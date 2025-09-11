Dangerous Conspiracies Already Swirling About Charlie Kirk’s Death

But that hasn’t stopped people from speculating. Even Donald Trump has become implicated in the messy conspiracies. On X, some users blamed the president for Kirk’s death, claiming that the 31-year-old firebrand’s shooting could have been orchestrated by Trump in a supposed attempt to distract people from the Epstein files.

“How do we know Trump didn’t order Kirk’s assassination as a distraction from Epstein—and a tactic to start the civil unrest he needs to declare Martial Law and delay the 2026 midterms?” wrote film director Morgan J. Freeman. The post received more than 40,000 likes.

Kirk had torched the Trump administration for failing to increase transparency for the investigation of the pedophilic sex trafficker earlier this summer. In July, the Turning Point USA founder stoked fury over the issue at a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, querying his young conservative followers on how seriously they viewed Trump’s connections to Epstein. Regardless of the apparent public frenzy, Kirk chose to quiet down his criticism after receiving a personal call from the president.