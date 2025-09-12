Damning New Emails Show Just How Much Ghislaine Maxwell Helped Epstein
Maxwell, who is seeking a pardon for her role in Epstein’s sexually abusive empire, helped him strategize for his first lawsuit.
Ghislaine Maxwell has spent years attempting to distance herself from Jeffrey Epstein.
Although she’s currently serving 20 years in the clink for recruiting and grooming women for Epstein’s sexual abuse, the well-connected British socialite has insisted that she too was a victim. Framing herself as a onetime girlfriend of the deceased child sex trafficker, Maxwell has tried to reposition her public image as his clueless former property manager, insisting that their relationship had corroded by 2008.
But 18,000 never-before-seen emails between the pair via one of Epstein’s personal Yahoo accounts tell a different tale, revealing that Maxwell was intimately intertwined in his vast sex-trafficking network, according to a sprawling new Bloomberg investigation. In 2008 alone, the criminal accomplices were sending at least two messages per day to one another.
The typo-ridden emails include a spreadsheet cataloging gifts to Epstein’s associates and victims—organized by Maxwell—as well as suggestions from the Oxford-educated media heiress on how Epstein could nurture his ties with the rich and powerful. The emails also document the couple debating consequential details relating to Epstein’s first brush with the law in 2004, when he fielded Maxwell’s opinion regarding his potential criminal charges.
“Question,” Epstein wrote to Maxwell on May 23, 2008. “Which one do you prefer … lewd and lscivious conduct … or procuring minors for prostituion.”
“I suppose Lewd and lecivious conduct … I would prefer lewd and lecivious conduct w/ a prositute if possible,” Maxwell replied.
All in all, the duo shared at least 650 messages, though there are indications that many emails in the larger trove—either between Epstein and Maxwell, or Epstein and others—were deleted, according to Bloomberg.
The breadth of their communications indicates a much closer connection between Maxwell and Epstein than either had publicly admitted. The emails show that after police raided Epstein’s home in 2005, Maxwell wrote him detailed instructions for a shared fertility procedure: “You can do the sample at home,” she wrote, noting that it “has to be within 90 mins of my procedure” and that “all the ejaculate must be collected.”
Their correspondence also reveals their attempts to strategize against their own whistleblowers: women who had raised allegations of sex abuse before Epstein’s crimes drew national attention. In one exchange, Maxwell said she planned to discredit one of the victims by spreading compromising information about her.
The larger cache of messages also paints a disturbingly vivid portrait of Epstein’s misconduct.
“Details of his life, by turns mundane and chilling, emerge from the cache: He purchased more than 600 items on Amazon, including an FBI agent costume, teeth whitener, a leather bullwhip, a pair of size 12 Crocs, a prostate massager, girls school uniforms and a box of Nabisco Nilla Mini Wafers,” the article reads.
Read the entire article here.