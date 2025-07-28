Trump Verbatim Calls It a “Privilege” to Visit Epstein Island

“By the way, I never went to the island,” Trump said, while noting alleged trips by notable figures such as former President Bill Clinton.

“And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them. I never had the privilege of going to his island,” the president said. “And I did turn it down. But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn’t want to go to his island.”

Trump on Epstein: I never went to the island. Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never had the privilege of going to the island. I turned it down. pic.twitter.com/p5tUXX9zYC — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2025

Observers on social media were swift to question Trump’s characterization of such trips as a “privilege.” The seemingly sarcastic but extraordinarily tactless choice of words comes as Trump frantically tries to escape the mounting Epstein scandal—yet, with each public remark, only becomes further mired in it.