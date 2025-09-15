Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

MTG Calls for “National Divorce” in Psychotic Post on Charlie Kirk

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest post on Charlie Kirk sure sounds like sedition.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks animatedly in a House hearing, her eyebrows raised.
Al Drago/Getty Images

Hardline MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called for a “national divorce,” in a psychotic, inaccuracy-laden post about “the left” and Charlie Kirk. 

“There is nothing left to talk about with the left. They hate us. They assassinated our nice guy who actually talked to them peacefully debating ideas. Then millions on the left celebrated and made clear they want all of us dead,” Taylor Greene wrote on X on Monday. “To be honest, I want a peaceful national divorce. Our country is too far gone and too far divided, and it’s no longer safe for any of us. What will come from Charlie Kirk being martyred is already happening. It is a spiritual revival building the kingdom for Christ.” 

https://x.com/RepMTG/status/1967550436337996189

There’s been a concerted effort on the right to cast Kirk’s shooting as some coordinated leftist attack. Some like Elon Musk are even calling it the work of a transgender terrorist cell. Multiple figures both in and out of government have called for “war” against this anonymous idea they have of the left, when in reality the suspect’s politics are enigmatic at best. Still, they are using Kirk’s assassination to further their own far-right agendas. MTG is doing the exact same, as she is literally calling for a civil dissolution of the United States over this, all while evoking the name of Jesus.   

“Democrats are hardened in their beliefs and will flip the switch back as soon as they have power. And, if you are expecting Republicans to fight against evil, with the power they currently possess, and end this once and for all, you are going to be extremely disappointed. This week Congress will be voting on another CR—Biden’s budget that FUNDS TRANSGENDER POLICIES, NOT our own Trump policy budget that funds what you voted for,” Taylor Greene continued. “Government is not answer, God is. Turn your full faith and trust to our Almighty God and our Savior Jesus. Tighten your circle around your family and protect them at all times. I will pray for the left, but personally I want nothing to do with them.”

While this is far from MTG’s most troubling post, the greater trend it highlights is indeed worrisome. The right’s attempt to whitewash Kirk’s legacy, declare war on the ambiguous “left” before any motive has been confirmed, and act as if political violence (or jokes about it) is unique to the left is an insult to the intelligence of their own supporters. 

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Republicans Have a Revolting Plan to Honor Charlie Kirk

House Republicans aren’t done canonizing the MAGA activist.

House Speaker Mike Johnson
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republicans are calling to utilize government resources to memorialize Charlie Kirk, the MAGA activist and provocateur who was fatally shot last week at a university speaking engagement in Utah.

On Monday, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a vigil will take place in the evening in the Capitol Building’s National Statuary Hall. At the event, which comes on the heels of a prayer vigil at the Kennedy Center Sunday, Johnson will deliver remarks and lead prayers.

The vigil is just the latest effort by Republicans to canonize Kirk.

Last week, MAGA Representative Nancy Mace said she was introducing a resolution to authorize Kirk to be “lain in honor” at the Capitol Rotunda. The rare distinction, in which the remains of distinguished private citizens are placed in the Capitol for public viewing, was established in 1998—similar to the long-standing tradition of “lying in state,” which is reserved for government officials and military leaders.

If Mace has her way, Kirk would join a small group of individuals to have lain in honor at the Capitol: two Medal of Honor recipients, four Capitol police officers, civil rights leader Rosa Parks, and minister Billy Graham, a close adviser to several U.S. presidents.

Others are even pushing for a statue of Kirk to be erected in the Capitol. In a draft letter to Johnson last week, GOP Representative Anna Paulina Luna said a statue would serve as a “permanent testament” to Kirk’s “life’s work, his courage, and his sacrifice.” Supporting the effort, Republican Representative Andrew Clyde told a NOTUS reporter, “We have a statue of [Martin Luther King Jr.] in the Capitol, don’t we?”

Notably, part of Kirk’s life’s work was distorting the history of the Civil Rights Movement. He attacked King as an “awful” person and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as a “huge mistake.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Stephen Miller Is Already Using Charlie Kirk’s Death for Own Agenda

Miller is one of several members of Donald Trump’s administration Charlie Kirk’s death for their own goals.

Stephen Miller scratches his forehead while standing in the Oval Office
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and other Republicans have wasted no time fashioning the late Charlie Kirk into a prop from their political agendas.

During an angry rant on Fox News Friday, Miller revealed that Kirk’s final missive to him was a directive to use the full force of government to “dismantle” the left.

“The last message that Charlie Kirk gave to me before he joined his creator in Heaven was he said that we have to dismantle and take on the radical left organizations in this country that are fomenting violence,” Miller fumed. “That was the last message that he sent me before that assassin stole him from all of us.”

Miller said he was open to leveling any charges against left-wing organizations responsible for inciting riots, doxing, committing violence, and “trying to inspire terrorism.” It’s worth noting that the alleged assassin has not been linked to any such organization, and in the wake of Kirk’s death, right-wing activists have undertaken a massive doxing campaign against anyone they feel belittled the shooting.

Miller also threatened to exile the “domestic terrorists in this country spreading this evil hate,” warning that law enforcement would be used to “find you, will be used to take away your money, take away your power, and if you’ve broken the law, take away your freedom.”

It’s certainly not impossible that Kirk fully supported Miller’s long-standing goal of destroying left-wing organizations; it’s just a little convenient that the late right-wing activist’s final message rubber-stamped Miller’s dreams of a law enforcement crackdown against the left.

Miller’s latest threat comes as Donald Trump has moved to defend right-wing radicals and demonize the left, and MAGA declared “war” before they even knew who had fired the shot.

As fate would have it, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also said Kirk’s final message to her was cheering on her attacks against state and local-level Democrats, as she works to expand immigration law enforcement operations in major cities.

“The last thing Charlie had texted me about—about a day or two before he passed away—was about those mayors and governors,” Noem said Sunday on Fox News. “That he wanted them to be held accountable for how dangerous they were making the situation for their people that had to live in those cities.”

Noem has already been on the warpath against the leaders of sanctuary cities, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Arizona Republican Kari Lake and several Republican pundits also attempted to use Kirk’s death to further their political attacks against higher education—too bad the alleged shooter only attended college for one semester.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Fox Host Made to Apologize for Calling to Mass Murder Homeless People

Brian Kilmeade initially said he thought homeless people should receive lethal injections where they sit.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade smiles while sitting on the set of Fox & Friends
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Television host Brian Kilmeade’s personal beliefs about the homeless are deeply disturbing, even for Fox News.

The prime-time anchor was forced to apologize on air during Sunday’s episode of Fox and Friends after he said that the correct answer to handling the displaced population should be mass euthanization by the government.

The comment slipped out during an uncontentious roundtable last week discussing the August 22 murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Zarutska was aboard a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, when she was attacked by a homeless and mentally ill man, Decarlos Brown Jr.

But due process for Brown was, apparently, not the obvious answer to Kilmeade, who suggested that a better answer for combating mental illness among America’s homeless populations would be death.

“Involuntary lethal injection, or something,” Kilmeade said, receiving no pushback from either of his co-hosts. “Just kill them.”

By the end of the weekend, the network had forced Kilmeade to change his tune—at least publicly.

“During that discussion, I wrongly said that they should get lethal injections,” Kilmeade read off the teleprompter. “I apologize for that extremely callous remark. I obviously am aware that not all mentally ill homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion.”

Other recommendations for handling the homeless discussed during last week’s roundtable included institutionalizing or incarcerating those deemed to be mentally unwell.

But Kilmeade’s compassionless gut instinct belies the reality: that homelessness and mental illness often go hand in hand. People experiencing homelessness report significantly higher rates of serious mental illness than the general population—a correlation that researchers argue is a two-way street.

While mental illness can prevent an individual from accessing the systems or tools to help them get out of homelessness, not having a home, reliable possessions, or having one’s daily needs met can quickly materialize into severe trauma that only furthers the chasm between an individual and the available systemic resources.

“Mental or behavioral health disorders and substance abuse are many times outcomes of experiencing homelessness,” according to the Maine-based homeless nonprofit and shelter system Preble Street. “The stress and trauma of homelessness makes it a known risk factor for creating the conditions for mental illness and substance abuse disorders, and people who experience chronic homelessness have a far higher risk of mental illness, disability, or a substance abuse disorder.”

Read more about Republicans’ stance on homelessness:
The Bipartisan Roots of Trump’s Cruel Crackdown on the Homeless
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

RFK Jr. Roasted After Bizarre Tribute at Charlie Kirk Vigil

The health secretary made a baffling claim while talking about his supposedly deep friendship with Kirk.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kenhnedy Jr. stands outside the White House.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr told a crowd mourning Charlie Kirk that he and Kirk first met in 2001—when Kirk would’ve been about 7 years old.

“I met Charlie for the first time in July of 2001. I went on his podcast, and I think we approached each other with a lot of trepidation at that time, but by the end of the podcast, we were soulmates. We were spiritual brothers,” RFK Jr. told the Kennedy Center vigil attendees on Sunday. “We were friends. And over the next couple of years, our friendship blossomed. He ended up being the primary architect of my unification with President Trump.”

The administration’s reaction to Kirk’s death—the vigil, the calls for him to get a statue in the Capitol, the flags at half-mast— show that Kirk wasn’t just a culture-war podcaster, he was a legitimate figure within the MAGA apparatus. And yet top officials  in leadership are still struggling to eulogize him in ways that feel human. RFK Jr. can’t correctly recall when he and Kirk even met, and Trump was more eager to talk about his 90,000 square foot grand ballroom construction project than he was to publicly process his grief for Kirk.

“A slight majority of Americans voted to give literally insane people full authoritarian powers over them,” one X user wrote. “Also, it’s funny RFK Jr and Trump probably don’t really know who Charlie Kirk was. Neither of them care.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Black Washington Post Journalist Says She Was Fired Over Charlie Kirk

Karen Attiah, the paper’s last Black columnist, says she was fired because top editors viewed her social media posts on Charlie Kirk as “unacceptable.”

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah speaks while holding a mic in her hand.
Julia Reinhart/Getty Images

The Washington Post fired its last full-time Black opinion columnist, who says it was because they didn’t like what she posted after Charlie Kirk’s shooting.

Karen Attiah joined the Post in 2014 as a columnist, then became the founding Global Opinions editor in 2016, and has received numerous awards since, including for her coverage of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. On Monday, she announced she was fired for criticizing gun violence and posting a racist quote from Kirk in the wake of his death. 

Last Wednesday, in the aftermath of Kirk’s shooting in Utah and the school shooting in Colorado, Attiah made a string of posts on Bluesky, with only one of them actually mentioning Kirk by name. 

“I wish I had hope for gun control and that I could believe ‘political violence has no place in this country.’ But we live in a country that accepts white children being massacred by gun violence,” she wrote first. “Not just accepts, but worships violence.”

“Political violence has no place in this country.... But we will also do nothing to curb the availability of the guns used to carry out said violence,” she said in another post. “The denial and empty rhetoric is learned helplessness—because the truth is ... America is sick and there is no cure in sight.” 

Those posts are not lacking in validity, and neither are the statements Attiah suspects she actually got fired for. 

“Part of what keeps America so violent is the insistence that people perform care, empty goodness and absolution for white men who espouse hatred and violence,” she wrote, referring to Kirk, who spent much of his career punching down and spreading racism and negativity. “Refusing to tear my clothes and smear ashes on my face in performative mourning  for a white man that espoused violence is … not the same as violence,” she said later. 

The one post Attiah made that actually had Kirk’s name in it was a slightly paraphrased quote. 

“‘Black women do not have the brain processing power to be taken seriously. You have to go steal a white person’s slot’—Charlie Kirk.” (Kirk’s original quote was “You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken seriously,” in reference to former first lady Michelle Obama, news host Joy Reid, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and former Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, although his ire was certainly directed at any successful Black woman.) 

Attiah said the Post found her BlueSky posts to be “unacceptable,” “gross misconduct” and “endangering the physical safety” of her co-workers. She added that she was fired “without conversation.” 

“This was not only a hasty overreach, but a violation of the very standards of journalistic fairness and rigor the Post claims to uphold,” Attiah wrote. “Since then, my words on absolution for white male violence have proven prescient. The suspect in Kirk’s killing is indeed a young white man, and already, lawmakers are urging us to pray for him. The media is painting the 22-year-old as a good, all-American suburban kid. The cycle I mentioned has once again come to pass.” 

Attiah also noted that her firing, as the last Black opinion columnist at the Post, reflected a greater trend of reactionary, anti-DEI policy that has been reaffirmed by the Trump administration’s culture war on woke, “a historical pattern as dangerous as it is shameful—and tragic,” she wrote. 

This comes as many on the online right try (with some success) to attack and censure anyone they see speaking ill of Kirk, even if it just entails reposting the countless wildly offensive and inaccurate things he said while he was alive. This shows once again that the right wing’s ideology has never been one of free speech in America, no matter how much they say it is. 

From McCarthyism to the backlash against the Dixie Chicks, to this current witch hunt, it’s clear that the right is far more sensitive than it has portrayed itself to be. That’s why it’s crashing out over people like Attiah and others rightly pointing out that Kirk’s legacy is one of bigotry and contempt, not one that should be held up as some shining example of political discourse.  

Attiah plans to continue her writing on her substack The Golden Hour

“I am proud of my eleven years at the Post. Beyond awards and recognition, the greatest honor has been working with brilliant colleagues and connecting with readers and writers around the world,” she wrote. “To all who have supported me, read me, even those who disagreed with me—I say, thank you. You’ve made me a better writer, thinker, and person.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Threatens New York After Kathy Hochul Endorses Zohran Mamdani

Donald Trump melted down over Hochul’s support for the mayoral candidate.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sits in front of a microphone
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

The president is threatening to withhold federal funding from a U.S. city unless its local election goes his way.

Donald Trump warned Monday that he would stop “sending good money” to New York City if it chose Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani as its next mayor—hours after the 33-year-old politico earned Governor Kathy Hochul’s critical endorsement.

“Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has Endorsed the ‘Liddle’ Communist,’ Zohran Mamdani, running for Mayor of New York,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “This is a rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City. How can such a thing happen?”

“Washington will be watching this situation very closely. No reason to be sending good money after bad!” he noted.

Hochul—a bonafide centrist—spelled out her support for the Democratic Socialist in a sprawling New York Times op-ed Sunday, detailing their mutual policy goals of lowering the cost of living, instating strong leadership atop the New York City Police Department, and vehemently opposing Trump’s “abhorrent and destructive policies.”

“Since taking office in January, Mr. Trump has killed jobs and dragged down our economy with tariff tax hikes that make life more expensive for working families. He’s gutted Medicaid and food assistance, slashed federal funding New York City relies on and threatened a federal takeover of New York—all while trying to put his thumb on the scale of our local elections,” Hochul wrote.

“We must never allow Mr. Trump to control our city like the king he wants to be,” the governor noted. “Anyone who accepts his tainted influence or benefits from it is compromised from the start.”

It’s not the first time that Trump has overtly threatened Mamdani. The president accused the Ugandan-born New Yorker of being in the country “illegally,” and in July said he would arrest Mamdani if the mayoral hopeful followed through on defying ICE.

Mamdani has been repeatedly accused by conservatives of being a communist, a badge that he has roundly rejected. Politifact, an independent fact-checking organization, said that the Queens lawmaker’s platform for free buses, subsidized daycare, protected rent control, and city-owned grocery stores was not akin to communism, a system in which the government seizes and retains complete and total control over private property and industry. Instead, Politifact decried the cheap smear as a “red scare tactic that has existed in U.S. politics for decades.”

But the name-calling and federal intrusions have not swayed New York voters away from the race favorite: Mamdani clinched New York City’s Democratic primary with 56 percent of the vote in June. He eclipsed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo by double digits, beating out the establishment Democrat by 12 points.

New York City’s election day is Tuesday, November 4, though early voting begins October 25.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Kash Patel in Trouble as Trump Insiders Plot His Replacement

The FBI director is in hot water after his messy handling of the investigation into the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Kash Patel looks out the corner of his eyes as he testifies in Congress.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday denied any wrongdoing in his clumsy handling of the investigation into last week’s fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Meanwhile, Fox News reports that his position in the Trump administration could be in jeopardy.

Kash is facing fire mainly for his premature social media post the day of the shooting, declaring that “the subject for the horrific shooting” was in custody—a claim almost immediately contradicted by local officials. Patel later backtracked, and the manhunt ensued for another 27-plus hours before the suspect, Tyler Robinson, was turned in by a family member.

On Fox and Friends Monday, Patel said he was simply “being transparent with working with the public on our findings as I had them.”

“The job of the FBI is not just to manhunt the actual suspect who did the killing, or suspects, but it’s also to eliminate targets, and eliminate subjects who are not involved in the process, and that’s what we were doing,” Patel said. “Could I have worded it a little better in the heat of the moment? Sure. But do I regret putting it out? Absolutely not.”

Patel’s comments come as Trump administration insiders say his ouster could be in the works. Fox reported Sunday that “Patel’s purported off-ramp, which the White House denies, would not involve his firing but a reassignment to another administration role, according to multiple people who described it.”

One source told Fox that Patel will “get Billy Long-ed,” referring to the IRS commissioner whom Trump recently removed and then nominated as U.S. ambassador to Iceland.

The White House, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Deputy A.G. Todd Blanche “have no confidence in Kash,” a source knowledgeable of personnel talks told Fox, adding that Bondi and Blanche in particular “can’t stand” him. Both officials denied the characterization to Fox, and White House officials also denied that there are plans to replace Patel.

Trump allies and Patel critics reportedly believe that the FBI’s freshly sworn in co-deputy director, Andrew Bailey, could be his planned replacement—which Bailey denies, telling Fox he was not “brought in to replace anyone in leadership at the FBI.”

The day after Patel’s premature post about a shooting “subject,” the FBI director kept silent at a press conference with Utah Governor Spencer Cox and other officials. Citing multiple sources, Fox reports that this was because he was “forcefully instructed” not to chime in.

Similarly, Cox took the lead in the press conference on Friday announcing that the suspect was in custody—though the FBI director did speak, including telling the deceased Kirk, “I’ll see you in Valhalla.” A source told Fox that there had been a concern that “letting Kash talk much could f*ck up the prosecution.”

Patel is set to testify before the Senate and House Judiciary committees this week.

More on how Trump is responding to Kirk’s killing:
Transcript: Trump Threats Darken on Fox as MAGA Rage Over Kirk Worsens
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Kari Lake’s Plea in the Wake of Charlie Kirk’s Death Makes No Sense

Either Kari Lake doesn’t know the facts of Kirk’s alleged shooter, or she doesn’t care.

Kari Lake sits in front of a microphone in a House committee hearing
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Arizona Republican Kari Lake is warning parents not to send their children to college because they could turn out like Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter—who didn’t actually attend university for more than one semester. 

Speaking at a vigil for the right-wing activist at the Kennedy Center Sunday, Lake, a Trump acolyte serving as a senior adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, claimed that alleged gunman Tyler Robinson had been “brainwashed” into committing political violence. 

“I’m not going to say our side is perfect, but damn it, this is coming from the other side,” Lake claimed. “How does a 22-year-old become so filled with hate? Five years earlier, I was told, he was a Trump supporter. And we sent our kids off to college, and they brainwashed ’em.

“I am making a plea to mothers: Do not send your children into these indoctrination camps,” Lake continued. “Don’t do it, do not do it!” 

But Robinson only attended Utah State University for one semester before taking a leave of absence, according to CNN. He never went back. 

In fact, Robinson was a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College—exactly the kind of trade school that Republicans are hoping more young Americans will attend.

Either Lake didn’t know that, or she didn’t care. “At one point, that 22-year-old was a baby in his mother’s arms,” she went on. “And by all accounts, they did a good job raising him until he was sent off to be brainwashed.”

Lake is among several other MAGA pundits who have blamed Kirk’s death on higher education, as a means of placing responsibility on the left.  

But if Robinson’s alleged bullet-casing manifestos are anything to go on, his radicalization had much more to do with memes from distant corners of the internet and video games than a university he didn’t attend for more than a couple of months.

Lake is just one of many Republicans using Kirk’s death to boost their own political agendas. She has been targeting education for years. During her failed gubernatorial campaign in 2022, she described schools as “factories to churn out deliberately mis-educated progressive activists.” Speaking at Kirk’s vigil, she lamented that Americans were “living through the most horrific brainwashing campaign in the history of mankind.” 

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Refuses to Answer Key Question About Venezuela Boat Attack

Donald Trump isn’t ruling out a dangerous escalation in the wake of the boat explosion.

Donald Trump walks outside the White House
Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump won’t say whether he’s planning military action in Venezuela.

While speaking to reporters Sunday, Trump was asked whether he had plans to strike mainland Venezuela, amid ratcheting tensions with the South American nation.

“Well, we’ll see what happens,” Trump replied. “Look, Venezuela is sending us their gang members, their drug dealers, and drugs. That’s not acceptable.”

Earlier this month, the United States launched a deadly extrajudicial strike on a vessel the government claimed was smuggling drugs. Trump claimed that the strike was an act of “self defense,” although the boat had reportedly turned around by the time it was fired upon.

The Trump administration further attempted to justify sidestepping laws about executing suspected drug smugglers, recast as so-called “narco terrorists,” by claiming it was part of a broader campaign targeting cartels in Venezuela, raising concerns that further military action was imminent.

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil said Saturday that military personnel from a U.S. Navy destroyer boarded a fishing boat in Venezuelan waters for eight hours on Friday, in a “direct provocation” against the South American country.

In a rare interview with CNN, Gil said that Venezuela was not looking for a fight with the United States. “We are not betting on conflict, nor do we want conflict,” he said.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington