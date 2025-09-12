Damning New Emails Show Just How Much Ghislaine Maxwell Helped Epstein

But 18,000 never-before-seen emails between the pair via one of Epstein’s personal Yahoo accounts tell a different tale, revealing that Maxwell was intimately intertwined in his vast sex-trafficking network, according to a sprawling new Bloomberg investigation. In 2008 alone, the criminal accomplices were sending at least two messages per day to one another.

The typo-ridden emails include a spreadsheet cataloging gifts to Epstein’s associates and victims—organized by Maxwell—as well as suggestions from the Oxford-educated media heiress on how Epstein could nurture his ties with the rich and powerful. The emails also document the couple debating consequential details relating to Epstein’s first brush with the law in 2004, when he fielded Maxwell’s opinion regarding his potential criminal charges.

“Question,” Epstein wrote to Maxwell on May 23, 2008. “Which one do you prefer … lewd and lscivious conduct … or procuring minors for prostituion.”