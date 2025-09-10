The Far Right Is Already Blaming the Left For Charlie Kirk’s Shooting

Harris comes off as more bitter and negative toward the Biden administration than ever before here, and with good reason. Biden maintained his candidacy for 2024 despite accruing years’ worth of mental slip-ups and gaffes, culminating in an absolutely disastrous debate performance that made it clear he was in no state–mental or physical—to run for a second presidential term.

Even after that, it took nearly a month for him to officially step down. Harris wrote, rather transparently, that she stopped short of advising the president to step down because she felt it would make her look bad, and too self-serving.

The former vice president also described feeling forced to constantly prove her loyalty to the Biden administration, particularly after she essentially called him a segregationist onstage at the Democratic primary debate in 2019. She also felt pigeonholed by the busywork and events she was tasked with, and abandoned in the face of her enemies when she took center stage as the candidate.