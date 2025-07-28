“Never Satisfied”: Trump’s Former Lawyer Tears Into MTG Over Epstein
David Schoen, who represented both Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, accused Marjorie Taylor Greene of pursuing an agenda.
Public interest in the president’s reported connections to Jeffrey Epstein is apparently boggling the Trump mediasphere.
Speaking with Newsmax host Katrina Szish on Monday, attorney David Schoen—who has represented both Epstein and Donald Trump—claimed that the nation’s ongoing fascination with the scandal was an invention of “competing agendas” on both sides of the political aisle.
“Just explain this to me because you, again, you’re a former Epstein lawyer,” Szish said. “Why, then, are people so obsessed? And I’m not just talking about one side of the party or on one side of party lines or others. Overall, people are obsessed. What will it take to get this story—I’m just going to say to go away because it doesn’t seem like there’s anything there?”
But Schoen’s response included an unexpected dig at some of the president’s longest allies.
“On the left, New York Times and the Democratic Party, the hypocrisy is outrageous, as I’ve said, but they want to continue to sow as much dissension as they can and distract from the accomplishments of the Trump administration,” Schoen said.
“On the other side, you’ve got, you know, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, conspiracy theorists, who will never be satisfied by anything,” he continued. “If there were a smoking gun, [Ghislaine] Maxwell says, for example, that some young woman was with, fill in the blank, some famous and wealthy person. They’ll say, well, there must be more. That can’t be all of it.”
Greene has not taken kindly to the Trump administration’s lack of transparency surrounding the Epstein files. So far, the longtime QAnon conspiracist has attacked Trump and joined hands with a dozen other lawmakers in a bipartisan effort—H.Res.581, dubbed the Epstein Files Transparency Act—to make the Epstein case files publicly available.
“If you tell the base of people, who support you, of deep state treasonous crimes, election interference, blackmail, and rich powerful elite evil cabals, then you must take down every enemy of The People,” Greene wrote on X earlier this month. “If not. The base will turn and there’s no going back.”
“Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies,” she continued. “They want the whole steak dinner and will accept nothing else.”
Speaking with reporters last week, Greene claimed that “almost 100 percent” of the call volume at her office has been inquiries about Epstein since the start of the month, when the Justice Department released a memo saying there was no Epstein “client list.”
In Trump’s attempt to subdue mounting anger from his base over the Epstein fiasco, he has instead pushed MAGA conservatives toward an uncomfortable choice: either trust the new narrative cooked up by Epstein’s associates, such as his attorney or longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, or side with the Republicans who have since denounced Trump as a liar.