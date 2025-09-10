Epstein Survivor Reveals “Disgusting” Truth Depicted in Birthday Book
Jess Michaels dropped a bombshell about one of the drawings in Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book.
One of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has tied a sordid detail from his 50th birthday book to a memory from her real-life trauma.
Speaking with CNN Tuesday, Epstein survivor Jess Michaels connected a drawing in the notorious book to a joke Epstein made when she was being “trained” by the pedophilic sex trafficker.
“In 1991, there was something that he did when I was there initially training me to do massage, as he had trained a very dear friend who trusted him, spoke highly of him and directed me to him,” Michaels said, identifying herself as one of Epstein’s earliest known survivors.
“And during that time where he was training me and we were talking about massage, at one point, it devolves into sexual jokes, and one of the jokes started with that in other countries, you know, it can be a little different,” Michaels continued. “You don’t just have one masseuse, you have three. You have one at your head, one at your feet, and one in the middle. Hahaha.”
The drawing from Epstein’s birthday book makes a similar reference, depicting Epstein grooming young girls and then, later, receiving massages from them on his shoulders, feet, and—as Michaels put it—“in the middle.”
The image was one of thousands of Epstein-related files released by the House Oversight Committee last week.
“And when I saw that picture, and like I said, I haven’t had many triggers happen,” Michaels explained. “I’ve worked so hard on my own healing and taking responsibility for that. All that put me right back there to what happened next. But I think there’s something really important about it. And you started saying that joke he told in 1991 shows a pattern of behavior, that’s clearly depicted in that cartoon.”
Epstein’s birthday book was compiled by his longtime girlfriend and sex-trafficking associate Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003—long before he was charged or arrested for crimes related to his vast pedophile network. The creator of the drawing is not currently known, though the same cannot be said for the other participants in Epstein’s bicentennial gift.
Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard University professor emeritus who defended Epstein during his first criminal trial, was included in the project, as was billionaire Leslie Wexner, the former CEO of Victoria’s Secret and co-founder of Bath & Body Works. The Wall Street Journal first reported in July that Donald Trump had also penned and signed a letter to the glitterati socialite, referring to Epstein as a “pal” with “wonderful secrets,” inside a crude drawing of a woman’s torso. Trump has vehemently denied that he participated in the birthday gift—but the newly revealed letter appears to indicate otherwise.