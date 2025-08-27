Susan Collins Drowned Out in Boos as Protesters Disrupt Ceremony
Republican Senator Susan Collins was confronted with hundreds of furious constituents.
Republican Senator Susan Collins’s ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday turned into a public shaming as more than 200 protestors gathered to jeer the centrist from Maine.
This was Collins’s first public, press conference-style event in her home state in nearly a decade. Video shows the room erupting in boos as she approached the front of the room to cut the ribbon for a new Main Street in Seaport, Maine. The boos eventually turned into chants of “Shame! Shame! Shame!”
Collins smiled and cut the ribbon as if her angry constituents weren’t even there. The crowd continued to shout her down.
“I’m so disgusted with the cuts the Republican Party has made to this Big Ugly Bill.... Get outta here!” one constituent yelled at Collins while she was at the podium.
“So now, if you would let me celebrate—,” Collins responded, alluding to the Main Street grand opening.
“Oh please, there’s no celebration for a genocide!” another constituent shouted, causing the crowd to erupt once again.
“Could you please just listen for one—”
“We’d like you to listen!”
“You don’t ever listen to us!”
“Your votes destroyed our Supreme Court!”
“You refuse to have town halls with us!”
“Why are you funding genocide?”
“I have a suggestion,” Collins said when she was able to get a word in. “Could you listen to the suggestion?”
“Vote Graham Platner!” another attendee shouted.
“Here is my suggestion,” said Collins. “I would like the town of Seaport, which has worked so hard with state, local, and me, to bring today about. To be able to celebrate—”
Collins was again shouted down, this time over her votes to continue funding and arming Israel in its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.
This all comes as progressive populist Democrat Graham Platner announced his bid to unseat Collins last week in a now viral video. His candidacy serves as a foil to Collins on almost every issue, and Maine residents are starting to notice.
“My name is Graham Platner and I’m running for U.S. Senate to defeat Susan Collins and topple the oligarchy that’s destroying our country,” he said in his campaign video. “I’m a veteran, oysterman, and working class Mainer who’s seen this state become unlivable for working people. And that makes me deeply angry.”
Platner, a Marine veteran, has pledged to end “endless wars” and refuse to take money from AIPAC.
“What is happening in Gaza is a genocide. I refuse to take money from AIPAC or any group that supports the genocide in Gaza,” he told Jewish Insider. Collins has long been AIPAC-backed and voted for President George W. Bush’s 2003 invasion of Iraq.
Collins’s chances of winning have been precarious for some time now. Her dedication to a spineless centrist conservatism has frustrated Maine voters, especially in a state won by Kamala Harris in the 2024 general election. That, combined with Collins’s icy reception at her own event, and Platner’s current surge, should make the longtime senator very worried.