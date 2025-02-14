Pete Hegseth Torched for Completely Cracking Under Pressure at NATO
Pete Hegseth struggled to convey Donald Trump’s policy for Ukraine.
Donald Trump may have given his defense secretary a pass on spelling out America’s negotiating position on Ukraine, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the Republican conference has been equally forgiving.
Senate Armed Services Chair Senator Roger Wicker torched Pete Hegseth’s speeches at the NATO conference in Munich this week, calling it a “rookie mistake” to tell the summit—and the world—that it would be “unrealistic” for Ukraine to return to its prewar borders.
Wicker said that the ex–Fox News co-host’s speech was akin to a Tucker Carlson monologue, whom he called a “fool.”
“Hegseth is going to be a great defense secretary, although he wasn’t my choice for the job,” Wicker, who nonetheless voted to confirm Hegseth, told Politico at the Munich Security Conference Thursday.
He slammed Hegseth’s decision to cede Ukraine’s border: “But he made a rookie mistake in Brussels and he’s walked back some of what he said but not that line.”
The staunch Ukraine supporter also said that he was “puzzled” and “disturbed” by Hegseth’s comments.
“Everybody knows … and people in the administration know you don’t say before your first meeting what you will agree to and what you won’t agree to,” Wicker said.
The editor of the conservative National Review also trashed Hegseth’s “disappointing” performance. Even though Hegseth (sort of) walked back his Ukraine claims, Mark Antonio Wright noted in an editorial that that “doesn’t excuse Hegseth and his staff for the amateur-hour bungling of yesterday’s speech and policy declaration.”
NATO allies were left reeling Wednesday after Hegseth pitched that America would effectively end its role as the steward of European security. He revealed that the administration’s peace talks with Russia had taken several chips “off the table,” including Ukraine’s possible NATO membership (something the military alliance had promised in 2008), the possibility of a U.S. presence in Ukraine to enforce postwar security guarantees, and the end of NATO missions to Ukraine.
The defense secretary’s “unrealistic” comment also drew the ire of defense experts, who saw the admission as another lost chip that effectively forces Ukraine to cede territory to Russia.
It was a stunning show of inexperience for the former Fox News host, who apparently needed to walk back some of those brazen settlement terms while speaking before NATO on Thursday. Hegseth insisted that, despite his having already shown America’s hand, “everything is on the table” when it comes to arranging peace between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
“What he decides to allow or not allow is at the purview of the leader of the free world, of President Trump,” Hegseth said Thursday. “I’m not going to stand at this podium and declare what President Trump will do or won’t do.”
During an Oval Office press conference Thursday unveiling his new “reciprocal tariff” plan, Trump denied telling Hegseth to walk back his comments, describing them as “pretty accurate.”