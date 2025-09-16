Skip Navigation
Trump Goes Full Fascist After Simple Question on His Business Deals

Donald Trump threatened retribution after a reporter asked about the business deals he’s making while in office.

Donald Trump scolds reporters on the White House lawn.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Tuesday was asked about how he’s profited off the presidency—and did not take kindly to the line of questioning.

Ahead of Trump’s state visit to the U.K., John Lyons, an editor at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, asked the president how much wealthier he is now than when he assumed office.

“Well, I don’t know,” Trump replied. “The deals I made, for the most part, other than what my kids are doing—you know, they’re running my business. But most of the deals that I’ve made were made before.”

The president quickly changed the subject to his latest hobby horse—the new ballroom he’s having built at the White House—before Lyons asked, “But is it appropriate, President Trump, that a president in office should be engaged in so much business activity?”

“Well, I’m really not,” Trump answered. “My kids are running the business. I’m here.” The president then derailed his own response, asking where Lyons is from and suggesting that he would hold the reporter’s queries against his home country.

“In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much right now, and they want to get along with me,” Trump said. “You know, your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I’m going to tell him about you. You set a very bad tone.”

As Trump turned to another reporter, Lyons asked another question, and was shushed by the president, who pointed at him and sternly said, “Quiet.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is scheduled to travel to New York next week for the U.N. General Assembly. Trump had not previously announced, as he seemed to hint during his quarrel with Lyons, a one-on-one sit down with Albanese. But the president apparently couldn’t help but mention it as leverage against a reporter.

Lyons’s questions come amid reports of Trump’s fortune having ballooned while in office—and of scandalous ways he’s profited off the presidency. On Monday, for instance, The New York Times published an exposé of two overlapping deals: one in which an Emirati royal’s firm invested $2 billion in a Trump family crypto business, and another in which the United Arab Emirates will receive hundreds of thousands of advanced A.I. chips.

The White House denies the deals were linked—and, per the Times, there’s no evidence they constituted an explicit quid pro quo. (If they did, though, it would represent the biggest public corruption scandal in U.S. history by far, according to a former White House economist.)

Trump’s rapid-response social media team declared his outburst at Lyons to be a moment of strength, triumphantly tweeting that the president had “smack[ed] down a rude foreign Fake News loser.”

What Leaked Messages Reveal About Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Shooter

Tyler Robinson’s politics may surprise you.

A memorial for Charlie Kirk
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Friends and family of Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin, say that the national narrative has not aligned with what they know about the 22-year-old from Utah.

Speaking with independent journalist Ken Klippenstein, Robinson’s friends described him as smart, friendly, and largely uninterested in politics—a detail that has made the shooting all the more difficult for them to understand.

“I think the main thing that’s caused so much confusion is that he was always generally apolitical for the most part,” one of Robinson’s friends told Klippenstein under the banner of anonymity. “That’s the big thing, he just never really talked politics which is why it’s so frustrating.”

The Trump administration and its MAGA allies have thus far painted Robinson as an antifa (antifascist) agent, while left-wing verticals have portrayed him as a member of the far right. But close confidants say that neither is wholly accurate: Robinson held complicated, bipartisan views.

“Obviously he’s okay with gay and trans people having a right to exist, but also believes in the Second Amendment,” the friend said.

And although Robinson’s MAGA family have been giving sound bites to the press, there was a lot that Robinson’s family didn’t know about him, according to his friends. Case in point: his bisexuality, and his relationship with his roommate, a transgender person named Lance.

Even Lance was caught off guard by Robinson’s act, according to text messages that the two exchanged after Kirk was shot. The texts were published as part of Robinson’s criminal charges. When pressed as to why he murdered Kirk, Robinson told his partner: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Robinson said he had planned the assassination for a little over a week, and added that the etched engravings on his bullet casings—which refer to a couple of popular video games—were “mostly a big meme” that he thought would be amusing to see discussed on Fox News.

Robinson had a “stone cold poker face” and could be “super hard to read,” another friend told Klippenstein. Those close to Robinson didn’t believe he was hiding anything from them. “As far as we knew he was opened up,” the second friend said.

No one could have envisioned that Robinson, a well-liked straight-A student, would be capable of or even interested in killing Kirk.

“To all of us he just seemed like a simple guy who liked playing games like Sea of Thieves, Deep Rock Galactic, and Helldivers 2, loved to fish and loved to camp,” the second friend said. “It really did seem like that’s all he was about.”

Robinson turned himself in to authorities on Friday. He was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice, among other charges. Prosecutors announced that they are seeking the death penalty in the case.

DOJ Quietly Deletes Study on Politics of Domestic Terrorists

The Justice Department has taken down a study that proves Republicans’ entire narrative wrong about left-wing violence.

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks while seated next to Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

404 Media has reported that in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder, Trump’s Justice Department deleted a study from its website stating that right-wing violence “continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism” in the United States. This comes as the Trump  administration and Republicans generally blame political violence solely on the left.

The study was available online at least until Friday, according to 404 Media, but can now only be found via a Wayback Machine link

The study, published in 2024 and conducted by the National Institute of Justice, is titled, “What NIJ Research Tells Us About Domestic Terrorism.” The first words are: “Militant, nationalistic, violent extremism has increased in the United States. In fact, the number of far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism.”

“Since 1990, far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists, including 227 events that took more than 520 lives,” the study noted. “In this same period, far-left extremists committed 42 ideologically motivated attacks that took 78 lives.”

It’s highly likely that the DOJ took this study down because it doesn’t fit with the narrative the GOP is trying so desperately to push about the left being to blame for the bulk of political violence in this country, willfully ignoring countless examples of that not being the case at all.

Republican Governor Warns of Trump’s Revenge if They Don’t Redistrict

Indiana’s governor is pushing his fellow Republicans to redistrict—or else.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun speaks
Allison Robbert/AFP/Getty Images
Indiana Governor Mike Braun

Indiana Governor Mike Braun wants state legislators to get moving on approving a new congressional district map, to spare them from President Donald Trump’s wrath. 

Speaking on Fort Wayne’s WOWO radio Monday, Braun floated the idea of lawmakers returning for a special session in November, to scrounge up extra GOP seats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. 

“If we try to drag our feet as a state on it, probably, we’ll have consequences of not working with the Trump administration as tightly as we should,” he said.  

Braun is the only lawmaker in Indiana with the authority to call a special session in November. Special sessions are historically pretty expensive for taxpayers. If Braun doesn’t call a special session, Republicans’ redistricting efforts would have to wait until the next session begins in January 2026. 

Braun said Tuesday that he preferred to start working “earlier rather than later,” or “anytime from early November through the very earliest part” of the next legislative session. 

“All I’m telling you is that we’re going to look at [the current maps], we’re going to poll our legislators, and if it’s there, we’re going to do it,” he continued. “My feeling is it probably will happen,” he said. 

The Trump administration has previously urged Indiana to follow the lead of other states’ redistricting efforts, and deliver Trump one or two additional Republican House seats. In August, Vice President JD Vance visited with more than 55 Republicans at the Indiana state House, pressing them to approve a new map, and Trump met privately with the Republican heads of the Indiana House and Senate in the Oval Office.

In Texas, Republican state legislators passed a new congressional map that could help the GOP gain five more seats in the House of Representatives—launching a mirrored initiative in California for the Democrats. Earlier this month, Trump personally bullied Missouri lawmakers to approve a freshly gerrymandered map that would erase the Democratic seat in Kansas City. Republican lawmakers in Kansas, Ohio, and Florida are also considering taking up redistricting efforts in their states, as well as Democrats in Illinois and Maryland. 

Sonia Sotomayor Appears to Rip Pam Bondi: “That Law School Failed”

The Supreme Court justice has some thoughts on Bondi’s vow to crack down on “hate speech.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday seemed to throw a sidelong barb at Attorney General Pam Bondi for foolishly suggesting the existence of a “hate speech” exception to free speech.

As the far right wages an ongoing crusade against people accused of mocking slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Bondi said on a Monday podcast that “hate speech” is not free speech. The Department of Justice, she vowed, will “target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”

The sentiment was widely criticized, including by MAGA commentators, for undermining the First Amendment. Bondi attempted to walk back her statement on Tuesday.

During a Tuesday morning panel at New York Law School, Sotomayor seemingly took aim at Bondi but did not mention the attorney general by name.

“Every time I listen to a lawyer-trained representative saying we should criminalize free speech in some way, I think to myself, that law school failed,” the liberal justice reportedly said. “If any student who becomes a lawyer hasn’t been taught civics, then that law school has failed,” she added. “Because it is for that system that you’re working as a lawyer.”

Sotomayor also raised concerns about people’s awareness, or lack thereof, of constraints on the power of the executive branch—evidently referencing Donald Trump, without mentioning him by name, either.

“Do we understand what the difference is between a king and a president?” Sotomayor said (a distinction that was blurred by the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling on presidential immunity in United States v. Trump, as she warned in her dissent at the time). “I think if people understood these things from the beginning, they would be more informed as to what would be important in a democracy.”

Kash Patel Loses It When Adam Schiff Asks About Ghislaine Maxwell

Patel accused the Democratic senator of “only” caring about prosecuting child predators.

FBI Director Kash Patel gestures while testifying in a Senate committee hearing
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel is apparently not making child sex predators a priority at the bureau.

Patel finished his latest—and potentially last—hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee kicking and screaming Tuesday, raising his voice to Senator Adam Schiff after the lawmaker questioned the recent transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum-security prison in Texas.

Schiff pointed out that the facility was “not suitable for a sex offender” and that Maxwell’s transfer had been arranged after she provided testimony to federal authorities, including members of the FBI.

“Who made that decision and why?” asked Schiff.

Patel responded hastily: “The Bureau of Prisons.”

“The Bureau of Prisons decided on their own—without any consultation from [Deputy Attorney General Todd] Blanche or anyone else—that they were going to suddenly after this interview, completely unrelated to this interview, completely unrelated to anything she said, move her to a prison not suitable for a sex offender?” pressed Schiff. “Do you want the American people to believe that? Do you think they’re stupid?”

“No, I think the American people believe the truth, that I’m not in the weeds on the everyday movements of inmates,” Patel said, referring to the longtime associate and girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, who on her own stands as one of the most notorious child sex offenders of the century. “What I am doing is protecting this country, providing historic reform and combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you, and we have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russiagate, in January 6.”

That’s when Patel turned up the temperature.

“You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate,” Patel yelled, calling Schiff’s political career a “charade.”

“You are a disgrace to this institution and an utter coward,” he told Schiff. “You are a political buffoon, at best.”

Schiff, however, was willing to throw it back.

“You can make an internet troll the FBI director, but [you] will always be nothing more than an internet troll,” Schiff said as the pair spoke over one another.

The exchange concluded with a final word from Patel, though his dismissive attitude toward the topic of Maxwell’s incarceration didn’t paint a pretty picture for the podcaster’s apparently hyperpartisan priorities.

“All you care about is a child sex predator that was prosecuted by a prior administration,” Patel said. “And the Obama Justice Department and the Biden Justice Department did squat. And what did President Trump do? Bring new charges, courageously.”

Patel’s disinterest in catching child predators stretches far beyond a quick beef in the annals of Congress. Instead, there appears to be a top-down transformation at the agency influenced by Patel’s personal ideology: Just about every agent on the FBI’s Baltimore domestic terrorism squad was directed to refocus their attention on detaining immigrants, forcing agents to pause investigations into violent child predators and pedophilia networks, MSNBC reported Tuesday.

Black Man and Homeless Man Found Dead Hanging From Trees on Same Day

Here’s what to know about the deaths of Demartravion “Trey” Reed and Corey Zukatis.

Trees in a park
Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Two communities are reeling after two men, one Black, one white, were found dead hanging from trees in Mississippi just hours apart from one another. Demartravion “Trey” Reed, a 21-year-old Black student, was found Monday morning on his campus of Delta State University. Hours later, Corey Zukatis, 36, was found in Vicksburg. Zukatis was homeless.

Local police are reporting Reed’s death as a suicide, while they are still investigating Zukatis’s.

“At this current time, we are conducting a thorough death investigation,” read a statement from the coroner’s office on Reed’s death. “Based on the preliminary examination, we can confirm that the deceased did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death.”

Still, the timing and imagery of the hangings has caused rampant speculation, with many recalling the racist lynchings of mostly Black people—something Mississippi, and the greater American South, has dealt with for centuries.

The Delta State community has been especially disturbed, as Reed’s body was found on campus during the week of the school’s centennial celebration.

“Our community is deeply saddened by their loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends impacted,” the university said in a statement earlier in the day.

It Sure Looks Like Kash Patel Lied Under Oath About Jeffrey Epstein

Patel made his most unbelievable claim yet about Epstein and his supposed client list.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks into a microphone during a Senate committee hearing
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel played defense Tuesday for Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking ring by claiming that not only did the disgraced financier have no client list—he had no clients at all.

Speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Republican Senator John Kennedy asked: “Who, if anyone, did Epstein traffic these young women to, besides himself?”

“Himself,” Patel quickly answered. “There is no credible information, none. If there were, I would bring the case yesterday that he trafficked to other individuals. And the information that we have—again—is limited.”

“So, the answer is no one?” asked Kennedy, somewhat incredulously.

“For the information that we have,” Patel replied, clarifying that he meant the Epstein files.

The FBI director also admitted that he hadn’t actually done the reading. “I have not reviewed the entirety of [the Epstein files] myself, but a good amount,” he said.

Patel’s claim that Epstein, who was indicted by federal prosecutors on charges related to sex trafficking minors in 2019, had procured dozens of women just for himself directly contradicts a trove of testimony from the survivors of Epstein’s abuse.

Virgina Giuffre previously alleged that she had been sexually exploited by Prince Andrew and Epstein’s other “adult male peers, including royalty, politicians, academicians, businessmen, and/or other professional and personal acquaintances.” The Duke of York denied the accusation, and the suit was settled in 2022.

In January 2024, hundreds of documents were made public as part of Giuffre’s defamation suit against Epstein, including 150 names of individuals associated with the alleged sex trafficker. And though not all of the names were directly implicated in his crimes, some were.

One survivor, Sarah Ransome, testified under oath in 2017 that she had been “lent out by him to his friends and associates” in New York City and that guests at his home in the Virgin Islands had used girls for “instant sexual entertainment.” Another unnamed survivor claimed that she was forced to have sex with two high-profile politicians, both of whom had their names redacted from the documents.

Earlier this month, a group of survivors declared their intention to compile their own list of abusers and accomplices who participated in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking.

Trump Welcomed to the UK With Giant Photo of Him and Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump’s trip to the United Kingdom is off to a great start.

Activists unfurl a large photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein outside Windsor Castle.
Everone Hates Elon/AFP/Getty Images
Activists unfurl a large photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein on the Long Walk, outside Windsor Castle in England, on September 15.

As Donald Trump embarks Tuesday on his second state visit to the U.K., demonstrators have spread an enormous banner depicting the president with notorious sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein across a lawn outside Windsor Castle—where King Charles III is set to host him.

The banner is one of many antics planned for the trip by Everyone Hates Elon, a British guerilla group formed earlier this year to troll billionaire Elon Musk with viral stunts.

For Trump’s visit, Everyone Hates Elon is endeavoring to put the 1997 photo of the president and his former friend Epstein “everywhere he goes,” thus making it “the defining image” of the trip, according to a fundraising page. (As of this writing, almost 1,800 donors have contributed 31,760 pounds—or more than $43,000—to the cause.)

For every 15 pounds raised, the group vowed to add another square meter to the banner, which was unveiled Tuesday as “the WORLD’S BIGGEST PHOTO of Donald with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”

The Everyone Hates Elon Instagram page also boasts of sneaking Trump-Epstein merchandise into the gift shop at Windsor Castle, installing posters of the photo in a bus stop advertisement near the U.S. Embassy in London, and placing a plaque memorializing Epstein on a bench at Trump’s golf course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, which reads: “In loving memory of Jeffrey Epstein—a terrific guy. See you very, very soon. From Donald.”

The group has additionally floated displaying the photo on a mobile billboard van, as well as placards and projections.

“Picture Trump spitting out his tea and scones as he sees the image of him with notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein at every iconic UK location,” the fundraising page states.

New York Times Hits Back After Trump Files Colossal Lawsuit

The paper has respond to Donald Trump’s audacious $15 billion lawsuit.

The New York Times headquarters building
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

The New York Times is fighting back after President Trump filed a massive $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the paper.

“This lawsuit has no merit. It lacks any legitimate legal claims and instead is an attempt to stifle and discourage independent reporting. The New York Times will not be deterred by intimidation tactics,” a spokesperson for the Times said in a statement. “We will continue to pursue the facts without fear or favor and stand up for journalists’ First Amendment right to ask questions on behalf of the American people.”

Trump is essentially filing this lawsuit on the grounds that the Times coverage isn’t kind enough to him. The 85-page lawsuit specifically calls out Times writers Peter Baker, Michael S. Schmidt, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner. The latter two wrote the book Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success, published last year.

“Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar [sic] Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual “mouthpiece” for the Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump wrote Monday evening on Truth Social. “I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER. Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF! The ‘Times’ has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole.”

This is a tried and true method for Trump, as he sued Disney’s ABC and Paramount Global’s CBS News for defamation, settling each case for millions of dollars. The Times likely isn’t planning on folding in the same way, as publisher A.G. Sulzberger told media members in a Monday gala speech before Trump’s announcement to “stand up for your journalism. Stand up for your journalists. Stand up for your rights.”

