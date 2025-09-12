Kash Patel Claims Credit for Alleged Kirk Shooter Turning Himself In
Patel appears to have mishandled the search for Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer at every step.
FBI Director Kash Patel is hoping to salvage his mishandled manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer.
Speaking at a press conference Friday morning, Patel attempted to take a little credit for a job well done.
“This is what happens when you let good cops be cops,” Patel said. “The FBI and our partners are proud to stand here today together to bring justice to the family of Charlie Kirk.”
But Patel’s manhunt didn’t accomplish much—22-year-old Tyler Robinson was “turned in” by a family member, President Donald Trump claimed Friday morning.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed Trump’s statement, telling the Friday morning press conference that a family friend of Robinson’s had contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, after learning from a family member that he’d confessed. “We got him,” Cox said.
Patel viewed this manhunt as an opportunity to prove himself—but he seemed to stumble through it.
On Wednesday, Patel quickly got out over his skis, when he congratulated state and federal officials for taking “the subject for the horrific shooting today” into custody, only to release that suspect hours later.
Patel completely lost it during a meeting Thursday with 200 agents involved in the manhunt, berating them with expletives and accusing them of slowing down the search.
Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe criticized Patel’s decision to get personally involved in the search, arguing that his presence would impose a “huge burden” on the Salt Lake City field office and that his missteps were either the result of a poor flow of information or Patel’s own utter cluelessness.