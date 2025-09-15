MTG Calls for “National Divorce” in Psychotic Post on Charlie Kirk
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest post on Charlie Kirk sure sounds like sedition.
Hardline MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called for a “national divorce,” in a psychotic, inaccuracy-laden post about “the left” and Charlie Kirk.
“There is nothing left to talk about with the left. They hate us. They assassinated our nice guy who actually talked to them peacefully debating ideas. Then millions on the left celebrated and made clear they want all of us dead,” Taylor Greene wrote on X on Monday. “To be honest, I want a peaceful national divorce. Our country is too far gone and too far divided, and it’s no longer safe for any of us. What will come from Charlie Kirk being martyred is already happening. It is a spiritual revival building the kingdom for Christ.”
https://x.com/RepMTG/status/1967550436337996189
There’s been a concerted effort on the right to cast Kirk’s shooting as some coordinated leftist attack. Some like Elon Musk are even calling it the work of a transgender terrorist cell. Multiple figures both in and out of government have called for “war” against this anonymous idea they have of the left, when in reality the suspect’s politics are enigmatic at best. Still, they are using Kirk’s assassination to further their own far-right agendas. MTG is doing the exact same, as she is literally calling for a civil dissolution of the United States over this, all while evoking the name of Jesus.
“Democrats are hardened in their beliefs and will flip the switch back as soon as they have power. And, if you are expecting Republicans to fight against evil, with the power they currently possess, and end this once and for all, you are going to be extremely disappointed. This week Congress will be voting on another CR—Biden’s budget that FUNDS TRANSGENDER POLICIES, NOT our own Trump policy budget that funds what you voted for,” Taylor Greene continued. “Government is not answer, God is. Turn your full faith and trust to our Almighty God and our Savior Jesus. Tighten your circle around your family and protect them at all times. I will pray for the left, but personally I want nothing to do with them.”
While this is far from MTG’s most troubling post, the greater trend it highlights is indeed worrisome. The right’s attempt to whitewash Kirk’s legacy, declare war on the ambiguous “left” before any motive has been confirmed, and act as if political violence (or jokes about it) is unique to the left is an insult to the intelligence of their own supporters.