“The Government Knows the Truth”: Epstein Victims Slam Trump Admin

Taylor Greene also offered her robust support for the petition.

“I was the second co-sponsor on Thomas Massie’s resolution. After reading the entire resolution … it protects the victims, and it provides the transparency that the country deserves, and most importantly the survivors deserve. Yes, I will be proudly signing the discharge petition,” Taylor Greene told reporters on Tuesday. “This shouldn’t have been a battle, and unfortunately it has been one. As a woman myself, as a mother of two daughters, I can’t imagine any young girl, or any young woman, being victimized and having … basically a cabal of powerful rich people, as well as the government, cover this up and not prosecute these monsters. And so yes, I’ll proudly sign the discharge petition and I’ll proudly vote for it when it comes to the floor.”

I’m committed to doing everything possible for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.



Including exposing the cabal of rich and powerful elites that enabled this.



I’m proud to be signing @RepThomasMassie‘s discharge petition. pic.twitter.com/ODd026a45E — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2025



This all comes as the 10 victims who met with the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors on Tuesday plan to hold a press conference with Massie and Khanna at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Massie and Khanna need 218 votes to get their petition to the floor. Right now they have 216, with 212 Democratic signees, Massie, and these three congresswomen. Maybe the impending press conference will be enough to flip two more GOPers. We’ll know very soon.