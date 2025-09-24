Jesse Watters Makes Fox Co-Hosts Cringe With Revenge Plan Against U.N.
Fox’s Jesse Watters has a deranged idea for how to respond to the stopped escalator during Trump’s visit to the United Nations.
Fox News’s Jesse Watters joined the MAGA outrage Tuesday over a mishap that occurred during Donald Trump’s arrival at the United Nations earlier that day. Watters mused about the appropriate response to an escalator halting as the president stepped onto it, in a joke that didn’t land quite well among his co-hosts on The Five.
Watters claimed that the international body had “sabotaged” the president. “And they could’ve hurt the first lady. Trump would’ve fallen and gotten back up,” he marveled, before decrying another malfunction, in which the president’s teleprompter failed during the beginning of his address before the U.N. General Assembly.
“I mean this is an insurrection,” Watters said, “and what we need to do is either leave the U.N., or we need to bomb it.”
The joke didn’t quite land. After a momentary silence, co-host Greg Gutfeld hemmed. “Interesting,” he said, laughing.
“It is in New York though, right? Could be some fallout there,” Watters jokingly conceded, winning some laughter from another co-host, before doubling down. “Maybe gas it?”
His co-hosts could be heard squirming off-screen.
“No—” one of them said.
“Don’t gas it, OK,” Watters replied.
“Let’s not do that,” said Dana Perino.
“Oh my goodness,” said Fox contributor Emily Compagno. “He’s kidding, he’s kidding.”
Watters tripled down. “But we need to destroy it. Can we demolish the building? Have everybody leave, and then we’ll demolish the building.”
The host went on to get somewhat more serious, saying, “No, this is absolutely unacceptable, and I hope they get to the bottom of it. And I hope they really injure, emotionally, the people that did it.”
But he was, apparently, unknowingly wishing ill on Trump’s own team. In a statement Tuesday, a U.N. spokesperson said the escalator stoppage was due to a safety mechanism, likely triggered by a cameraman with the president’s delegation, who ascended the elevator before him. Trump’s team was also responsible for the teleprompter issues the president complained about, per a U.N. official who told ABC the White House was operating it.