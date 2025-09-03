Epstein Survivor Drops Damning Detail on Friendship With Trump
Chauntae Davies reminded everyone of just how close Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were.
At a Wednesday morning press conference, victims of Jeffrey Epstein slammed the Trump administration for its lack of transparency, and demanded the release of all documents regarding the late sex criminal and former self-described “closest friend” of Donald Trump.
Survivor Chauntae Davies also shared information about the relationship between Epstein and Trump, during remarks about how Epstein’s powerful connections caused her to feel helpless to seek recourse for the abuse she experienced.
“Epstein surrounded himself with the most powerful leaders of our country and the world,” Davies said. “He abused not only me but countless others, and everyone seemed to look away. The truth is, Epstein had a free pass. He bragged about his powerful friends, including our current president, Donald Trump. It was his biggest brag, actually.”
Later, she again recalled Epstein boasting about his relationship with Trump. “His biggest brag, forever, was that he was very good friends with Donald Trump,” she said. “He had an 8x10 framed picture of him on his desk, with the two of them. They were very close.”
As Epstein’s victims continue applying pressure on Congress to order the release of the Epstein files—which could be possible with just two more GOP votes—Trump on Wednesday repeated his accusation that the whole affair is a “Democrat hoax that never ends.”