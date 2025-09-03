“The Government Knows the Truth”: Epstein Victims Slam Trump Admin
Several survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse called out people in power.
Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein insisted Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s administration knows exactly who was involved in alleged sex trafficking.
Speaking at a press conference Wednesday to call for more transparency on the Epstein files, Haley Robson, a survivor of the convicted child sex offender, reminded lawmakers that her fellow survivors knew exactly who was to blame.
“We have the truth. And the FBI knows the truth. The government knows the truth,” Robson said. “You may pull the wool over the sheep’s eyes, but we are the keys, we know who was involved.”
Robson continued, saying, “We know the game, we know the players. And we are sitting here for twenty years waiting for you to get up and do something. Well guess what? Your time is up, and now we’re doing it.”
Her warning to lawmakers followed remarks from Lisa Phillips, another accuser, who said she and other survivors had discussed making their own list of Epstein’s clients.
“Epstein was not just a serial predator, he was an international human trafficker,” Phillips said. “And many around him knew this, many participated, and many profited. And yet he was protected.
“We know the names,” Phillips said, adding: “Many of us were abused by them. Now together as survivors we will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world, and it will be done by survivors for survivors.”
On Tuesday night, the GOP-led House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released more than 33,000 documents on the child sex offender. But Democrats on the House Oversight Committee found that 97 percent of documents included in the release had already been made public, and one journalist at the Miami Herald noted that the dump contained multiple duplicates of old reports.
Representative Thomas Massie is leading the charge on moving for a House vote to release the Epstein files in full, despite a warning from the White House that it would be seen as “hostile act.” So far, at least three Republicans have defied Trump and lent their signatures to Massie’s petition.