Trump Threatens All Foreign Companies After Massive Hyundai ICE Raid

“Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation’s Immigration Laws,” he wrote. “Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so. What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers.”

About 300 South Koreans were among the 475 people who were arrested Thursday at a Georgia plant manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles operated by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution. The Department of Homeland Security touted the raid as the “largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of homeland security investigations.”

Seoul announced Sunday that the government had brokered a deal with the United States to return the workers to South Korea, pending the completion of some administrative procedures.