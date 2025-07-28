Skip Navigation
“Never Satisfied”: Trump’s Former Lawyer Tears Into MTG Over Epstein

David Schoen, who represented both Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, accused Marjorie Taylor Greene of pursuing an agenda.

Representative Majorie Taylor Greene stands with other Republicans during a press conference
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Public interest in the president’s reported connections to Jeffrey Epstein is apparently boggling the Trump mediasphere.

Speaking with Newsmax host Katrina Szish on Monday, attorney David Schoen—who has represented both Epstein and Donald Trump—claimed that the nation’s ongoing fascination with the scandal was an invention of “competing agendas” on both sides of the political aisle.

“Just explain this to me because you, again, you’re a former Epstein lawyer,” Szish said. “Why, then, are people so obsessed? And I’m not just talking about one side of the party or on one side of party lines or others. Overall, people are obsessed. What will it take to get this story—I’m just going to say to go away because it doesn’t seem like there’s anything there?”

But Schoen’s response included an unexpected dig at some of the president’s longest allies.

“On the left, New York Times and the Democratic Party, the hypocrisy is outrageous, as I’ve said, but they want to continue to sow as much dissension as they can and distract from the accomplishments of the Trump administration,” Schoen said.

“On the other side, you’ve got, you know, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, conspiracy theorists, who will never be satisfied by anything,” he continued. “If there were a smoking gun, [Ghislaine] Maxwell says, for example, that some young woman was with, fill in the blank, some famous and wealthy person. They’ll say, well, there must be more. That can’t be all of it.”

Greene has not taken kindly to the Trump administration’s lack of transparency surrounding the Epstein files. So far, the longtime QAnon conspiracist has attacked Trump and joined hands with a dozen other lawmakers in a bipartisan effort—H.Res.581, dubbed the Epstein Files Transparency Act—to make the Epstein case files publicly available.

“If you tell the base of people, who support you, of deep state treasonous crimes, election interference, blackmail, and rich powerful elite evil cabals, then you must take down every enemy of The People,” Greene wrote on X earlier this month. “If not. The base will turn and there’s no going back.”

“Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies,” she continued. “They want the whole steak dinner and will accept nothing else.”

Speaking with reporters last week, Greene claimed that “almost 100 percent” of the call volume at her office has been inquiries about Epstein since the start of the month, when the Justice Department released a memo saying there was no Epstein “client list.”

In Trump’s attempt to subdue mounting anger from his base over the Epstein fiasco, he has instead pushed MAGA conservatives toward an uncomfortable choice: either trust the new narrative cooked up by Epstein’s associates, such as his attorney or longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, or side with the Republicans who have since denounced Trump as a liar.

Edith Olmsted/
/

New Whistleblower Says Trump Judicial Nominee Lied in Senate Hearing

Emil Bove has been hit with damning new allegations.

Emil Bove speaks during his Senate confirmation hearing
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senior Justice Department official Emil Bove is the subject of yet another whistleblower complaint, this time alleging that he lied to lawmakers during his Senate confirmation hearing last month.

The Washington Post reviewed documentation that conflicts with statements Donald Trump’s former lawyer made before the Senate Judiciary Committee about a Justice Department prosecution. The Post has chosen to withhold details to protect the identity of the whistleblower.

Two other Justice Department whistleblowers have claimed that Bove told subordinates that they may need to ignore court orders blocking the mass removal of immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act.

One of those whistleblowers was Erez Reuveni, a former DOJ prosecutor who was removed from his position after openly admitting his frustration that the government had “made a choice here to produce no evidence” to support its allegations about Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“Bove stated that DOJ would need to consider telling the courts ‘fuck you’ and ignore any such court order,” he wrote in his report.

Bove’s confirmation hearing took a rough turn after he repeatedly refused to discuss his work at the DOJ, supplying scant responses to some questions and claiming deliberative process privilege for others.

When asked about his involvement in an alleged scheme to launch a criminal investigation with former interim D.C. Attorney Ed Martin to seize Environmental Protection Agency greenhouse gas reduction funds, Bove balked.

“I’m not aware of such a ‘plan,’ but I did participate in the matter that you are referring to,” Bove replied. When pressed, he said simply, “My answer is limited to, ‘I participated in the matter,’” a phrase he repeated over and over again.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Cases Against L.A. Protesters Collapse Due to Massive ICE Lies

Department of Justice prosecutors have been forced to dismiss multiple cases due to officers’ misleading statements.

People protest against ICE in Los Angeles
Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security lied about the protests against last month’s immigration raids in Los Angeles, and now their cases against protestors are getting tossed out.

A report from The Guardian Monday highlighted the shameful discrepancies between some of the Department of Homeland Security’s claims, and the reality of the unrest in Los Angeles. Inaccurate and misleading testimonies from law enforcement officers have resulted in the dismissal of eight felony cases against protesters, and three cases against people who allegedly interfered with immigration raid arrests.

Just two weeks after they were filed, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges against four people “in the interest of justice” due to a litany of errors that were discovered in the officers’ testimony.

Social media footage documenting the arrest of two sisters, Ashley and Joceline Rodriguez, directly contradicted the criminal complaint submitted by DHS that Ashley had pushed an officer. Instead, footage showed that the officer had pushed her. The complaint said that Joceline had “grabbed the arm” of one of the officers detaining her sister, but the video shows she only briefly touched it.

Key witness Eduardo Mejorado, a border patrol agent, admitted that he had misstated the order of events. Mejorado said that three men, Christian Cerna-Camacho, Brayan Ramos-Brito, and Jose Mojica, engaged officers in response to the arrests of the Rodriguez sisters. In fact, the sisters were detained after the three men.

A video presented by defense showed an officer pushing Ramos-Brito, who had allegedly “pushed [an] agent in the chest.” Mojica, who allegedly “used his body to physically shield” Ramos-Brito and then “elbowed” an officer, was taken to the ground with Ramos-Brito. The video did not show Mojica assault the officers.

Cerna-Camacho, who allegedly made threatening remarks against immigration officers, still faces pending charges, but their lawyers have argued that the case must be dismissed because the indictment listed the wrong name.

Of the nine cases alleging that protesters assaulted law enforcement officers and impeded them from doing their jobs, seven of them have already been dismissed by prosecutors. The DOJ has filed lower-level misdemeanors against six of the defendants in six of the dismissed felony cases.

These glaring errors should be setting off alarm bells for careful readers, as DHS officials have taken to vastly overstating the rate of assaults against its officers and using it as justification for militarizing Donald Trump’s deportation scheme. But with a little scrutiny, their claims tend to fall apart. Already, multiple grand juries have refused to indict protesters arrested during the anti-ICE demonstrations, sending Trump’s lead prosecutor shrieking to high heaven.

Robert McCoy/
/

Republican Announces Senate Run—and Misspells State He’s Running In

Can someone check in on Mike Collins and his campaign team?

Represetative Mike Collins speaks at a press conference in the Capitol. Several other Republicans stand behind him.

MAGA Representative Mike Collins of Georgia has his work cut out for him as he enters the 2026 Republican Senate primary field.

His GOP challengers will include another MAGA candidate and likely also former college football coach Derek Dooley, who reportedly has Governor Brian Kemp’s support. Meanwhile, Democratic spokesperson Devon Cruz told Fox News that incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff is “building massive momentum to take on whichever Donald Trump loyalist limps over the finish line.”

Collins, for his part, stumbled right out of the gate, with an early campaign video that misspells the name of the state he’s running in.

In the video ad, posted to Collins’s campaign account on X late Sunday, the lawmaker says, “We’ve got to be absolutely unrelenting. We’ve got to be unafraid to fight. We’ve got to be unafraid to call balls and strikes, a spade a spade. And I think y’all have seen I don’t mind doing that.” An audio clip of Donald Trump speaking approvingly of Collins plays, before the Georgia Republican chimes back in: “We’re gonna put the hammer down, and we’re gonna get it done.”

Mike Collins War Room @TeamOverhaulGA Mike Collins is ready to put the hammer down and get it done. (screenshot of video, GEORIGA LET'S RIDE)

The video shows various B-roll footage, mostly of Collins, as text flashes on the screen accompanying his monologue. It all leads up to the end card, which absolutely bungles the landing: “GEORIGA, LET’S RIDE.”

“Oof, tough typo in an early Senate campaign ad,” wrote Amber Duke of the right-wing Daily Caller news site.

Critics of Collins relished the mistake in his replies, where some concerned supporters also pointed out the error: “Take it down! Quick,” pleaded one MAGA account on X, with another conservative writing, “Please correct the spelling of ‘Georgia.’ Otherwise, I approve this message.”

The egregious typo adds to a colorful digital footprint for the lawmaker who, in May, likened the addition of a halal restaurant in place of a Steak ’n Shake in the Rayburn House Cafeteria to “the Muslim conquest of Jerusalem in the 7th century,” and, during the 2024 campaign, shared a portrait of JD Vance in which the now vice president was digitally altered to appear more masculine.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

AIPAC Suck-Up Ritchie Torres Suddenly Changes His Tune on Israel

Representative Ritchie Torres is finally criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Representative Ritchie Torres speaks at a lectern that reads "Americans March for Israel March to Free Hostages March Against Antisemitism." Behind him are a row of U.S. and Israeli flags.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Representative Ritchie Torres speaks during the “March For Israel” at the National Mall on November 14, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

One of the most shamelessly pro-Israel Democrats in Congress is beginning to change his tune, as Israel’s blockade has sent Gaza into famine, adding thousands to the death toll.

Torres told Jewish Insider in an interview published Monday that the relationship between the United States and the Israeli government “may be irreparable.” He later clarified that he meant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu specifically, citing the former’s “disrespect” for Barack Obama in 2016, rather than Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, which he still staunchly denies. “To see a foreign leader visibly disrespect [Obama] in the manner that Bibi Netanyahu did, I feel did irreparable damage to the relationship with the Democratic Party,” Torres claimed. He later added that U.S. public backing of Israel was “eroding, and anyone who denies it is ignoring the numbers.”

Torres is one of many domestic and international leaders who have suddenly begun to start caring about the assault on Gaza.

“Telling Palestinians in Gaza to ‘starve away’ is an evil thing to say,” Torres wrote Thursday on X, in response to a particularly abhorrent post from Republican Congressman Randy Fine. “The US must make every effort to secure the release of the hostages, end the war, enable new Palestinian self-governance in Gaza, build a durable peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and expand the Abraham Accords in the service of broader Israeli-Arab peace.”

While this sudden change in rhetoric is welcome, it comes far too late—especially as President Trump called on Israel to “finish the job” just last week.

More on how much Ritchie Torres sucks:
Ritchie Torres vs. the Left
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Emboldened by Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell Has Stunning Request for SCOTUS

As Donald Trump scrambles to control the Epstein fallout, Ghislaine Maxwell smells an opportunity.

Jeffrey Epstein puts an arm around the shoulders of Ghislaine Maxwell and his mouth near her forehead.
Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Longtime Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell is now begging the president and the Supreme Court to unravel her prison sentence.

Maxwell filed a petition Monday asking the nation’s highest court to consider whether plea deals made by U.S. attorneys “on behalf” of the entirety of the United States are legally binding, arguing that her sentence violated a nonprosecution agreement that Jeffrey Epstein had made with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida in 2007.

“We are appealing not only to the Supreme Court but to the President himself to recognize how profoundly unjust it is to scapegoat Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes, especially when the government promised she would not be prosecuted,” her attorney David Oscar Markus said in a statement.

Maxwell filed the appeal in April, but the sex trafficker made her final plea to the Supreme Court Monday, imploring it to take her case before it breaks for the summer recess. Lower courts have ruled that the deal was only applicable to the district it was made in and did not extend to the Southern District of New York, where Maxwell was tried.

“Rather than grapple with the core principles of plea agreements, the government tries to distract by reciting a lurid and irrelevant account of Jeffrey Epstein’s misconduct,” Markus wrote in the brief. “But this case is about what the government promised, not what Epstein did.”

The British socialite was sentenced in 2022 for playing an active role in Epstein’s crimes, including identifying and grooming vulnerable young women while normalizing their abuse at the hands of her millionaire boyfriend. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding in the victimization of hundreds of girls.

But the bold new request is opportunistically timed, arriving mere days after Maxwell met with the Justice Department and reportedly provided more than a hundred names allegedly related to Epstein’s criminal empire in a potential pardon quid pro quo.

Speaking with reporters at his Scottish golf club Monday, Trump not only refused to say that a pardon for the convicted sex offender was off the table but underscored that he is “allowed” to give one. Actually getting to the point of aligning the Trump administration with Maxwell, however, has been a tricky play of political theater.

In an attempt to soothe his appalled base after claiming the Epstein affair was a Democrat-invented “hoax,” the Trump administration has opted not to release the relevant case files, which would ostensibly include the names of Epstein’s associates. Instead, it seems officials would rather lean on Maxwell as a potential source of “new” information.

But whether Maxwell—a reputed liar and convicted criminal—can be trusted at all is in doubt, or whether her testimony would be tampered with prior to being made public. It’s still unclear why the 63-year-old would choose to unveil supposedly new information related to Epstein’s associates now, after spending several years behind bars, rather than when the evidence could have been used to minimize or even prevent her initial sentence.

The renewed conundrum of involving Maxwell also casts confusion over the Justice Department’s July 6 memo, in which the agency claimed there was “no credible evidence” that Epstein blackmailed his clients and that there was no cause to bring investigations against “uncharged third parties.”

Robert McCoy/
/

Independent Senator Calls for Ending Aid to Israel as It Starves Kids

Angus King says it’s time to end all aid to Israel’s “indefensible” horrors.

Senator Angus King
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A staunch Senate moderate on Monday issued a remarkable statement regarding the hunger crisis in Gaza, saying he will not back U.S. support for Israel so long as its campaign of starvation continues.

The centrist Senator Angus King, an independent of Maine, stated, “I cannot defend the indefensible. Israel’s actions in the conduct of the war in Gaza, especially its failure to address the unimaginable humanitarian crisis now unfolding, is an affront to human decency.”

King, who has previously been critical of Israel’s actions, said the starvation gripping Gaza is “a deliberately induced famine among a civilian population—including tens of thousands of starving children” and “can never be an acceptable military strategy.”

The October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, King said, “cannot in turn justify the enormous toll on Palestinian civilians caused by Israel’s relentless bombing campaign and its indifference to the current plight of those trapped in what’s left of Gaza.” While condemning Hamas in no uncertain terms, King noted that “recent events have placed a moral burden on Israel to ameliorate the current crisis, a burden it has thus far totally failed to meet.”

“For these reasons, I am through supporting the actions of the current Israeli government and will advocate—and vote—for an end to any United States support whatsoever until there is a demonstrable change in the direction of Israeli policy. My litmus test will be simple: no aid of any kind as long as there are starving children in Gaza due to the action or inaction of the Israeli government.”

King’s statement comes amid horrific images and reports of starvation in Gaza thanks to Israel’s blockade. Meanwhile, the tide appears to be slightly turning, domestically and internationally, against Israel’s actions—which B’Tselem, a leading Israeli human rights organization, on Monday deemed a genocide, joining other organizations such as Amnesty International.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Says Murdoch Should Be Deposed ASAP Because He’s So Freaking Old

Donald Trump wants Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch to be deposed as soon as possible because he’s so old he might die.

Rupert Murdoch adjusts his glasses as he reads a piece of paper in his hands while seated at Donald Trump's inauguration.
CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
Rupert Murdoch at Donald Trump’s inauguration, January 20.

President Trump wants to immediately depose media tycoon Rupert Murdoch regarding his $10 billion libel lawsuit over The Wall Street Journal’s article about his questionable birthday letter to the late serial sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein. Trump’s lawyers essentially argued that they needed Murdoch, who is 94 years old, in court ASAP because he could keel over and die at any second.

“[Murdoch] has suffered, but thankfully overcome, multiple health issues throughout his life,” they wrote to a federal judge on Monday, putting it a bit more politely. “President Trump is requesting only to conduct Murdoch’s deposition and have him produce documents associated only with his involvement in, and any discussions related to, the decision to publish the article.” They also referenced Murdoch’s various health episodes, such as fainting in London in 2023, a broken back, pneumonia, and a torn achilles tendon. They requested that Murdoch be deposed within the next 15 days.

The Journal reported earlier this month that Trump sent Epstein a 50th birthday letter in 2003 accompanied by a signed sketch of a naked woman and the strange caption, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” Trump denied even writing the letter on the grounds that he had “never wrote a picture” in his life. That was proven false quickly, as he had drawn and auctioned off multiple sketches for thousands of dollars. Nevertheless, Trump insists that Murdoch and the Journal appear in court over it.

Murdoch has yet to respond.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Not Even AIPAC Wants to Be Associated With This GOP Rep Anymore

AIPAC abruptly dropped Representative Randy Fine when he came out as pro-starving children.

Representative Randy Fine speaks to reporters.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Has Florida Representative Randy Fine’s shameless cheerleading for death gone too far for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee?

After winning Florida’s special election in April, Fine claimed that he was AIPAC’s “fastest-ever endorsement.” But on Monday, his name was mysteriously missing from AIPAC’s database of pro-Israel candidates.

It’s not clear why Fine’s name has been removed from the ranks of lawmakers championing consent for Israel’s catastrophic military campaign, which has killed more than 62,000 people in Gaza. However, one possible explanation is that Fine’s recent remarks on the widespread famine in Gaza are too grotesque for even the most staunchly pro-Israel.

Last week, ABC News reported that 15 people in Gaza had died from starvation within just 24 hours, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. Fine responded to the report by wishing for more death and then claiming that it was all a hoax anyway.

“Release the hostages. Until then, starve away,” Fine wrote on X. The post continued, “(This is all a lie anyway. It amazes me that the media continues to regurgitate Muslim terror propaganda.)” The same day, Fine was appointed to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The American Jewish Committee condemned Fine’s statement. “The serious humanitarian situation in Gaza must not be taken lightly, especially by those at the highest levels of government. Implying that starvation is a legitimate tactic is unacceptable,” AJC wrote on X. “All those in need of humanitarian aid should receive it promptly and safely. Our leaders must focus less on scoring political points and more on doing their jobs.”

But Fine doubled down Sunday, writing on X, “There is no starvation. Everything about the ‘Palestinian’ cause is a lie.”

If not his comments on Gaza, perhaps it was his bloodthirsty statements advocating violence against protesters that lost him AIPAC’s support?

In another post Sunday, Fine revealed that the only thing he really supports is murder, pushing for a bill that would allow drivers to run over pro-Palestinian protesters blocking bridges and roads with impunity.

“The Thump Thump Act will allow Americans to run over these Muslim Terrorists,” he wrote. “They don’t try this in Florida because of the bill I helped pass in the Legislature to allow them to be run over. It’s time to take it national. Thump thump.”

“To be clear, the Thump Thump Act will also allow you to run over BLM, Antifa, illegal immigrants, and anyone else who intentionally blocks roads! Thump thump!” he wrote in a separate post.

AIPAC has not returned The New Republic’s request for comment. Just a few months ago, the lobbying group celebrated Fine. Crucially, AIPAC poured more than $126,000 into Fine’s campaign, according to FEC filings.

But Fine insisted he didn’t need AIPAC’s money to be a bigot. “And for the haters who said they bought me, I have news for you,” Fine wrote on X in April. “They had me for free.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Planned Parenthood Gets Huge Win Against Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”

Donald Trump is trying to gut Planned Parenthood’s funding.

A person holds up a sign that says, "I will fight for Planned Parenthood" outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday blocked components of the “big, beautiful bill” that would effectively defund Planned Parenthood.

The new order by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani states that the federal government must continue to reimburse Planned Parenthood clinics throughout the country, despite federal efforts to nix the health care provider’s funding via recent legislation. The decision expands on a preliminary injunction, issued last week, that narrowly applied to affiliates in states where abortion was legal and where services did not exceed an $800,000 revenue threshold.

“Patients are likely to suffer adverse health consequences where care is disrupted or unavailable,” Talwani wrote in her Monday order, rejecting the language of the bill on the grounds of the First Amendment. “In particular, restricting Members’ ability to provide healthcare services threatens an increase in unintended pregnancies and attendant complications because of reduced access to effective contraceptives, and an increase in undiagnosed and untreated STIs.”

The order gives the green light to patients using Medicaid to continue to seek services at Planned Parenthood.

Talwani specified that the court was not intervening in the federal government’s capacity to regulate abortion and was not ordering the public funding of elective abortion services. Instead, the order blocks the federal government from excluding specific groups from Medicaid reimbursements when they are legally entitled to them, and when their lawsuit has an overwhelming likelihood of success.

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion provider, but that’s not the only service it offers. The nonprofit additionally provides critical services such as physicals, cancer screenings, STI testing, and birth control access, and it does not use public funds to provide abortion care.

Donald Trump’s tax bill will gut $880 billion from Medicaid and other crucial social programs—a detail so little favored by Americans that conservative lawmakers stopped holding town halls due to their constituents’ staunch opposition to the line item. But neither that nor the fact that the legislation is estimated to add upward of $6 trillion to the debt stopped Republicans from passing it through Congress, ushering Trump’s key agenda item to his desk.

Shortly after Trump signed the tax bill into law, Planned Parenthood filed suit, arguing that the conservative initiative had specifically targeted its practice in hopes of punishing Americans who either provide or seek abortion care.

“The prohibition specifically targets Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its member health care providers in order to punish them for lawful activity, namely advocating for and providing legal abortion access wholly outside the Medicaid program and without using any federal funds,” Planned Parenthood wrote in the lawsuit, which was filed in Boston federal court last week.

Reacting to Talwani’s most recent order, Health and Human Services spokesman Andrew Nixon told The Hill that the Trump administration “strongly disagrees” with the court’s decision.

“States should not be forced to fund organizations that have chosen political advocacy over patient care,” Nixon said in a statement. “This ruling undermines state flexibility and disregards longstanding concerns about accountability.”

