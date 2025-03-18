Hakeem Jeffries Confronted by Voter Asking Him to Fight Trump Harder

“I know you need to engage a lot more people,” the woman said. “My son recently had a transplant, in January.… Because of that, he needs to take his anti-rejection medication every day in order to survive for the rest of his life.

“If these Medicaid cuts go through—to give tax breaks to billionaires that really don’t need it—my son is basically sentenced to die, because he will not be able to afford the medication for anti-rejection,” she continued. “And like him, there are many, many others in the same situation.

“So we need you to engage the others, to fight hard, to go as low as you have to just like the Republicans do, and fight for ours,” she added.