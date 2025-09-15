Trump Exposes Just How Desperate He Is to Keep Control of D.C.
And the entire country will pay the price.
The National Guard’s time in Washington is nearly up—but the president doesn’t seem willing to let them go.
In a lengthy post on Truth Social late Sunday night, Donald Trump claimed that he was willing to call a national emergency to keep some 800 National Guard members in the nation’s capital. He blamed the potential overreach on an imagined variant of the city’s crime rate that he claimed could explode if federal immigration agents are not given free rein.
“The Federal Government, under my auspices as President of the United States of America, has stepped into the complete criminal mess that was Washington, D.C., our Nation’s Capital,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Because of this, D.C. has gone from one of the most dangerous and murder ridden cities in the U.S.A., and even around the World, to one of the safest—In just a few weeks.”
Trump used made-up crime stats to usher the National Guard into the city last month. In reality, violent crime has been on the decline in Washington since 2023, funneling into a nationwide crime drop the following year that saw homicide rates plummet across the country, according to data from The Washington Post. In 2024, crime in the capital was down 35 percent—a figure from the Metropolitan Police Department that was hailed by FBI Director Kash Patel during one of Trump’s press conferences.
But the documented downward trend was not good fodder for Trump’s D.C. takeover. Late last month, the Justice Department announced a criminal investigation into the Washington police department to determine whether the law enforcement bureau had manipulated data to make crime in the city seem lower than officers have claimed.
Whether the troops have actually made the city better is unclear. Crime is down, homeless encampments have been cleared, and hundreds of people accused of being in the country illegally have been detained by ICE, reported CNN. But tourism is also way down, restaurants are suffering, residents have sparked protests raging against the military occupation, and National Guard members have picked up hundreds of bags of trash—apparenly due to a lack of relevant work. But that version of Washington has seemingly not been witnessed by the big man in the White House.
“The ‘place’ is absolutely booming, with restaurants, stores, and businesses packed and, for the first time in decades, virtually NO CRIME,” Trump insisted. “It has been a beautiful thing to watch but, now, under pressure from the Radical Left Democrats, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has presided over this violent criminal takeover of our Capital for years, has informed the Federal Government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ICE in removing and relocating dangerous illegal aliens.
“If I allowed this to happen, CRIME would come roaring back,” Trump emphasized. “To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON’T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON’T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN.
“I’ll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!!” he added.
Keeping the National Guard in Washington is not free—the crime crackdown is costing the country at least $1 million per day, according to early estimates.