago, we gave $60 million, that’s a lot of money,” Trump said on Monday, taking questions after a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer. “No other nation gave money. I know the prime minister would have if he knew about it. And he really knows about it now ’cus we’re gonna be discussing it. But, we gave $60 million, nobody said even thank you, you know, thanks. Somebody should say ‘thank you.’ But other nations are gonna have to step up.”
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been either bombed, shot, beaten, or starved to death by the Israeli military for the last two years. The IDF is massacring people at aid distribution sites. And the United States has funded the vast majority of that suffering. Meanwhile, Trump wants to turn it into some beachfront resort once Israel is done razing it. No one has anything to thank him for.
Trump’s tone on Monday was reminiscent of the one Vice President JD Vance took with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in February, when Vance admonished the leader like a child when he asked for more U.S. support against Russia’s invasion.