White House Pulls 180 on Hundreds of Workers Fired by DOGE
The White House is asking employees axed by DOGE to please come back.
The Trump administration is begging General Service Administration employees fired by DOGE and Elon Musk to come back.
The GSA is a logistics-focused branch that acquires and oversees federal workplaces both physically and virtually. In March, Musk pushed thousands of GSA employees to either resign or retire early, and outright fired hundreds of others. Those who were fired by DOGE are now being given until the end of the week to decide whether to return to their jobs. If they accept, they will come back to work on October 6.
Musk’s impact on the agency has been debilitating. Headquarters staff was cut by nearly 80 percent, portfolio managers cut by 65 percent, and facility managers cut by 35 percent, according to an official who spoke with the Associated Press.
DOGE also planned to cancel more than half of the GSA’s 7,500 leases and sell hundreds of government owned buildings. It’s clear now that they seriously overreached, with 131 leases expiring before employees actually moved out of the buildings.
The chaos DOGE caused—and the backtracking they’re doing now—shows that the federal bureaucracy is not as wasteful, fraudulent, and abusive as the world’s richest man constantly claimed it to be. DOGE’s “Wall of Receipts” pledged to save the U.S. $460 million just through lease cancellations. They didn’t even get close, as the savings are at an estimated $140 million.
“Ultimately, the outcome was the agency was left broken and understaffed,” former GSA real estate staffer Chad Becker, told the Associated Press. “They didn’t have the people they needed to carry out basic functions.”
GSA isn’t the only federal agency being negatively impacted by the cuts that were supposed to save it. From the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to the Social Security Administration, DOGE has absolutely failed to make anything more efficient, leaving only more mess behind.