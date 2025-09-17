Donald Trump Has Made at Least One Thing Cheaper

Record levels of cocaine production in Colombia are driven by the fentanyl crackdown near the border and a significant surge in usage here in the U.S. Now prices for the powder have fallen to $60–$75 per gram, a 25 percent decrease, according to researcher Morgan Godvin. “The price of pure cocaine has plummeted,” he told the Journal.

The 2016 arrest of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s more recent crackdown on his cartel, the Sinaloans, handicapped Mexico’s top fentanyl trafficking cartel. Trump’s overzealous deportation campaign has also pulled officers away from two main fentanyl checkpoints along the southern border.

The U.S. has placed a $15 million bounty on Oseguera.