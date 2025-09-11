Dangerous Conspiracies Already Swirling About Charlie Kirk’s Death
Kirk’s killer has not yet been apprehended, and the motive behind the shooting is unknown.
People on both sides of the aisle are rushing to conclusions to explain the assassination of Charlie Kirk, spreading conspiracy theories regardless of how little evidence they have to support their burgeoning political narratives.
Kirk was shot dead Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University. Authorities have not yet captured a possible suspect for Kirk’s assassination, and have released only a few details about the suspect’s age and what weapon they used.
But that hasn’t stopped people from speculating. Even Donald Trump has become implicated in the messy conspiracies. On X, some users blamed the president for Kirk’s death, claiming that the 31-year-old firebrand’s shooting could have been orchestrated by Trump in a supposed attempt to distract people from the Epstein files.
“How do we know Trump didn’t order Kirk’s assassination as a distraction from Epstein—and a tactic to start the civil unrest he needs to declare Martial Law and delay the 2026 midterms?” wrote film director Morgan J. Freeman. The post received more than 40,000 likes.
Kirk had torched the Trump administration for failing to increase transparency for the investigation of the pedophilic sex trafficker earlier this summer. In July, the Turning Point USA founder stoked fury over the issue at a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, querying his young conservative followers on how seriously they viewed Trump’s connections to Epstein. Regardless of the apparent public frenzy, Kirk chose to quiet down his criticism after receiving a personal call from the president.
Now that sequence of events has been cannibalized as a possible explanation for Kirk’s murder.
“Charlie Kirk, who headed an org essential to Trump’s political support network, stepped out of the party line and demanded the release of the Epstein files and now he’s dead,” posted an account relating itself to the decentralized, anarchistic hacker movement Anonymous. “I’m not saying one led to the other but it doesn’t look good.”
But Trump wasn’t the only individual bearing the conspiratorial blame. Israel and its leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were also identified as potential threats to the conservative thought leader, with online users digging up previous statements made by Kirk in which he appears to be concerned that his political rhetoric could put him at risk with the foreign power.
“It’s not ‘totally ridiculous’ to point out ISRAEL possibly assassinated Charlie,” posted conservative grifter Jackson Hinkle. “He defended Israel throughout his entire career until the final months when he condemned the Iran war, called out Epstein as Mossad, offered to host Tucker & Dave Smith at TPUSA & condemned the terrorism against Christians in Gaza (I acknowledged this tepid change).
“Two weeks ago, Netanyahu invited him to Israel and he likely declined the request,” Hinkle continued. “Only [a] ZIONIST SHILL would claim Israel couldn’t have killed Charlie.”