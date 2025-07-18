Skip Navigation
Trump’s Old Drawings Resurface as He Denies Epstein Birthday Letter

Donald Trump says that couldn’t have possibly been his letter because he “never wrote a picture.” Well, here are just some of his many past drawings.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell stand next to each other and smile for the photo.
Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
Donald Trump, his-then girlfriend (and future wife) Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000.

The Wall Street Journal on Thursday evening reported that President Trump sent a 50th birthday letter to infamous predator Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, containing a signed sketch of a naked woman and the ominous caption, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” Trump denied that the letter was actually him, on the grounds that he had “never wrote a picture” in his life. 

“The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures,” Trump said on Truth Social Thursday night. “I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter!  DJT”

That is an outright lie. At least five of the president’s own sketches were auctioned off between 1995 and 2020, suggesting that he had an obvious affinity for drawing. In 2005, a very rudimentary drawing he did of the New York City skyline sold for $30,000. In 2006, another basic sketch was auctioned off, this time of the George Washington Bridge. In 2017, his sketch of the Empire State Building was auctioned off for $16,000. And in 2020, his “Money Tree” drawing sold for $8,500. The president has “wrote” many a picture, poking a gaping hole in his defense against the Journal’s reporting. 

X Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @AdamKinzinger: Trump loves to draw. Just saying (9 photos of his sketches of the NYC skyline)

The Journal report also detailed a strange dialogue-style note Trump left in the birthday letter to Epstein, written in the third person.

“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything,” the note began.

Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.

Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is. 

Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. 

Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it. 

Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? 

Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you. 

Donald: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.

This all comes as the president desperately tries to make his base, and the mainstream, forget about Epstein and his deep ties to him. But the deeper he tries to bury it, the more that seems to come to the surface.  

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Comes Up With Another Excuse for That Weird Bruise on His Hand

Trump’s press secretary says Donald Trump had heart tests due to his mysterious bruises and swollen ankles.

Donald Trump clasps his hands. His right hand has a giant bruise on the back.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration is doing damage control on the visible signs of aging in the president, as seen in his swollen legs and a mysterious bruise on his hand.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Levitt revealed that the president had emergency heart tests to figure out what was going on and was found to have a vein condition known as chronic venous insufficiency.

“In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit,” Leavitt said. “The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

“Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Laboratory testing included a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, coagulation profile, D dimer, B type, natriuretic peptide, and cardiac biomarkers. All results were within normal limits. An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified,” she added.

Then she blamed the strange hand bruises on too much hand shaking, an excuse the president has tried many times before.

“Additionally, recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent hand shaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. This is a well known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy, and the president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here. So the president wanted me to share that note with all of you.”

The White House later published an email from Trump’s physician which basically reaffirmed Leavitt’s claims that everything was fine with the president’s health.

Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when one’s veins don’t flow correctly and allow blood to become backed up in the vessels, resulting in swelling.

“It’s basically not alarming information, and it’s not surprising,” Harvard Medical School assistant professor Dr. Jeremy Faust told CNN. “This is a pretty normal part of aging, and especially for someone in the overweight to obese category, which is where the president has always been. But the bigger concern … is that symptoms like this do need to be evaluated for more serious conditions, and that is what happened.”

Trump turned 79 last month.

Edith Olmsted/
/

“The Liberals Were Right”: Neo-Nazi Turns on Trump Over Epstein

Nick Fuentes is crashing out over Donald Trump’s Epstein stance.

Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes sits on a bed in front of a Trump flag
William Edwards/AFP/Getty Images

Nick Fuentes, a far-right influencer who’s a fan of Hitler, thinks Donald Trump has gone too far.

Trump’s neo-Nazi former sidekick (no, not Elon Musk) torched the president on his show America First Wednesday night for calling his supporters that were still interested in alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein “weaklings.”

“Fuck you! Fuck you! You suck! You are fat, you are a joke, you are stupid, you are not funny, you are not as smart as you think you are,” Fuentes fumed.

“If you watch my show, you know I’ve been very critical. I’ve never been this far,” Fuentes said. “This just goes to show, this entire thing has been a scam. When we look back on the history of populism in America, we are gonna look back on the MAGA movement as the biggest scam in American history. And the liberals were right, the MAGA supporters were had!”

“When we look back in history we will see Trump as a scam artist,” he added.

To be sure, when a white supremacist says you’re right, it doesn’t mean much. But the longtime Trump supporter’s defection shows just how deep a crack Epstein has cleaved in the MAGA movement.

Despite all of Trump’s efforts to distract from Epstein, MAGA influencers just won’t stop talking about the administration’s toothless investigation. The Justice Department announced last week that the sex offender kept no incriminating “client list,” even though Trump’s attorney general claimed one had been sitting on her desk. Alex Jones, Charlie Kirk, Joe Rogan, Tim Pool, and Candace Owens have also levied attacks against the Trump administration over its shoddy work.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Every Democrat Who Helped Pass Trump’s Dangerous Crypto Bill

Seventy-eight Democrats helped push through a bill that will upend cryptocurrency regulation.

A person walks past the Bitcoin logo
Paul Yeung/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Seventy-eight House Democrats voted Thursday to further deregulate the cryptocurrency industry, which will help make Donald Trump rich.

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, a bill crafted by and for the crypto industry, passed the House in a 294-134 vote, installing a new regulatory framework for when digital assets should be considered a commodity or a security. But there’s nothing clear about the so-called CLARITY Act.

While the bill provides long-awaited clarity for entrepreneurs and investors, it also grants broad exemptions for decentralized finance actors, gutting federal oversight and allowing crypto thieves, hackers, and scammers to run rampant, according to Americans for Financial Reform.

The CLARITY Act gives the Commodity Futures Trading Commission primary regulatory oversight authority over spot digital commodities, common cryptocurrencies that can be traded immediately and derive their value from blockchain as determined on the spot market, ending years of uncertainty over their regulation.

The CLARITY Act exempts certain digital commodities from registration under the Security and Exchange Commission creating more avenues to sidestep requirements to disclose information to investors and allowing for fraudsters to fundraise without a hint of transparency.

For example, under the CLARITY Act, a non-crypto company could tokenize its assets, placing all of its stock on blockchain and thus evading all SEC regulation.

The legislation includes a major carveout for decentralized finance platforms, yet another money-making scheme the president has embraced. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), is a decentralized finance platform that is majority owned by DT Marks DEFI LCC, a Trump business entity. Trump currently serves as the company’s “Chief Crypto Advocate,” and his sons and other White House employees also stand to get rich—a marked conflict of interest as the president has sweeping powers to conduct crypto-policy.

The legislation also declares that a range of digital assets such as meme coins and non-fungible tokens are neither securities nor commodities, minimizing federal oversight and investor protection. Trump has been criticized for enriching himself off of his $TRUMP memecoin, and conducting a blatant pay-for-access scheme by hosting the top coin buyers at an ultimately underwhelming gala dinner earlier this year.

See which Senate Democrats voted to advance the bill below:

  1. Pete Aguilar - California
  2. Yassamin Ansari - Arizona
  3. Jake Auchincloss - Massachusetts
  4. Ami Bera - California
  5. Brendan Boyle - Pennsylvania
  6. Nikki Budzinski - Illinois
  7. Janelle Bynum - Oregon
  8. Salud Carbajal - California
  9. Mike Conaway - New Jersey
  10. Lou Correa - California
  11. Jim Costa - California
  12. Angine Craig - Minnesota
  13. Henry Cuellar - Texas
  14. Don Davis - North Carolina
  15. Suzan DelBene - Washington
  16. Cleo Fields - Louisiana
  17. Shomari Figures - Alabama
  18. Lois Frankel - Florida
  19. Laura Gillen - New York
  20. Jared Golden - Maine
  21. Dan Goldman - New York
  22. Jimmy Gomez - California
  23. Tony Gonzalez - Texas
  24. Maggie Goodlander - New Hampshire
  25. Josh Gottheimer - New Jersey
  26. Adam Gray - California
  27. Josh Harder - California
  28. Steven Horsford - Nevada
  29. Chrissy Houlahan - Pennsylvania
  30. Jonathan Jackson - Illinois
  31. Julie Johnson - Texas
  32. Ro Khanna - California
  33. Raja Krishnamoorthi - Illinois
  34. Greg Landsman - Ohio
  35. George Latimer - New York
  36. Kevin Lee - Nevada
  37. Mike Levin - California
  38. Ted Lieu - California
  39. Zoe Lofgren - California
  40. John Mannion - New York
  41. Lucy McBath - Georgia
  42. Sarah McBride - Delaware
  43. April McClain Delaney - Maryland
  44. Kristen McDonald Rivet - Michigan
  45. Rob Menendez - New Jersey
  46. Dave Min - California
  47. Jared Moskowitz - Florida
  48. Seth Moulton - Massachusetts
  49. Kevin Mullin - California
  50. Jimmy Panetta - California
  51. Chris Pappas - New Hampshire
  52. Nancy Pelosi - California
  53. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez - Washington
  54. Nellie Pou - New Jersey
  55. Josh Riley - New York
  56. Raul Ruiz - California
  57. Patrick Ryan - New York
  58. Brad Schneider - Illinois
  59. Hillary Scholten - Michigan
  60. Kim Schrier - Washington
  61. Terri Sewell - Alabama
  62. Mikie Sherrill - New Jersey
  63. Lateefah Simon - California
  64. Eric Sorenson - Illinois
  65. Darren Soto - Florida
  66. Greg Stanton - Arizona
  67. Haley Stevens - Michigan
  68. Marilyn Strickland - Washington
  69. Suhas Subramanyam - Virginia
  70. Tom Suozzi - New York
  71. Shri Thanedar - Michigan
  72. Mike Thompson - California
  73. Ritchie Torres - New York
  74. Derek Tran - California
  75. Gabe Vasquez - New Mexico
  76. Marc Veasey - Texas
  77. Eugene Vindman - Virginia
  78. George Whitesides - California

The CLARITY Act is just one stage of what House Republicans have termed “crypto week.” Lawmakers also passed the GENIUS Act Thursday, which will grant “hundreds—perhaps even thousands—of American companies” the power to issue their own bespoke cryptocurrencies, unleashing financial chaos, according to Berkeley economist Barry Eichengreen. The bill passed by a vote of 308-122, with 102 Democrats voting in favor.

This story has been updated.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Press Secretary Flubs Basic Trade Detail on Russia Tariffs

Karoline Leavitt appears to have a tenuous grasp of international trade relations.

Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt stand next to each other outside the White House
Mehmet Eser/AFP/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was caught in a blatant lie Thursday over Donald Trump’s nonsensical threat to place 100 percent “secondary” tariffs on Russian exports, if Moscow failed to resolve its issues with Ukraine in 50 days.

During a press briefing, Leavitt stumbled when asked to account for the president’s paltry plan to impose tariffs on Russia. She’d previously claimed that U.S. sanctions “preclude any meaningful trade” between the two countries, as a means of explaining why Russia was exempt from the president’s sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs.

“Why now? And why do you think that that would make them cave, and come to some sort of peace agreement as it relates to Ukraine?” asked one reporter, pointing out that there was just $3 billion worth of trade between the U.S. and Russia in 2024.

“Three billion dollars is still a lot of money,” Leavitt replied. “And it’s not just tariffs, it’s the secondary sanctions that will be implemented in 50 days.”

But that is the complete opposite of what Leavitt had argued just three months ago. Similarly, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had told Fox News that it wasn’t necessary to place tariffs on Russia because, after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, trade between the U.S. and Russia had effectively dried up.

But that excuse was always bad. While the nearly $3 billion worth of goods from Russia was smaller than other key U.S. trading partners, it was still more than the trade with several countries Trump levied tariffs against, including several uninhabited islands that each received a 10 percent tariff rate.

In the weeks since Leavitt offered her limp excuses, Trump’s impotence in facilitating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has become increasingly clear, and his promises to end the fighting have disappeared beyond the horizon.

Read more about Trump’s approach to Russia:
Trump Whines That Putin Is Embarrassing Him
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Karoline Leavitt Says Everyone Is Being So Mean to Trump Over Epstein

Karoline Leavitt also offered a very odd explanation of why the Epstein files are a “hoax.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a White House press briefing
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration is attempting to square up Donald Trump’s stray attacks on his Epstein-concerned supporters, arguing that the president doesn’t deserve criticism after he insulted his supporters for expecting updates on the Jeffrey Epstein case.

At a White House press briefing Thursday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that the Epstein “hoax” that Trump keeps referring to is strictly the idea that Democrats “ever wanted transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein,” deriding it as an “asinine suggestion” that Democrats sought answers about the prolific child sex trafficker.

But if Trump and his party want transparency, they have a funny way of showing it. On Tuesday, Republicans unquestioningly fell in line to support their leader’s narrative that there’s nothing to see here, blocking a Democratic-led effort to release the Epstein files. The final vote was 211 to 210—just one dissenting Republican would have tipped the scales.

“The president has been transparent, he has followed through on his promises to the American people, but he doesn’t like to see Democrats and the mainstream media covering this like it’s the biggest story that the American people care about,” Leavitt told reporters, referring to Trump’s alleged connections to a man that orchestrated an international network to abduct children to his island in the Caribbean for the sexual gratification of his upper-class clients.

Instead of focusing on the despicable alleged ties, Leavitt told the room full of reporters that she wanted them to take pity on Trump.

“The president has been working so hard this week,” she said.

The botched rollout of the Epstein files has continued to plague the Trump administration. A Morning Consult poll conducted earlier this month found that Trump’s popularity had tanked by six points since the Justice Department contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi on the existence of Epstein’s so-called “client list.” A YouGov/Economist poll conducted earlier this week found that the majority of Americans—67 percent, including 59 percent of self-identified Trump voters—believed that the Trump administration is “covering up evidence relating to the Epstein case.”

In the wake of the scandal, Trump has repeatedly offended key portions of his base who believed his repeat campaign promises to make the details of Epstein’s case public, referring to them as “stupid” and accusing “naive Republicans” of being “duped” by the Democrats.

High-profile conservatives, including Elon Musk, have speculated that the administration’s continued delay in releasing the Epstein case files is due to the fact that Trump himself might be implicated in the documents, a suggestion that was buttressed Wednesday by one of Trump’s former employees, who claimed to have witnessed the socialite duo partying with young women in the late 1980s and referred to Epstein and Trump as “pretty good buddies.”

Remember that up until Trump assumed his grip on the Republican Party, it wasn’t uncommon for politicians and their dynasties to be unrooted by the mere suggestion of impropriety.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Hacked Flight Logs Reveal Startling Extent of Trump Deportations

Trump disappeared far more people than previously known.

Prison officers remove handcuffs from a prisoner to enter a cell at CECOT (Center for the Compulsory Housing of Terrorism) in El Salvador.
Alex Peña/Getty Images
Prison officers remove handcuffs from a prisoner to enter a cell at maximum security penitentiary CECOT in El Salvador, where Trump deported hundreds of immigrants.

A hacker has revealed that the Trump administration illegally deported dozens more people to El Salvador than they reported, and those additional people have not been seen or heard from since, according to 404 Media.

President Trump’s decision to deport more than 200 men on three planes to El Salvador’s CECOT megaprison in March was met with public uproar and a block from a federal judge, but to no avail. Many of those men had no criminal record whatsoever, and none of them received due process. Now, thanks to a hacker who infiltrated the flight manifests of GlobalX, the airline carrying out the deportation flights, we know that the Trump administration lied about the number of people on those planes, and we have no idea where they are. 404 Media has begun to publish the names.  

“We have this list of people that the U.S. government has not formally acknowledged in any real way and we pretty much have no idea if they are in CECOT or someplace else, or whether they received due process,” said Together and Free executive director Michelle Brané, whose organization works with families of people detained by ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. “I think this further demonstrates the callousness and lack of due process involved and is further evidence that the U.S. government is disappearing people. These people were detained and no one knows where they are, and we don’t know the circumstances [… ] For almost all of these people, there’s no records whatsoever. No court records, nothing.” 

She also added that the government’s secrecy has made it difficult to confirm if the hidden names on the flight registry actually made it on to the flight, and if they did, where they were taken after they landed.  

“[The government is] not disclosing it and they’ve presumably been sent to a prison or sent somewhere by the U.S. government on a plane and have never been heard from since,” she said. “We have not heard from these people’s families, so I think perhaps even they don’t know.”

This revelation only underscores the disappearings and the lies that have come to define the Trump administration’s extrajudicial immigration crackdown. We went from looking for “the worst of the worst” to openly admitting to indiscriminate detainments and deportations based on racial profiling

The Trump administration has yet to comment.

“It is critical that we know who was on these March 15 flights,” ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt told 404 Media. “These individuals were sent to a gulag-type prison without any due process, possibly for the remainder of their lives, yet the government has provided no meaningful information about them, much less the evidence against them. Transparency at a time like this is essential.”

Here are the names 404 Media uncovered of people who were on those deportation fights, who were not on the government’s own list of deportees, and who have been unheard from since: 

Manuel Quijada-Leon

Irvin Quintanilla-Garcia

Jose Ramirez-Iraheta

Josue Rivera-Portillo

Jorge Rodriguez Gomez

Mario Jeavanni Rojas

Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales

Brandon Sigaran-Cruz

Miguel Enriquez Saravia

Abraham Hernandez-Mania

Jean Morales-Loaiza

Nelson Alfaro-Orellana

Jhonnarty Pachecho-Chirinos

Cristian Alpe-Tepas

Jordyn Alexander Alvarez

Jose Alvarez Gonzalez

Wilfredo Avendano Carrizalez

Jose Gregorio Buenano Cantillo

Istmar Campos Mejia

Jose Chanta-Ochoa

Keider Alexander Flores Navas

Noe Florez-Valladares

Miguel Fuentes-Lopez

Roberto Interiano Uceda

Jose Lopez Cruz

Diego Maldonado-Fuentes

William Martinez-Ruano

Osmer Mejias-Ruiz

Iran Ochoa Suescun

David Orantez Gonzalez

Ariadny Araque-Cerrada

Elena Cuenca Palma

Maria Franco Pina

Mayerkis Guariman Gonzalez

Wilmary Linares-Marcano

Scarlet Mendoza Perez

Ofreilimar Peña Boraure

Edilianny Stephany Rivero Sierralta

Dioneli Sanz Aljorna

Anyeli Sequera Ramirez

Yanny Suarez Rodriguez

Karla Villasmil-Castellano

More on Trump’s immigration war:
ICE Is Making an Example of California
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

State Department Cuts Key Office Amidst Raging Epstein Files Outcry

This is a wild time to decide to cut the human trafficking office.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sits in the Oval Office
Kent Nishimura/The Washington Post/Getty Images

While Donald Trump tries to completely dismiss Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex ring scandal as a Democratic “scam,” his administration has quietly axed a key office related to investigating human trafficking.

The White House hacked 1,353 positions from the State Department on Friday, gutting parts of the agency that don’t align with MAGA values, reported Mother Jones. Those include offices focused on promoting democracy, ending genocide, quelling political extremism, and combating human trafficking.

Employees at the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, known as the TIP Office, believed that they would be spared from State Secretary Marco Rubio’s cuts, which were permitted by the Supreme Court last week after months-long delays. They were under the impression that their office would be folded into the Office for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor. They were wrong: half of the office’s full-time civil and foreign service employees were effectively terminated by reduction-in-force notices Friday.

The cuts reduced the office to about 35 people—a third of its staffing levels from seven months ago, thanks to Rubio’s plan and Elon Musk’s deferred resignation program. Those who were not laid off were informed that they would be reassigned and given a pay cut, according to Mother Jones.

“Everyone was caught off guard,” one source familiar with the cuts told the magazine.

“The sheer number of cuts has really decimated the office,” they continued, underscoring the enormous brain drain and loss of expertise and international connections that the cuts will induce. “That takes years to build up. It’s not like you can just reassign a few people in the office and somehow it’s going to work.”

But the Trump administration has defended the cuts. A State Department representative justified dismissing federal employees en masse on the basis that “the world has changed.”

“As we looked comprehensively across the Department, we saw that many of these offices had served an outdated purpose, had strayed from their original purpose, or were simply duplicative,” the spokesperson told Mother Jones.

Trump and his associates have ideated paring down the federal workforce since he was on the campaign trail, with details of diminishing the executive branch explicitly laid out in Project 2025. Trump appealed to fiscal conservatives to advance the cuts, claiming that his administration was focused on driving down the federal budget in order to reduce the deficit.

But that has not been the case. Instead, Trump pushed several exorbitantly expensive policies in his “big, beautiful bill,” including a whopping tax cut for the wealthiest individuals in America at cost to the middle and lower classes that is estimated to add trillions to the budget.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Devastating New Poll Shows Almost Everyone Is Unhappy Under Trump

Donald Trump has gotten a brutal performance review.

Donald Trump frowns while standing outside the White House
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

By and large, Americans are dumping Donald Trump’s policies.

Within the first seven months of his second term, Trump has managed to add trillions to the deficit, eviscerate agencies like the Education Department, rattle the economy, shake America’s strongest alliances, develop concentration camps for his sweeping deportation program, and strip popular social programs such as Medicaid from millions of Americans.

But despite following through on his campaign promises, Trump has failed to earn majority support for any major issue, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research published Thursday.

Approximately half of U.S. adults—49 percent—believe that Trump’s policies have “done more to hurt” them than help them since he returned to the White House, according to the survey. Twenty-two percent of that group reported that Trump’s policies have not made much of a difference in their lives, while just 27 percent—little more than a quarter—of the polled population responded that Trump had actually helped them.

“As it sits today, I don’t know his policies have made much of a difference in my day-to-day life,” Landon Lindemer, a 29-year-old logistics manager from suburban Atlanta who voted for Trump three times, told The Associated Press.

Public polling on Trump’s handling of several key issues produced similar results to his overall job performance rating, which sits at around 40 percent. Trump failed to accrue more than 50 percent support on any topic, including immigration, which has historically been one of his strongest polling issues. Just 43 percent of Americans said they approved of Trump’s immigration policies, compared to 49 percent who said as much in March.

Support also waned for the president’s federal spending habits: weeks after Trump forced through his “big, beautiful bill,” just 40 percent of Americans said they approved of Trump’s government spending, a six percent drop compared to those who felt that way four months ago.

Trump’s approval ratings on the economy, however, have remained relatively stagnant, with four in 10 Americans approving of Trump’s performance on the key factor.

Timothy Dwyer, a 26-year-old self-described independent with conservative leanings based in Dyersburg, Tennessee, told the AP that Trump’s plan tariffs have “really sucked.”

“He’s turned us into a toilet and has absolutely made us the laughing stock of the world,” Dwyer told the newswire.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

RFK Jr. Brings Back Vaping in Bizarre MAHA Agenda

Juul is making a comeback under the Trump administration after a massive victory.

Juul menthol cartridges for sale on a shelf
Mario Tama/Getty Images

President Trump is bringing Juul back.

After a federal ban in 2022 kneecapped the popular vape company, the Food and Drug Administration, under the watch of MAHA Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is now moving to loosen regulations and approving its full return to the domestic e-cigarette market, according to The Wall Street Journal. The FDA has authorized Juul’s original vaporizer, as well as its tobacco and menthol-flavored cartridges, according to sources who spoke with the Journal. The decision means the agency believes the company provides greater benefits to adult smokers than any harm to general public health.

Former President Joe Biden’s FDA briefly banned Juul from U.S. markets in 2022 due to its failure to provide the government with sufficient health and safety information. The agency later rescinded the ban, although it still dealt significant damage to the company’s profit and reputation.

The FDA has not yet publicly commented on the news of Juul’s reauthorization, nor has RFK Jr.

But now, the iconic flash-drive shaped e-cigarette that rose to prominence with teens and young adults during Trump’s first term is back on the streets.

