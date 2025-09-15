Republicans Have a Revolting Plan to Honor Charlie Kirk
House Republicans aren’t done canonizing the MAGA activist.
Republicans are calling to utilize government resources to memorialize Charlie Kirk, the MAGA activist and provocateur who was fatally shot last week at a university speaking engagement in Utah.
On Monday, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a vigil will take place in the evening in the Capitol Building’s National Statuary Hall. At the event, which comes on the heels of a prayer vigil at the Kennedy Center Sunday, Johnson will deliver remarks and lead prayers.
The vigil is just the latest effort by Republicans to canonize Kirk.
Last week, MAGA Representative Nancy Mace said she was introducing a resolution to authorize Kirk to be “lain in honor” at the Capitol Rotunda. The rare distinction, in which the remains of distinguished private citizens are placed in the Capitol for public viewing, was established in 1998—similar to the long-standing tradition of “lying in state,” which is reserved for government officials and military leaders.
If Mace has her way, Kirk would join a small group of individuals to have lain in honor at the Capitol: two Medal of Honor recipients, four Capitol police officers, civil rights leader Rosa Parks, and minister Billy Graham, a close adviser to several U.S. presidents.
Others are even pushing for a statue of Kirk to be erected in the Capitol. In a draft letter to Johnson last week, GOP Representative Anna Paulina Luna said a statue would serve as a “permanent testament” to Kirk’s “life’s work, his courage, and his sacrifice.” Supporting the effort, Republican Representative Andrew Clyde told a NOTUS reporter, “We have a statue of [Martin Luther King Jr.] in the Capitol, don’t we?”
Notably, part of Kirk’s life’s work was distorting the history of the Civil Rights Movement. He attacked King as an “awful” person and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as a “huge mistake.”