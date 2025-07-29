Skip Navigation
Robert McCoy
/

Mike Huckabee Makes Twisted Nazi Analogy as Horrors in Palestine Grow

The U.S. ambassador to Israel had an unbelievable reaction to other countries shifting their stance on Palestine.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee testifies in Congress.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

As the horrors induced by Israel in Gaza elicit increasing international outcry, French President Emmanual Macron announced last week that France will recognize the state of Palestine. The U.K. on Tuesday decided it will also recognize Palestinian statehood, unless Israel takes certain steps to improve conditions in Gaza.

France’s decision has been criticized by U.S. officials. But it’s what international law demands, said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday: “Statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has a more hysterical take.

Huckabee told Fox News Tuesday that the “very foolish” move would embolden Hamas (an extremely arguable assumption) and therefore “be like letting the Nazis have a victory after World War II.”

The former Arkansas governor and Fox News host is a frequent purveyor of outrageous Nazi analogies.

Recently, he’s trotted out such comparisons most often in relation to Hamas. In May, he made the mind-boggling suggestion that Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack was in ways worse than the Holocaust, telling NPR that “Israel had people murdered in the most vicious, horrible way that we’ve seen, and—I wanted to say, since the Holocaust, but, in all candor, as awful as the crimes were in the Holocaust, they weren’t worse, and, in some cases, they weren’t as malicious.”

Huckabee’s penchant for frivolous Nazi comparisons goes back years. In 2015, he likened Obama’s Iran nuclear deal to “marching the Israelis to the door of the oven.” Search earlier still, and you’ll find out that plenty more has brought Nazism to Huckabee’s mind—be it abortions, gay marriage, or gun control.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

“Playing Dress-Up”: Ex-Agent Warns FBI Leaders Are in Over Their Heads

Kash Patel and Dan Bongino apparently have no clue what they’re doing.

FBI Director Kash Patel stands in the White House Rose Garden
Tom Brenner/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The current leaders of the FBI have “no idea what they’re doing,” according to outgoing employees.

The federal investigative agency is undergoing a “radical deprofessionalization,” with a growing emphasis on ideological loyalty to the Trump administration over a responsibility to serve the public, reported The Atlantic Tuesday. No longer is competence a key priority for new recruits.

Michael Feinberg, who left the bureau in June after 15 years, claimed he was denied a promotion after he decided to maintain ties with his former colleague Peter Strzok. Strzok was fired from the FBI during Donald Trump’s first term for sending text messages that allegedly disparaged the MAGA leader, landing him on FBI Director Kash Patel’s notorious enemies list.

Moving up in the agency, according to Feinberg, was practically a done deal. Feinberg, who had been serving as the acting assistant special agent in charge at the FBI’s Norfolk field office, was already preparing to move to the FBI’s headquarters in Washington in anticipation of the promotion. But the newly installed Special Agent in Charge Dominique Evans put a pin on that on May 31. Over a series of phone calls, Evans revealed that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino had left Feinberg with two options: get demoted or resign, he recalled in a personal essay published earlier this month to LawFare. Feinberg chose the latter—five years before he was eligible for retirement and a pension.

“Furthermore, she told me, I would be asked to submit to a polygraph exam probing the nature of my friendship with Pete, and (as I was quietly informed by another, friendlier senior employee) what could only be described as a latter-day struggle session,” Feinberg wrote. “I would be expected to grovel, beg forgiveness, and pledge loyalty as part of the FBI’s cultural revolution brought about by Patel and Bongino’s accession to the highest echelons of American law enforcement and intelligence.”

Feinberg is not the typecast, anti-Trump type so loathed by MAGA circles. He graduated from Northwestern Law School in 2004, where he was the vice president of the school’s Federalist Society chapter. He considers himself a conservative, aligning with the political theory of philosopher Edmund Burke, according to The Atlantic. He joined the FBI in 2009 to help “protect both United States interests in the world and the rule of law on the domestic front,” he told the magazine.

“They get a kick out of playing dress-up and acting tough,” Feinberg told The Atlantic. “But they actually have no idea what they’re doing.”

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Turns White House X Account Into Commercial for His Golf Club

Donald Trump is using the official White House social platform to shill for his own business.

Donald Trump holds a giant pair of scissors and speaks while standing with his adult sons in front of a red ribbon, during the opening of a new golf club
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

It looks like the White House official social media is being used as unofficial advertising space for the Trump family’s newest golf course.

To close out his four-day taxpayer-funded trip to Scotland, the president attended the grand opening ceremony of the Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen, alongside his sons Eric and Don Jr.

The White House’s official X account shared a link Tuesday to live coverage of the event, similarly to how it might share information about a presidential press conference or Cabinet meeting.

“We started with a beautiful piece of land, but we’ve made it much more beautiful,” Donald Trump said of the golf course built on top of dunes on Scotland’s eastern coast.

“We’ll play it very quickly, and then I got back to D.C. and we put out fires all over the world. We stopped a war. But we’ve stopped about five wars, so that’s much more important than playing golf,” Trump said, referring to Monday’s tentative ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, made amid pressure from the United States.

The White House X account also shared a post directly from Trump International, Scotland, showing the president arriving Monday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“We welcome President Trump and his family as they return to their cherished Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire to open the New Course,” the post read. “The President hosted the Prime Minister and special guests at MacLeod House this evening prior to tomorrow’s grand opening ceremony.”

Trump has sidestepped precedent by refusing to sever ties to companies and other financial assets, instead vesting control of his assets to a family-managed trust. This allows the president’s supporters to pay directly into his family’s coffers by booking their vacations and retreats at any of his family’s many resorts, private clubs, and hotels.

Standing between his two sons Tuesday, Trump cut the red ribbon, though the new course doesn’t actually open for another two weeks, according to the website.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Karoline Leavitt’s Failed Congressional Bid Comes Back to Bite Her

Creditors are hunting down the White House press secretary.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt looks over her shoulder while sitting in a press conference
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Debt creditors are on the prowl for federal officials.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt owes $326,370.50 in the aftermath of her failed 2022 congressional campaign, according to a new disclosure filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Her campaign committee, Karoline for Congress, didn’t raise any money during April, May, or June of this year, failing to pay off a dime of her mountainous debt, according to the disclosure. The majority of the debt is the result of accepting illegal campaign contributions that exceeded federal limits, the bulk of which she has not yet returned, reported OpenSecrets.

The campaign committee reported in June that it had spent the illicit funds a long time ago and currently had no cash on hand.

Some of the individuals owed refunds include former New Hampshire Governor Craig Benson, as well as the late New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader Robert Clegg Jr. Karoline for Congress also owes more than $46,000 to Missouri-based consultant Axiom Strategies, $41,000 to Missouri-based polling firm Remington Research Group, and nearly $13,000 to Washington-based fundraising firm Fundraising Inc. Other donors, however, did scrape by before the committee stopped dishing out refunds. They, conveniently, included Leavitt’s parents, according to NOTUS.

The committee is currently under audit by the FEC. The excessive donations went unreported for years, but in January, the group amended 17 prior campaign finance reports—each one it had ever made—to account for the unlawful discrepancy, NOTUS reported at the time.

An unidentified source close to Leavitt told OpenSecrets that Leavitt doesn’t personally owe anyone money, and underscored that Karoline for Congress is “working with the FEC through the audit and that process is ongoing, hence the outstanding ‘debt.’”

End Citizens United, a Democratic-aligned PAC, sued Karoline for Congress over the illegal donations in November 2022, but little has changed since then. The FEC has lacked the minimum four commissioners necessary to initiate investigations since May. Donald Trump has the sole authority to nominate the commissioners—who must then be confirmed by the Senate—but so far the president has not nominated a single individual to the regulatory agency, despite recommendations from congressional leaders.

“Cases like this send a clear message: If you break campaign finance laws, nothing will happen to you,” End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller told OpenSecrets. “It’s open season for corrupt leaders who want to game the system and get away with it.”

Robert McCoy
/

MAGA Is Somehow Already Blaming Zohran Mamdani for NYC Shooting

Conservatives are bizarrely claiming a deadly shooting in New York City is the fault of the Democratic mayoral nominee.

NYC Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani gets out of a car as someone takes a photo of him on their phone.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The right-wing commentariat is using Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Manhattan, in which a gunman shot and killed four people, to discredit the candidacy of mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani.

The attacks ran the gamut, from mischaracterizations of the Democratic nominee’s agenda to plain bigotry. Curiously, many attempts to use Monday’s tragedy against Mamdani also treat the Democratic nominee as if he were the current mayor and as if the violence did not occur under public safety policies already in place.

Several prominent conservatives have attempted to scapegoat Mamdani in light of a “defund the police” stance he does not espouse. Anti-trans activist Riley Gaines posted on X: “Do you not realize how terrifying it is this is happening in a city where the mayoral candidate wants to defund the police?” Pro-Trump podcaster Benny Johnson wrote: “REMINDER: Communist Zohran Mamdani wants to defund the police. No cops rushing in—just social workers trying to reason with gunmen.”

These attempts to pin the shooting on Mamdani misrepresent the candidate’s agenda and public comments on public safety. Johnson, for instance, pointed to Mamdani’s (now much-screenshotted) 2020 tweet in support of defunding the police, whereas Mamdani stated clearly during the Democratic primary, “I will not defund the police” and says he supports maintaining the current size of the police force.

Mamdani proposes creating a Department of Community Safety, separate from the New York Police Department, which he says will reduce strain on police officers and free up NYPD “resources to increase clearance rates for major crimes.”

As news of the shooting broke, Fox News columnist David Marcus also leveled a criticism that misses the mark, considering Mamdani is not the current occupant of Gracie Mansion. Marcus took to X to write, “Can somebody in Uganda please wake Zohran up? A cop is dead.” (Mamdani, who was born in Uganda, announced last week—in a video humorously preempting right-wing smears—that he would be traveling to the country in a personal capacity and plans to return this week.)

Others resorted to bigoted comments about Mamdani’s background. For instance, Laura Loomer, the MAGA social media personality (who wields considerable influence over the administration of President Donald Trump), baselessly asserted Monday that the gunman was a Mamdani supporter, writing, “[Mamdani] is inspiring a generation of pro-Islamic cop killers. This is why you don’t elect Muslim immigrants to office.”

Mamdani, for his part, posted a statement promptly Monday evening, thanking first responders and writing, “I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts.”

On Tuesday morning, Mamdani posted a heartfelt message mourning the loss of the NYPD Officer Didarul Islam.

Screenshot Zohran Kwame Mamdani @ZohranKMamdani Officer Didarul Islam was one of four people killed in yesterday’s horrific shooting. A Bangladeshi immigrant who joined the NYPD four years ago, he lived in Parkchester with his pregnant wife, their two young children, and his elderly parents. When he joined the police department, his mother asked him why he would pursue such a dangerous job. He told her it was to leave behind a legacy that his family could be proud of. He has done that, and more. I pray for him, his family, and honor the legacy of service and sacrifice he leaves behind. (photo of Didarul Islam)
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Israel Detains, Chokes, and Beats Up Amazon Union Leader Chris Smalls

Meanwhile, there’s not a peep from mainstream media in the U.S.

Chris Smalls wears a shirt that says Amazon Labor Union and a jacket that says Eat the Rich as he holds a banner alongside other protesters. He wears a keffiyeh on his head. Lots of Palestinian flags are in the background.
Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Chris Smalls, then president of Amazon Labor Union in the U.S., takes part in a pro-Palestine march in London on June 8, 2024.

On Saturday night, the Israeli Defense Forces surrounded, beat, and choked American labor leader Chris Smalls as they unlawfully boarded the Handala, the most recent aid ship trying to reach Gaza as part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. Smalls was the only Black person on the flotilla and was punished much more severely than any of the other 20 members detained.

“When he reached the Israeli prison, U.S. human rights defender Chris Smalls was physically assaulted by seven uniformed individuals,” the Freedom Flotilla Coalition announced Tuesday morning. “They choked him and kicked him in the legs, leaving visible signs of violence on his neck and back. When his lawyer met with him, Chris was surrounded by six members of Israel’s special police unit. This level of force was not used against other abducted activists. We condemn this violence against Chris and demand accountability for the assault and discriminatory treatment he faced.”

“Pretty hard to believe that the particularly heinous and brutal treatment Christian Smalls was subjected to by Israeli authorities was not a function of racism given it was not inflicted on other Handala detainees,” University of New Brunswick professor Nathan Kalman-Lamb wrote on Bluesky. “And the US media dgaf.”

Smalls entered the public eye in 2022 after successfully founding a labor union at a Staten Island Amazon factory, garnering national praise and even a White House invitation from President Biden. Now he remains beaten and battered in IDF custody.

The IDF targeting the one Black man on the aid ship is sadly unsurprising, as is the lack of uproar from U.S. politicians and large media outlets. Yet another U.S. citizen assaulted and detained by the IDF, yet not a peep from either side of the aisle because Smalls is a Black American leftist who was standing up to Israel’s campaign of mass starvation and trying to deliver baby food and flour to suffering Palestinians in Gaza.

“I’m thinking of Chris Smalls. And about how, because he’s Black, no Greta Thunberg, no celebrity, no darling of the liberal class, he might not make it out alive,” author Camonghne Felix wrote on X. “Blackness, when vulnerable and on its knees, is a white supremacist fantasy.”

While smaller unions have spoken up to condemn Smalls’s arrest, Teamsters—the largest labor union—has yet to make a statement on his violent detainment, failing spectacularly to meet the moment.

While Smalls and other flotilla members remain in IDF custody, the coalition plans to send another aid ship very soon, yet another direct challenge to the Israeli government.

“We are calling on others around the world, definitely our countries, to live up to their obligation of enforcing international law, of protecting human rights, but also other institutions that are founded to do the same,” said Huwaida Arraf, a Palestinian American attorney and Handala member who was released from IDF custody due to her Israeli citizenship. “We should not be waiting for Israel to give permission for food or other humanitarian aid to enter … we need to be breaking, challenging and breaking the blockade.”

“And our governments not only have not been doing anything about it … the U.S. government did not make contact with any of the seven American citizens on board, but the [others], like France, Spain, Italy, contacted their citizens on board and told them that they are ready to provide consular services when Israel kidnaps us, which we found to be completely obnoxious,” she added. “They were legitimizing Israeli piracy on the high seas. And that is unacceptable to us. And that is the kind of impunity that our governments, all governments, really, have been allowing Israel to just violate international law.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump’s Attorney General Purges Key Justice Department Officials

Pam Bondi has carried out another chilling purge.

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks into a microphone during a press conference
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Two antitrust officials at the Justice Department have received their pink slips.

The fired officials, Roger Alford and Bill Rinner, were both responsible for preventing monopolies and investigating anticompetitive behavior amongst corporations. Their grounds for dismissal were not immediately apparent, though sources that spoke with CBS News Monday night claimed that their termination notices mentioned insubordination.

Alford and Rinner worked under Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater, the chief of the division. Alford was principal deputy assistant attorney general and Rinner was the deputy assistant attorney general, fronting merger enforcement. Slater had recently taken on lawsuits against several major companies, including Capital One, Apple, and Google.

Their department had become the subject of criticism from some business leaders and colleagues. Earlier this month, CBS News reported that internal friction within the team had led to conversations about potentially pushing staffers out. On July 17, Slater met at the White House with the Office of Budget and Management, the National Economic Council, and the Federal Trade Commission. Staffers at those agencies have started to question if Slater is truly prioritizing Donald Trump’s policies, or whether she is walking her own path.

Some of the team’s disagreements were sparked during investigations into T-Mobile and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, among others, according to sources that spoke with CBS.

Business leaders were reportedly unhappy with Slater after she warned them not to engage with the administration via Trump-aligned lobbyists and consultants. In one meeting between Hewlett Packard Enterprise and its prospective purchase Juniper Networks, Slater said that the businesses should only work through Justice Department officials, rather than outside consultants—for HPE, Trump allies Mike Davis and Arthur Schwartz, according to CBS News. Businesses raised concerns with the White House over conversations of that nature, with leaders wondering why the DOJ was instructing them on whom they could hire.

Edith Olmsted
/

GOP Senator Responds to New York Shooting. You’ll Wish He Hadn’t.

If there were better “idiot control” laws, maybe we wouldn’t have to deal with comments like this.

Senator John Kennedy looks down while speaking to reporters in the Capitol
Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has responded to the deadly shooting in Midtown Manhattan with all the wisdom of a bumper sticker.

“We don’t need more gun control, we need more idiot control,” Kennedy said on Fox News’s Hannity Monday night. “And I don’t know exactly how to do that.”

Host Sean Hannity agreed with Kennedy, noting that New York already has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. But the assailant reportedly drove to New York from Nevada, where there are only minor restrictions on purchasing assault weapons. Upon arriving in New York, the shooter killed four people, including an off-duty police officer.

Republicans love to feign ignorance about solutions to gun violence after deadly shootings, but without essential idiot control laws, they still manage to find their way onto national television to blow hot air in the hopes of being reelected.

One thing is clear: People are far safer dealing with an idiot than an assailant armed with an M4 assault rifle.

Robert McCoy
/

MTG Calls Out Israel’s Genocide in Gaza While Torching GOP Colleague

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a good point for once in her life.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene points while speaking to reporters in the Capitol
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

On X Monday evening, Marjorie Taylor Greene castigated fellow MAGA Republican Representative Randy Fine for denying the starvation crisis in Gaza. She also notably joined the small cohort of members of Congress to describe Israel’s actions in Gaza as a genocide.

Greene’s post came in reaction to Fine’s controversial comments last week, in which he dismissed a report about the starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, including children, as “Muslim terror propaganda.” “Release the hostages,” Fine wrote. “Until then, starve away.”

Greene questioned Fine’s commitment to his constituents in Florida’s 6th congressional district, citing his alleged decision to move with his wife to Washington, D.C., rather than, per Greene’s advice, to “live in the district he will represent.”

“I can only imagine how Florida’s 6th district feels now that their Representative, that they were told to vote for, openly calls for starving innocent people and children,” Greene wrote. “It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza.”

Greene added that Fine’s statement, as “a Jewish U.S. Representative,” will only “cause more antisemitism.”

Greene joins only a handful of progressive lawmakers in condemning Israel for committing genocide. Several leading humanitarian organizations have already concluded that Israel’s war on Gaza amounts to genocide, including Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders, and, most recently, B’Tselem, a prominent Israeli human rights group.

Greene’s stance on Israel has radically changed since the period immediately after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack—at which time she smeared a pro-Palestinian protest on Capitol Hill as an “insurrection” and sought to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib on spurious allegations of antisemitism. (The resolution attacked Tlaib for allegedly sharing a social media post “blaming America for allowing the deaths of Palestinian babies at the hands of Israel.”)

Since then, Greene has become a frequent critic of Israel, even introducing a bid earlier this month to cut funding for Israel’s missile defense system, in which she was joined only by four progressives and fellow Republican Thomas Massie.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Pam Bondi Takes Revenge on Judge Trump Absolutely Hates

The Department of Justice is targeting Judge Boasberg.

Judge James Boasberg takes a sip of water.
DREW ANGERER/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s Justice Department is moving to retaliate against one of the federal judges who stood up to Trump’s extrajudicial deportations.

Judge James Boasberg first appeared on the MAGA radar in March after blocking the Trump administration’s invocation of the wartime 1798 Alien Enemies Act to indiscriminately deport men Trump claimed were Tren de Aragua gang members to El Salvador. The administration ignored Boasberg’s order, and he claimed to have found probable cause for contempt on the administration’s part, although the D.C. Circuit Court has paused proceedings. Boasberg’s principled opposition quickly made him a villain to Trump, culminating in the DOJ’s most recent attack on him.

“Today at my direction, @TheJusticeDept filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote Monday on X. “These comments have undermined the integrity of the judiciary, and we will not stand for that.”

While Bondi has yet to actually specify what “improper public comments” Boasberg made to elicit such an attack, both her chief of staff and the right-wing Federalist have reported that this huge, inappropriate mistake Boasberg made was simply expressing his (valid!) concern that the Trump administration was liable to “disregard rulings of federal courts leading to a constitutional crisis,” while at a judicial conference.

So Trump and Bondi are trying to sanction Boasberg for sharing his expert opinion, one of the primary functions of a federal judge.

Trump has called for Boasberg’s impeachment since March when he first ruled against the president’s deportations, and has continued to slander any judge who dares to rule against him as some radical, activist Obama judge. The targeting of Boasberg is unfortunately par for the course now, as judges will have to consider either capitulating to Trump or risking their safety, reputation, and livelihood.

