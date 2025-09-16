Even the Right Thinks Pam Bondi Is a “Moron” After Hate Speech Remarks
MAGA is pissed at Trump’s attorney general for her latest comments on the Charlie Kirk shooting.
Attorney General Pam Bondi is earning scorn—even in the MAGA media ecosystem—for her uninformed claim that the First Amendment has a hate speech exception.
Bondi made the distinction in a Monday appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast, suggesting that hate speech—specifically with regard to the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk—will “absolutely” be targeted by the Justice Department.
“There’s free speech, and then there’s hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie in our society,” she said. “We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech, anything, and that’s across the aisle.
Observers on the right were quick to call out her threat to get the government involved in the reckless doxing campaign MAGA is leading against people accused (often falsely) of glorifying Kirk’s death online.
Many noted that Kirk himself once tweeted, “Hate speech does not exist legally in America.”
“There obviously shouldn’t be any legal repercussions for ‘hate speech,’ which is not even a valid or coherent concept,” wrote podcaster Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire on X—though he said those who celebrate Kirk’s death should face social consequences. “We don’t need Pam Bondi swooping in to throw the entire conversation off the rails by completely missing our point,” he continued. “And having a ‘hate speech’ crackdown in the name of Charlie Kirk—a man who absolutely rejected ‘hate speech’ laws—is especially grotesque.”
Right-wing commentator Savannah Hernandez called Bondi’s sentiment “destructive,” adding, “She needs to be removed as attorney general now.” Talk show host Dave Rubin similarly called for Bondi’s “immediate resignation,” describing her statement as an “unbelievably bad take.” Provocateur Mike Cernovich tweeted that the “hate speech” claim, paired with Bondi’s mishandling of the case of Jeffrey Epstein, shows that the attorney general “really isn’t ready for this moment.”
“Our Attorney General is apparently a moron,” wrote conservative radio host Erick Erickson.
Bondi sought to do damage control Tuesday morning, stating on X, “Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment.”