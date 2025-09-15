Kash Patel in Trouble as Trump Insiders Plot His Replacement
The FBI director is in hot water after his messy handling of the investigation into the shooting of Charlie Kirk.
FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday denied any wrongdoing in his clumsy handling of the investigation into last week’s fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Meanwhile, Fox News reports that his position in the Trump administration could be in jeopardy.
Kash is facing fire mainly for his premature social media post the day of the shooting, declaring that “the subject for the horrific shooting” was in custody—a claim almost immediately contradicted by local officials. Patel later backtracked, and the manhunt ensued for another 27-plus hours before the suspect, Tyler Robinson, was turned in by a family member.
On Fox and Friends Monday, Patel said he was simply “being transparent with working with the public on our findings as I had them.”
“The job of the FBI is not just to manhunt the actual suspect who did the killing, or suspects, but it’s also to eliminate targets, and eliminate subjects who are not involved in the process, and that’s what we were doing,” Patel said. “Could I have worded it a little better in the heat of the moment? Sure. But do I regret putting it out? Absolutely not.”
Patel’s comments come as Trump administration insiders say his ouster could be in the works. Fox reported Sunday that “Patel’s purported off-ramp, which the White House denies, would not involve his firing but a reassignment to another administration role, according to multiple people who described it.”
One source told Fox that Patel will “get Billy Long-ed,” referring to the IRS commissioner whom Trump recently removed and then nominated as U.S. ambassador to Iceland.
The White House, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Deputy A.G. Todd Blanche “have no confidence in Kash,” a source knowledgeable of personnel talks told Fox, adding that Bondi and Blanche in particular “can’t stand” him. Both officials denied the characterization to Fox, and White House officials also denied that there are plans to replace Patel.
Trump allies and Patel critics reportedly believe that the FBI’s freshly sworn in co-deputy director, Andrew Bailey, could be his planned replacement—which Bailey denies, telling Fox he was not “brought in to replace anyone in leadership at the FBI.”
The day after Patel’s premature post about a shooting “subject,” the FBI director kept silent at a press conference with Utah Governor Spencer Cox and other officials. Citing multiple sources, Fox reports that this was because he was “forcefully instructed” not to chime in.
Similarly, Cox took the lead in the press conference on Friday announcing that the suspect was in custody—though the FBI director did speak, including telling the deceased Kirk, “I’ll see you in Valhalla.” A source told Fox that there had been a concern that “letting Kash talk much could f*ck up the prosecution.”
Patel is set to testify before the Senate and House Judiciary committees this week.