Stephen Miller Issues Unhinged Threat Over Charlie Kirk’s Death
Miller is on the warpath toward people who disagreed with Kirk.
White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller just made it his mission to go after liberal nonprofits.
Speaking with Vice President JD Vance Monday during a tribute to Charlie Kirk on the far-right firebrand’s eponymous show, Miller said that he intended to “channel all the anger that we have” against the left, claiming that leftist groups and nonprofits had created “terrorist networks” that led to Kirk’s murder.
“The last message that Charlie sent me … was that we needed to have an organized strategy to go after the left-leaning organizations that are promoting violence in this country,” Miller told Vance, celebrating what he described as focused anger. “I will write those words onto my heart and I will carry them out.”
Miller elaborated that, per his belief, these supposed terrorist organizations had produced “organized doxing campaigns” and “organized cells” that facilitated violence.
“It is a vast domestic terror movement,” Miller said. “With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people.
“It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie’s name,” Miller added.
Kirk was shot dead during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University Wednesday. He was struck by a single bullet to the neck, pulverizing his carotid artery.
But details surrounding Kirk’s murder—and his suspected killer—don’t point to the ideological left, as Miller would apparently like people to believe. Instead, the suspect in custody, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, came from a MAGA family, his grandmother told The Daily Beast. Robinson, who hailed from a conservative Mormon family in southwestern Utah, was registered as a nonpartisan voter, according to public records.
Etchings found on bullet casings allegedly belonging to Robinson similarly did not paint the suspect as a liberal. Instead, the writings made references to video games such as Helldivers 2, and echoed 4chan copypastas.