Trump Picks Most Unhinged Fox News Host for Top D.C. Job
Trump has nominated Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. attorney for D.C. Here are some of the most deranged things she’s said.
Donald Trump has decided to appoint one of his favorite Fox News hosts, Jeanine Pirro, as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., and she has quite a history.
Pirro has spent the last two decades with the conservative TV network as a legal analyst and host of the weekend show Justice with Judge Jeanine, and later co-host of The Five. During that time, she has shared some outrageous statements and views, including election denialism.
During Trump’s first term, Pirro said that the FBI and Justice Department were full “of individuals who should not just be fired, but who need to be taken out in handcuffs.” She has not held back in sycophantic praise of the president, calling Trump “a nonstop, never-give-up, no-holds-barred human version of the speed of light.” Pirro also spoke on stage at a campaign rally for Trump, seemingly violating network policy (without getting punished).
On MSNBC Thursday night, Chris Hayes aired a montage of some of Pirro’s craziest takes, including how she’d make a deal with the devil to get opposition research on an opponent.
Pirro is only getting the job because Trump’s previous pick, Ed Martin, faced too much Republican opposition in the Senate over his connections to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, as well as his own election denialism. Martin also used his brief time as acting U.S. attorney to make legal threats against everyone from Georgetown University to Democratic members of Congress.
What will Pirro do as the top federal prosecutor in the nation’s Capitol? Her rhetoric as a TV host rivals Martin’s insane background, and it remains to be seen how she’ll handle the position—or even if the Senate decides to confirm her at all.