Mike Huckabee Makes Twisted Nazi Analogy as Horrors in Palestine Grow
The U.S. ambassador to Israel had an unbelievable reaction to other countries shifting their stance on Palestine.
As the horrors induced by Israel in Gaza elicit increasing international outcry, French President Emmanual Macron announced last week that France will recognize the state of Palestine. The U.K. on Tuesday decided it will also recognize Palestinian statehood, unless Israel takes certain steps to improve conditions in Gaza.
France’s decision has been criticized by U.S. officials. But it’s what international law demands, said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday: “Statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward.”
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has a more hysterical take.
Huckabee told Fox News Tuesday that the “very foolish” move would embolden Hamas (an extremely arguable assumption) and therefore “be like letting the Nazis have a victory after World War II.”
The former Arkansas governor and Fox News host is a frequent purveyor of outrageous Nazi analogies.
Recently, he’s trotted out such comparisons most often in relation to Hamas. In May, he made the mind-boggling suggestion that Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack was in ways worse than the Holocaust, telling NPR that “Israel had people murdered in the most vicious, horrible way that we’ve seen, and—I wanted to say, since the Holocaust, but, in all candor, as awful as the crimes were in the Holocaust, they weren’t worse, and, in some cases, they weren’t as malicious.”
Huckabee’s penchant for frivolous Nazi comparisons goes back years. In 2015, he likened Obama’s Iran nuclear deal to “marching the Israelis to the door of the oven.” Search earlier still, and you’ll find out that plenty more has brought Nazism to Huckabee’s mind—be it abortions, gay marriage, or gun control.