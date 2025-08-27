Skip Navigation
Fox News Host Sparks MAGA Outrage After Calling for Gun Control

In a stunning moment on Fox News, Trey Gowdy reacted to the Minneapolis school shooting and said maybe keeping kids safe is more important than access to guns.

Fox News host Trey Gowdy speaks to others on set
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

On Wednesday, conservative Fox News host and former Republican Representative Trey Gowdy floated the need for stricter gun control laws in response to the shooting that killed two schoolchildren in Minneapolis earlier in the day.

Gowdy said of the tragedy, “The only way to stop it is to identify the shooter ahead of time or keep the weapons out of their hands.” He then suggested it’s time for a national reckoning on guns.

“We’re going to have to have a conversation of freedom versus protecting children. I mean, how many school shootings does it take before we’re going to have a conversation about keeping firearms out—” he said, not finishing the statement as he went on to observe that the overwhelming majority of mass shooters are white men.

“It’s always a young white male, almost always,” Gowdy said. (Though reports Wednesday afternoon indicate that the identified shooter may have been a white transgender woman.)

As a congressman, Gowdy received money from the National Rifle Association and even spoke at the group’s 2016 “leadership forum.” He also questioned the need for tighter gun laws. After the 2018 Parkland high school shooting, he said, “Before we began to advocate for new laws, I think it is eminently fair to say, ‘How are we doing enforcing the ones we currently have?’”

Gowdy’s perspective had changed as of Wednesday: When co-host Lisa Boothe suggested that there are already “laws on the books for these types of situations,” Gowdy was skeptical, asking, “Like what?”

“Well, murder,” Boothe replied, before shifting the conversation somewhat.

Gowdy’s comments sparked outrage online from MAGA, which flooded X with calls for his firing from Fox News. “Trey Gowdy hates you and wants to take your guns,” wrote MAGA provocateur Mike Cernovich, who also accused him of “pushing for gun control and anti-white hatred.” “Shameful,” said the Florida-based pro-Trump personality Eric Daugherty.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Beloved “Alligator Alcatraz” Will Likely Be Empty Very Soon

It could happen within a few days.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks to the media at the entrance to “Alligator Alcatraz” in Ochopee, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
It looks like Florida may finally be taking down the tents of its premier wetland-themed concentration camp.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie sent an email about chaplaincy services at the ramshackle immigration detention facility, also known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” to Rabbi Mario Rojzman last week, The Associated Press reported. In the message, Guthrie claimed that the facility was “probably going to be down to 0 individuals within a few days.”

The email was sent August 22, the same day that a federal judge gave the government just two months to remove the facility’s fencing, lighting, and generators—rendering it unusable and forcing officials to clear out its detainee population.

In her ruling in a lawsuit brought by environmental groups, U.S. District Judge Kathleeen Williams also rejected the government’s claim that “Alligator Alcatraz” was run by the state of Florida, not ICE, making it subject to federal requirements.

The government has already appealed the decision, arguing that forcing the facility’s rapid closure was a hardship that would compromise its ability to enforce immigration laws. Elise Pautler Bennett, a senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, told The Associated Press that Guthrie’s email undermined the government’s argument.

“If it was so difficult, they would not have already accomplished it, largely,” Bennett said.

Earlier this month, the judge ordered Florida to halt construction at the facility, which both detainees and former employees said had nightmarish living conditions. Immigration attorneys have reported they were unable to contact their clients, who went missing from ICE’s detainee tracker inside the supposedly state-run facility.

It’s not entirely clear where exactly the hundreds of detainees have been moved.

At one point, the facility held nearly 1,000 people, but last week Florida Representative Maxwell Frost said that roughly 300 detainees remained. The Associated Press reported that about 100 detainees have been deported, and others have been transferred to other detention facilities, but it’s unclear whether these are federal or state facilities.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Inside the Messy Politics of the Minneapolis School Shooter

Robin Westman’s politics aren’t clear-cut whatsoever.

A parent runs toward the school during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She runs barefoot, holding her shoes in her hands.
RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII/The Star Tribune/Getty Images
The Minneapolis shooter had eclectic politics ranging from explicit Nazism to hate for Trump to transgender equality. 

Robin Westman, 23, dressed in all black, was identified by authorities as having shot through the windows of Annunciation Catholic School during a morning Mass and killed two children, 8 and 10 years old. Seventeen others, 14 of whom were children, were injured, seven critically. Westman then shot themself in the back of the church. Westman was a former student at the school.

In a YouTube video now taken offline, Westman had magazines with a variety of slurs and right-wing slogans written on them, including “kick a spic,” “fart nigga,” “McVeigh,” and “Waco.” Westman also had smoke grenades with “Jew Gas” written on them and the antisemitic, pro-Holocaust slogan “6 million wasn’t enough” written on their gear.

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes The alleged shooter Robin Westman had anti-Black, anti-Latino, and anti-LGBTQ slurs written on his magazines (screenshots of photos)
X screenshot PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes The alleged shooter Robin Westman had the far-right / neo-Nazi message “6 million wasn’t enough” on his gear, a message celebrating the Holocaust. He also had “Jew Gas” written on his smoke grenades. (screenshots of photos)

Interestingly, one magazine also said “Kill Trump Now.” 

X screenshot PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes Alleged shooter Robin Westman also had “Waco” and “McVeigh” written on his gear, references to anti-government topics often referenced by far right nationalists. In addition to his far-right, Nazi messages, he also had threats against Trump on his gear. Many far-right, white nationalist, anti-government types despise Trump while others find their home in the MAGA movement. Westman appears to be the former. (screenshots of photos)

Westman’s apparent video manifesto shows a journal with pages of something written in Russian, featuring disturbing drawings of the Annunciation Church interior. Westman then stabs the pages with a knife, and can be heard whispering “kill them all,” “die, I can’t wait to kill, and kill, and kill, and kill, and kill myself.” These disturbing ramblings continue throughout the 20-minute video. 

Court records show that in November 2019, when Westman was 17, their mother submitted a petition to change their name. A judge approved, writing, “Minor child identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification,” according to The New York Times.

Westman’s social media presence also revealed a sticker with the trans pride flag and a machine gun captioned “Defend Equality.”

The fact that Westman’s statements are so scattered point to the obvious, that they are a deeply unwell person who committed an incredibly heinous act for political reasons that may never be known. It’s more important to actually commit to passing gun control laws than it is trying to parse through Westman’s inflammatory statements.   

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

RFK Jr Just Made It Very Hard to Get a Covid Vaccine

It’s a deeply troubling move.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr sits in a meeting of Trump's Cabinet.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has severely restricted access to the latest Covid-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration approved updated shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax on Wednesday, but only for people aged 65 or above. Under Kennedy’s new policy, younger adults and children will need at least one high-risk health condition, such as asthma or obesity, in order to qualify for the jab.

The change will require millions of Americans to navigate the expenses of the healthcare system to prove they need the Covid vaccine before they’ll be permitted to access it.

Concerned parents will no longer be able to access Pfizer’s vaccine for children under 5, either—in the same stroke, the FDA revoked the company’s emergency authorization. Instead, parents will be able to seek out vaccines from rival drug company Moderna, which per Kennedy’s order will be the only option for children between 6 months and 5 years of age.

In a statement, Kennedy reiterated that he had promised to end Covid vaccine mandates, and “end the emergency” surrounding treatment of the lethal infection. He also said he followed through on maintaining the shot’s availability for vulnerable populations, and had enforced placebo-controlled trials at pharmaceutical companies.

“In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals,” Kennedy wrote on X. “The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded.”

“The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three,” Kennedy added.

It isn’t the first vaccine that Kennedy has cancelled on the grounds of his unscientific doubts.

Earlier this month, the health secretary said his agency would divest $500 million from mRNA research, effectively axing 22 mRNA studies since—according to Kennedy—the vaccines “fail to protect” against “upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.”

Instead, Kennedy said that his agency would shift the funding toward “safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate”—which apparently does not include the latest and greatest medical advances.

The problem with Kennedy’s approach is two-fold: it will result in a sacrifice of time and money. Traditional vaccines injected a weakened or dead version of a virus, triggering the body’s immune response and the development of antibodies. Researching and developing these vaccines is a “lengthy and costly” process that becomes further complicated when researchers have to respond to mutations in the virus, according to Penn Medicine.

After Kennedy took the reins at HHS, he replaced independent medical experts on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel with vaccine skeptics. He also warned against the use of the MMR vaccine during Texas’s historic measles outbreak, recommending that suffering patients instead take vitamins. And he founded his new directive for America’s health policy—the “Make America Healthy Again” report—on studies generated by AI that never existed in the real world.

Robert McCoy/
/

MAGA Loses It After Minneapolis Mayor’s Emotional Speech on Shooting

The right is pissed about the speech Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey gave after the tragic shooting at a Catholic school.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks after the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks after the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church on August 27.

On Wednesday afternoon, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey delivered emotional remarks about the tragedy at a Catholic school in the city earlier that day. In the wake of the shooting—in which the gunman killed two schoolchildren and injured 17 others, before killing himself—Frey emphasized that platitudes about “thoughts and prayers” are not enough.

“And don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now,” Frey said. “These kids were literally praying! It was the first week of school. They were in a church. These are kids that should be learning with their friends. They should be playing on the playground. They should be able to go to school or church in peace, without the fear or risk of violence.”

Online, many on the MAGA right villainized the Democratic mayor for these remarks, mischaracterizing his comments on the insufficiency of hollow condolences as an attack on people of faith.

The right-wing news site Daily Caller reported that Frey had used the shooting to “slander Christians.” Right-wing advocacy group America First Works called the comments “disgraceful.”

MAGA influencer Chaya Raichik (known as Libs of TikTok) said Frey had “slam[med] people who are praying for the victims.” Curtis Houck of the conservative site NewsBusters said he had “kick[ed] dirt on children praying.” Alt-right commentator and Pizzagate conspiracy monger Jack Posobiec accused him of spreading “anti-Christian hate.” A prominent anonymous X user with the handle @_johnnymaga called the mayor “the ultimate POS [piece of shit],” saying he had insulted “the faith of the children who were just gunned down in his city.”

In reaction to the speech, several MAGA accounts with significant followings ridiculed Frey for having knelt and wept before the casket of George Floyd in 2020.

For instance, Juanita Broaddrick, a pro-Trump figure who accused Bill Clinton of rape in 1999, shared a clip of Frey at Floyd’s funeral, writing of the mayor: “He is a real Piece of Sh*t. Here he is sobbing and praying at George Floyd’s gold casket. But he doesn’t want you to pray for these kids today.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Held Secret Talks With Republican Leaders on Gerrymandering War

Indiana lawmakers are feeling the pressure.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance stand in the Oval Office.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

After weeks of resisting the White House’s gerrymandering efforts, Indiana lawmakers are starting to change their minds.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance met privately with Indiana Republicans this week as part of a pressure campaign to maximize GOP House seats before the 2026 midterms.

While Indiana’s lawmakers remain divided on the issue, the president’s personal touch has started to make a difference, according to at least one person who attended the meetings.

Just weeks ago, state Representative Jim Lucas decried the nationwide MAGA effort as a political “stunt.” But Lucas has softened his stance on redistricting Indiana since he spoke with Vance on Tuesday, reported the Indianapolis Star.

“I’m not as opposed to it as I was,” Lucas told the paper.

Talk of redistricting occupied only a small portion of the discussions, but at least one Oval Office encounter did involve a quiet push by Trump to pressure Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Rodric Bray on the issue, according to White House officials who spoke with The Washington Post.

In a separate discussion with Indiana lawmakers, Vance spent the last 30 minutes of his meeting attempting to sway representatives.

The White House’s intense focus on this issue is emblematic of just how nervous the GOP is about maintaining their razor-thin majority in Congress: Indiana holds nine seats in the U.S. House, and seven of those are already held by Republicans.

Gerrymandering has become a nationwide fixation since Trump demanded in July that Texas Republicans create five more House seats by redrawing its congressional map, eliminating a handful of blue districts in the process. The order, and Texas’s subsequent obedience, elicited shock and contempt from two of the country’s most populous regions—California and New York. Both states launched their own redistricting wars in the wake of the vote.

Trump issued similar directives for four other states: Missouri, Ohio, Illinois, and Florida.

Edith Olmsted/
/

MAGA Election Denier Gets Top Job Monitoring Election Integrity

You can’t make this stuff up.

Flags that read "Trump 2020" fly over a street.
Ty O’Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security hired an election conspiracy theorist to work in election integrity.

Heather Honey, a right-wing activist who pushed false claims of fraud after the 2020 presidential election, was hired to serve as the deputy assistant secretary on election integrity at the DHS Office of Strategy, Policy and Plans, according to Democracy Docket. The role did not previously exist under the Biden administration. 

​​Honey is the founder of the Election Research Institute, a group behind a recent elections rule change in Georgia which would allow county boards to postpone certifying election tallies until officials can review any discrepancies between ballots cast and the total number of people who voted, which are typically considered to be minor issues that are not evidence of malfeasance.

Honey is also the founder of Pennsylvania Fair Elections, an election-denying activist group that spread misinformation about the 2020 presidential election in coordination with other activists, like Cleta Mitchell. Mitchell, it’s worth noting, is a far-right activist with the ear of the president who thinks Honey is a “wonderful person.”

The Trump administration has long peddled debunked conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen, and Honey’s hiring is just the latest sign that they plan to continue.

After the 2020 general election, Honey alleged widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania and attempted to access voter records to conduct her own independent review. Honey’s research organization Verity Vote claimed that Pennsylvania had a “voter deficit” which left more than 100,000 votes uncounted, and claimed that the state had sent ballots to unregistered voters. 

Trump made slightly different allegations about Pennsylvania’s 2020 general election, claiming that there had been more votes than voters, which also proved to be false. 

Honey also served as the star witness for Kari Lake’s failed case alleging that hundreds of thousands of phony ballots were cast in Maricopa County, Arizona. She tried to accuse the county of failing to respond to her public records request for paperwork about ballot drop-off,  to which an attorney for the county argued she had completely misunderstood what kind of document she needed. 

When pressed on how many illegal ballots Honey believed had been injected into the election, she said that it wasn’t an “answerable question.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Chilling Report Shows How Trump Has Decimated Federal Workforce

The president has only been in office for seven months.

Former U.S. State Department employees carry boxes as they walk out of the Harry S. Truman Federal Building in July.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Former U.S. State Department employees carry boxes as they walk out of the Harry S. Truman Federal Building in July.

President Donald Trump has forced out nearly 10 percent of the federal workforce.

More than 199,000 federal workers were ousted from their jobs since January, according to a new analysis by the Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan nonprofit that has been tracking the cuts.

“We’re seeing the arson of our government,” Max Stier, president and CEO of Partnership for Public Service, told HuffPost. “The numbers are stunning. We can count 200,000, and the administration said 300,000, by the end of the year. That’s one in eight.”

Roughly two-thirds of the ex-employees left via Trump’s buyout—also known as his “Fork in the Road” deal—which offered furlough-threatened workers the opportunity to receive benefits and paid leave through September if they agreed to immediately resign.

Veterans have been disproportionately hurt by the mass layoffs: roughly one in four civilian employees previously served in the U.S. armed forces.

The Defense Department lost the most workers—more than 55,000 federal civilian employees were given the chop, HuffPost reported. The Treasury Department also suffered major cuts, losing more than 30,000 employees, as did the Department of Agriculture, which lost more than 21,000 people.

Those impacts have already been felt across the country. So far this year, the Social Security Administration has shuttered regional and field offices, minimizing access and creating longer wait times. Thousands of cuts at the Internal Revenue Service have also had an impact on taxpayer services. The near-total planned elimination of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau—which was formed in the wake of the 2008 recession—has left Americans at the mercy of corporate interests with little legal recourse.

The exact number of employees the Trump administration has forced out remains an enigma. The Partnership for Public Service’s statistics are much higher than previously reported figures: Last month, CNN tracked just a quarter of that progress, assessing that roughly 51,000 federal employees had lost their jobs.

“Huge numbers of very talented public servants are being forced out the door. That’s going to hurt,” said Stier. “The services that Americans have come to expect are not going to be there.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Charlamagne tha God Sticks Hakeem Jeffries With Brutal Nickname

The radio host has given Jeffries a nickname that he may simply never recover from.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Breakfast Club host and armchair political analyst Charlamagne tha God has a new nickname for Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: AIPAC Shakur. The name is a combination of rapper Tupac Shakur’s name and a reference to Jeffries’s deep ties to the wealthy pro-Israel lobbying organization.

“I love having Minority Speaker Hakeem Jeffries,” said radio host and CNN contributor Claudia Jordan, referring to her previous talks and interviews with the New York representative. “Because you know, I’m a political nerd, like I love talking politics—”

“Charlamagne hates him,” DJ Envy chimed in.

‘You do?” said Jordan.

“I don’t hate him, I just don’t think he stands for anything,” Charlamagne said. “I think that he’s—I call him AIPAC Shakur.”

“Well, well … we need to talk about messaging,” Jordan responded, stopping Charlamagne in his tracks. “I actually went to the Capitol and had a meeting with him, and we talked about messaging, and how I was like, the frustration with the party is, y’all have to get more gangsta. Like stop going by the politics of the late 2000s, you know, 2010. You have to like, rise to the occasion, and the messaging. And he did, I saw him do more afterwards.”

“Hakeem is a puppet,” Charlemagne responded bluntly. “Hakeem’s not doing anything if Chuck Schumer don’t tell him to do it. And it’s simple as that.”

AIPAC Shakur is a very apt, and pretty funny nickname for Jeffires. The representative has received nearly $1 million dollars from AIPAC (to say nothing of other pro-Israel lobbies), has gone on multiple trips to Israel on the organization’s dime, and has always been a staunch supporter of Israel’s genocidal efforts.

Hakeem also never “got gangsta” with his messaging. He has consistently quelled genuine opposition activity within his party, refusing to make strong, aggressive statements against Trump and the GOP when they’re entirely appropriate. In March, Democratic voters were begging him to fight just a bit harder for them. And last month he still refused to endorse mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, who won a massive victory for his party in the city he represents.

Jeffires is falling short in many regards, but his deep ties to AIPAC are perhaps chief among them. AIPAC funding and weapons to Israel are slowly but surely becoming stronger litmus tests for Democratic voters in 2026 and 2028. Jeffries is flailing badly on both counts. Hopefully the AIPAC Shakur nickname sticks.

Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Admin Spouts BS as It Takes Over D.C.’s Union Station

The Transportation Department is taking credit for Biden policies as it takes control of the major train hub in Washington.

Transportion Secretary Sean Duffy claps while sitting on a train.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that the federal government will wrest control of Washington’s Union Station from Amtrak as part of President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of the city.

The move comes a week after Vice President JD Vance, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited the station to generate support for the president’s D.C. occupation—where they were heckled relentlessly by protesters.

Duffy’s Wednesday announcement of the extension of the takeover to Union Station came at an event celebrating various improvements to the station, such as the launch of Acela train cars. “This is all part of [Trump’s] vision to Make Travel Great again,” the transportation secretary wrote on X, touting increased “reliability,” “lower ticket costs,” and improved “Amtrak profitability.”

But while he attributed these wins to Trump, Duffy omitted to mention that they trace largely back to investments made under the presidency of Joe Biden, according to CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere.

Amtrak’s website celebrates the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (a.k.a. Biden’s “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) for allocating billions to rail, including more than $20 billion “over five years to repair or replace aging assets, modernize our fleet, improve station accessibility, and other capital projects and purposes defined under the law.”

“Sean Duffy, surprising absolutely no one, taking credit for something brought to you in large part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden,” wrote former Biden administration official Chris Meagher on X.

