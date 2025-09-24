Trump’s Fascist Threats Make Jimmy Kimmel Go Viral Like Never Before

“I genuinely belive that Israel is like, paying my dad now to pedal propaganda,” Maddie Block said, directly mentioning a “dissertation-length” pro-Israel post from her father. “He was … saying that the genocide is a lie, and that civilians aren’t being killed, and the IDF is doing everything they can to minimize casualities. And I’m like, how much are they paying my dad? How much is his soul? ’Cuz it seems like he has sold his soul to the devil.”

Senator Block was one of 250 politicians from both parties who attended the “50 States, One Israel” conference earlier this month, in which they were lobbied by the Israeli government for more funding in their genocide of Palestinians (and met with a uniquely awful rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” that has now gone viral). That’s what Maddie Block’s father was doing instead of representing New Mexicans.

“It was a privilege to be part of the largest diplomatic delegation to ever visit the state of Israel,” Senator Block wrote before moving to shamelessly deny and justify the genocide of innocent Palestians, which has left at least 65,000 men, women, and children dead.