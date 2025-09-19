Senate Republicans Push Through Motion to Honor Charlie Kirk
Senate Republicans passed a resolution creating a day of remembrance for Charlie Kirk.
The Senate has passed a “National Day of Remembrance” resolution to honor conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk after he was killed last week.
Introduced by Senator Rick Scott, the resolution praises Kirk as a “courageous American patriot” who sought to “elevate truth, foster understanding, and strengthen the Republic.”
It calls Kirk’s killing “a sobering reminder of the growing threat posed by political extremism and hatred in our society.” It does not mention the things Kirk said that were divisive, racist, and promoted the intense polarization to which Republicans credit his killing.
Since this is just a simple resolution passed by unanimous consent, it is not enshrined law and didn’t require a full Senate vote.
In June, the House passed a resolution to condemn the killing of Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman, but it did not create a national day of mourning in her honor.