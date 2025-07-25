Trump Adviser Warns Stephen Colbert Is Just the Beginning

In an introductory letter to the birthday book, Maxwell wrote that the project’s intention was “to gather stories and old photographs to jog your memory about places, people and different events.”

“Some of the letters will definitely achieve their intended goal—some well … you will have to read them to see for yourself,” Maxwell wrote to Epstein. “I know you will enjoy looking through the book, and I hope you will derive as much pleasure looking through it as I did putting it together for you.”

Other evidence proves that Trump was undoubtedly in Epstein’s universe. Prior to his death, Epstein described himself as one of Trump’s “closest friends.” The socialites were named and photographed together several times—including at Trump’s second wedding. Trump reportedly flew on Epstein’s jets between Palm Beach and New York at least seven times, and the first time that Trump slept with his now-wife Melania was reportedly aboard Epstein’s plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express.”