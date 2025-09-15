Trump Exposes Just How Desperate He Is to Keep Control of D.C.

“The Federal Government, under my auspices as President of the United States of America, has stepped into the complete criminal mess that was Washington, D.C., our Nation’s Capital,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Because of this, D.C. has gone from one of the most dangerous and murder ridden cities in the U.S.A., and even around the World, to one of the safest—In just a few weeks.”

Trump used made-up crime stats to usher the National Guard into the city last month. In reality, violent crime has been on the decline in Washington since 2023, funneling into a nationwide crime drop the following year that saw homicide rates plummet across the country, according to data from The Washington Post. In 2024, crime in the capital was down 35 percent—a figure from the Metropolitan Police Department that was hailed by FBI Director Kash Patel during one of Trump’s press conferences.

But the documented downward trend was not good fodder for Trump’s D.C. takeover. Late last month, the Justice Department announced a criminal investigation into the Washington police department to determine whether the law enforcement bureau had manipulated data to make crime in the city seem lower than officers have claimed.