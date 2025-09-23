ICE Agents Held 5-Year-Old Autistic Girl as Bait to Arrest Her Dad
Federal immigration agents are turning to increasingly sick tactics to meet the Trump administration’s arrest quota.
A Guatemalan family says immigration enforcement agents held their autistic 5-year-old daughter outside their home in Leominster, Massachusetts, last week in order to induce her father to surrender to them.
As Telemundo reported Monday, the father—a man named Edward Hip, who has lived in the country for more than two decades and has an active asylum application—was reportedly driving with his daughter when he called his wife at home and said someone seemed to be following them. When they got home, Hip “managed to run back into the parking lot of my house,” his wife said, but agents got hold of the child.
Video footage obtained by Telemundo shows the father and mother pleading with several men, apparently federal agents, surrounding the girl in a driveway. “They took my daughter, she’s 5 years old. She has autism spectrum,” the woman can be heard shouting in the recording.
“We didn’t take your daughter,” one of the agents said, to which the mother replied, “OK, give me my daughter back.”
In another portion of the video, agents can be seen gesturing for the parents to come over. “Is that your daughter? Come here so I can see those IDs,” one asked. Hip responds that he can “give it through the door,” but the agent, pointing in front of him, says, “You can do it right here.”
The local police department apparently intervened, rescuing the girl from the federal agents. Arriving at the scene, NBC Boston reports, “Leominster police recovered the child and returned her to the family.” Two days later, though, federal agents returned, arresting Hip out of his car.
Department of Homeland Security official Tricia McLaughlin called the story “a disgusting smear,” on X, alleging that Hip had prior arrests, “ignored law enforcement emergency lights to pull over,” and “abandoned” his daughter in the car as he fled inside.
“Officers helped rescue the child and called local police to report the abandonment,” McLaughlin wrote.