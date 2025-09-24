London Mayor Says Trump Is Racist, Sexist, Islamophobic, and More

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called out President Trump for being racist, sexist, Islamophobic, and more after Trump accused him of wanting to “go to sharia law” in his United Nations General Assembly speech on Tuesday.

“I look at London where you have a terrible mayor, a terrible, terrible mayor and it’s been changed, it’s been so changed. Now they want to go to sharia law, but you’re in a different country, you can’t do that,” Trump said about halfway through his hour-long speech. Khan, very much on the center-left, is London’s first ever Muslim mayor. Trump’s assertion that he wants to instill sharia law in London is nothing more than a lazy, racist dog whistle.