Nancy Mace Turns Back on Epstein Survivors to Defend Trump

“Mr. President Donald J. Trump, I am a registered Republican, not that that matters because this is not political. However, I cordially invite you to the Capitol to meet me in person so you can understand this is not a hoax,” said Robson, when asked about Trump’s repeated dismissal of the case. “We are real human beings. This is real trauma.… We’re here in person. To say that it’s a hoax is just not … please humanize us. I would like Donald J. Trump and every person in America and around the world to humanize us, and to hear us for what we have to say.”

“I don’t want to send a direct message to [President Trump]; I’m already scared enough,” added Marina Lacerda, who came out for the first time publicly as one of Epstein’s victims, detailing her abuse from the ages of 14 to 17. “Just pass the vote, listen to us. This is not a hoax. Like, it’s not gonna go away. Like I said in my speech earlier, we are not gonna be silenced anymore. We will be speaking moving forward; wherever we need to be we will be, and we need to pass this.”

Trump’s dismissal of this is despicable and could very well backfire as the Epstein files return to the news cycle. The “thousands of pages of documents” the Justice Department and House Republicans have released are full of old, redacted information, and even duplicate pages to make it seem like a bigger dump. Rather than release the files in full, Trump and his Justice Department have done everything in their power to avoid giving these abused women the transparency they promised them and every American.