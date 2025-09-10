The Far Right Is Already Blaming the Left For Charlie Kirk’s Shooting
The attack on the conservative activist Wednesday garnered an outpouring of rage online.
In the immediate wake of the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk Wednesday at Utah Valley University, little to nothing is known about the suspect, and prominent Democrats were quick to condemn the violence.
And yet many on the far right have taken to social media to claim that the shooting—and an increase in political violence in general—was incited by the political left and the Democratic Party.
“The Left is the party of murder,” wrote Elon Musk on his social media platform, X.
“It’s a real treat to see all these Liberals condemn political violence now,” posted Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. “You called us Hitler. You called us Nazis. You called us Racists. You have blood on your hands.”
“It’s time for the Trump administration to shut down, defund, & prosecute every single Leftist organization,” tweeted far-right activist Laura Loomer. “If Charlie Kirk dies from his injuries, his life cannot be in vain. We must shut these lunatic leftists down. Once and for all.”
“The left are evil murdering scum who kill people or let others kill people,” tweeted far-right provocateur Andrew Tate. “THEY MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE.”
Conservative social media personality Isabella Maria DeLuca similarly wrote, “We don’t have a gun problem. We have a Democrat problem.”
James Woods, an actor and Trump supporter, posted a photo of Kirk with the caption: “It’s not gun violence. It’s Democrat violence.”
Right-wing podcast host Joey Mannarino called for the Democratic Party to be “classified as a domestic terror organization and their members & leaders treated accordingly.”
“Democrats are the party of death and destruction,” wrote the conservative political commentary duo the Hodgetwins.
“The left has declared LITERAL WAR on us. DEMOCRATS AND THEIR VlOLENT RHETORIC OWN THIS!” wrote pro-Trump journalist Nick Sortor, sharing a video of a man being detained, who Sortor claimed was the shooter—though it has since been reported that a suspect is not yet in custody.