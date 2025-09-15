Kash Patel in Trouble as Trump Insiders Plot His Replacement

On Fox and Friends Monday, Patel said he was simply “being transparent with working with the public on our findings as I had them.”

“The job of the FBI is not just to manhunt the actual suspect who did the killing, or suspects, but it’s also to eliminate targets, and eliminate subjects who are not involved in the process, and that’s what we were doing,” Patel said. “Could I have worded it a little better in the heat of the moment? Sure. But do I regret putting it out? Absolutely not.”

Patel’s comments come as Trump administration insiders say his ouster could be in the works. Fox reported Sunday that “Patel’s purported off-ramp, which the White House denies, would not involve his firing but a reassignment to another administration role, according to multiple people who described it.”