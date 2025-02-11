Trump Insists He’s “Brilliant” in Interview That Goes Off the Rails

At one point, in the middle of a thought, Trump diverted his answer to congratulate himself on just how obtuse he was being.

“And you know, let’s go back over there, because I’m the weaver,” Trump said, abruptly switching topics. “I’m the great weaver, you know that right? OK? I’m the great weaver.”

“Trust me,” Baier replied. “I get it.” The Fox News host put one hand up as if to physically stop the president from getting off track, but Trump chugged along like a runaway train.