Trump Has Meltdown Over Epstein as Congress Amps Up Pressure
Donald Trump isn’t happy the Epstein story is back.
President Trump went on a Friday morning Truth Social rant about Jeffrey Epstein, as he clearly attempts to change the narrative as bipartisan calls to release the Epstein files grow louder.
In a post that parroted some of his favorite talking points, Trump wrote:
The confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money! They knew everything there was to know about Epstein, but now, years after his death, they, out of nowhere, are seeming to show such love and heartfelt concern for his victims. Does anybody really believe that? Where were they during his very public trials, and for all of those years before his death? The answer is, “nowhere to be found.” The now dying (after the DOJ gave thousands of pages of documents in full compliance with a very comprehensive and exacting Subpoena from Congress!) Epstein case was only brought back to life by the Radical Left Democrats because they are doing so poorly, with the lowest poll numbers in the history of the Party (16%), while the Republicans are doing so well, among the highest approval numbers the Party has ever had!
There’s a lot going on here. For one, Trump knows as well as anyone what it’s like to “befriend,” and “socialize” with Epstein, as their countless letters and interactions are well documented. To accuse Democrats of doing that—especially when Epstein’s sweetheart plea deal in 2008 was delivered by a Republican who later joined Trump’s administration—is a massive projection.
Trump is conveniently forgetting that his administration got us to this point. He’s ignoring the fact that his Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Directors Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, Vice President JD Vance, and his own son Donald Jr. have all advocated for the release of the Epstein “list” or “files,” completely independent of the Democratic Party. Trump is also ignoring the fact that he was president for nearly three years before Epstein killed himself, ample time for him to pursue this case. He was nowhere to be found then, either.
“The Dems don’t care about the victims, as proven by the fact that they never did before,” Trump continued in his Friday morning post. “This is merely another Democrat HOAX, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, and all of the others, in order to deflect and distract from the great success of a Republican President, and the record setting failure of the previous Administration, and the Democrat Party. The Department of Justice has done its job, they have given everything requested of them. It’s time to end the Democrat Epstein Hoax, and give the Republicans credit for the great, even legendary, job that they are doing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”
Multiple victims, some of whom even voted for Trump, have made it extremely clear that this is not a Democrat-versus-Republican thing, and it is certainly not a hoax.
“Mr. President Donald J. Trump, I am a registered Republican, not that that matters because this is not political. However, I cordially invite you to the Capitol to meet me in person so you can understand this is not a hoax,” Epstein survivor Haley Robson said on Wednesday. “We are real human beings. This is real trauma.… We’re here in person. To say that it’s a hoax is just not … please humanize us. I would like Donald J. Trump and every person in America and around the world to humanize us, and to hear us for what we have to say.”
“I’m a Republican. I voted for him. I voted for Trump,” Jena-Lisa Jones, who was abused by Epstein in 2003 when she was just 14 years old, also said on Wednesday evening. “For him to say what he’s saying is beyond me. Because I put my hope in him, and he’s supposed to protect us. And for him to say that this is a joke, and that it’s sides? This is not sides. We will say it time and time again: None of us are up there accusing him of anything. There is no one that is accusing him of any wrongdoing, so for the fact that he is saying those things and saying it’s a hoax, who are you hiding for then? Because if it’s not you, then who is it?”
Additionally, Trump’s verbose post came after perhaps his worst jobs report numbers to date, as the economy added a mere 22,000 jobs in August where 75,000 were expected. This is a hit dog hollering.
“Trump with a final knife in the back for conspiracy theorists who believed he would reveal the truth about Epstein and bring down the international pedo elite rings,” journalist Mike Rothschild wrote on X. “He got your votes, now he’s done with you.”