Nancy Mace Turns Back on Epstein Survivors to Defend Trump
The Republican representative from South Carolina had some truly wild things to say.
Representative Nancy Mace offered a wild defense of President Donald Trump, who has dismissed calls for more transparency on Jeffrey Epstein, less than 24 hours after crying with survivors of the alleged sex trafficker.
Mace left a meeting with survivors of Epstein’s sexual abuse visibly upset on Tuesday afternoon, and later said she’d had a “full blown panic attack” in the face of their stories, having been a recent survivor of sexual assault herself.
“I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves because we know absolutely no one will fight for us. GOD BLESS ALL SURVIVORS,” she wrote in a post on X.
But on Wednesday, Mace went out of her way to defend Trump—who had just that day dismissed continuous calls to release Epstein’s list of clients as a “Democratic hoax that never ends.”
“President Trump is the one who banned Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago. President Trump is the one who cooperated with the feds to get this guy. President Trump is the one who is COMMITTED to protecting women and kids,” Mace wrote in a post on X, linking an NBC News interview with some survivors who claimed they hadn’t witnessed any misconduct from Trump.
Mace’s claims stand in stark contrast to statements from survivor Chauntae Davies, who, while speaking Wednesday at a major press conference, said that Epstein’s longtime friendship with Trump was his “biggest brag,” and revealed that he had a framed picture of the two of them on his desk.
This is just the latest in a laundry list of revelations tying the president to the alleged sex trafficker.
Even though Trump has not been directly implicated in Epstein’s crimes, his attempts to discredit survivors and prevent the release of more information could easily be presented as efforts to sweep the whole thing under the rug.
Before the press conference, survivors of Epstein’s sexual abuse held a rally where they spoke about their experiences and condemned lawmakers who would fashion their trauma into political weaponry. Clearly, Mace’s solidarity with survivors of sexual assault only goes so far.
Mace did, however, lend her name to Representative Thomas Massie’s latest petition pushing for the House to release more files on Epstein, following the lackluster release of documents that were mostly already public, or duplicates of older reports.