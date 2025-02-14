Judge Who Made Life Hell for Trump Will Oversee Case on Elon Musk
A major lawsuit against Elon Musk just got assigned to his new nightmare: Judge Tanya Chutkan.
A major lawsuit to end Elon Musk’s takeover of the federal government has landed before one of Donald Trump’s least favorite judges.
Judge Tanya Chutkan, who presided over Trump’s federal election interference case, was assigned the federal lawsuit filed by 14 states against the president and Musk, attacking the so-called Department of Government Efficiency’s authority.
Chutkan gained the national spotlight as she refused to accept arguments from Trump’s legal team at nearly every step in the January 6 case. She infuriated Trump when she placed a gag order on him in October 2023 and said that his presidential candidacy did not give him “carte blanche” to vilify public servants “who are simply doing their job.” Trump lashed out at the judge, calling her “the most evil person” as she seemed unwilling to bend to the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling.
Now Chutkan will preside over a pivotal lawsuit that will determine the future of the U.S. government and the second Trump administration. The suit directly attacks Musk as a “21st century tech baron,” claiming that “the scope and reach of his executive authority appear unprecedented in U.S. history.”
“His power includes, at least, the authority to cease the payment of congressionally approved funds, access sensitive and confidential data across government agencies, cut off systems access to federal employees and contractors at will, and take over and dismantle entire independent federal agencies,” the lawsuit states.
Trump is not likely to be happy with Chutkan being assigned the case but so far has not mentioned her on his Truth Social account, as of this writing. Likewise, Elon Musk hasn’t posted on X. But it’s only a matter of time, considering that several MAGA personalities, such as Laura Loomer, are already attacking her. The right will soon be on the attack, led by the president and Musk, escalating their attempts to undermine the federal judiciary and constitutional separation of powers.