Donald Trump Has Made at Least One Thing Cheaper
Your groceries may cost a fortune, but cocaine has never been more affordable.
The Trump administration has finally managed to make something significantly cheaper for Americans: cocaine.
The Wall Street Journal reported that President Trump has been committing so much manpower to fight dual wars on fentanyl and immigration that he’s opened up a new and fruitful hole in the drug trafficking ecosystem, which Mexican cocaine trafficker Nemesio “Mencho” Oseguera and his Jalisco cartel have filled with record amounts of cocaine in the United States—and at a new low cost.
Record levels of cocaine production in Colombia are driven by the fentanyl crackdown near the border and a significant surge in usage here in the U.S. Now prices for the powder have fallen to $60–$75 per gram, a 25 percent decrease, according to researcher Morgan Godvin. “The price of pure cocaine has plummeted,” he told the Journal.
The 2016 arrest of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s more recent crackdown on his cartel, the Sinaloans, handicapped Mexico’s top fentanyl trafficking cartel. Trump’s overzealous deportation campaign has also pulled officers away from two main fentanyl checkpoints along the southern border.
The U.S. has placed a $15 million bounty on Oseguera.
This news comes as the Trump administration conducted drone strikes on what it claims were two speedboats carrying cocaine and fentanyl from Venezuela in the Caribbean. Trump has made multiple threats of military intervention against cartels, even positing bombing Mexican soil.
Oseguera reportedly transports his product via speedboat, from Colombia and Ecuador to Mexico. As the economy continues to struggle, Americans everywhere can now powder their noses for cheap thanks to Trump.