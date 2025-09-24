JD Vance Rushes to Exploit ICE Shooting Before Knowing Any Details

“Yooo DHS i didnt approve to be used in this. I know you know my address so send a check. And please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos,” Von posted late on Tuesday night. “When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are alot more nuanced than this video allows. Bye!”

Von is reaping what he happily sowed. He had the president and his vice president on his podcast during the campaign to talk about cocaine, was a guest at the inauguration, has traveled with the president since then, and is now the unwilling face of deportation. (Additionally, asking for DHS to cut you a check before asking to take the video down is tacky at best, but what else is to be expected from the podcaster?)

Von isn’t the only “funny” guy regretting his decision to cozy up to Trump. In July, podcaster Joe Rogan expressed his shock and horror at Trump deporting innocent people with no criminal records.