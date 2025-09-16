Judge Throws Out Flimsy Terrorism Charges Against Luigi Mangione
The 27-year-old accused of killing the United Healthcare CEO had his charges reduced.
A New York state court on Tuesday dismissed all terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, the 27-year-old accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, with Judge Gregory Carro ruling they were “legally insufficient.”
To meet the definition of terrorism, Carro noted, an action must have the intent to “intimidate and coerce a civilian population.”
But while the prosecution put “great emphasis on [Mangione’s] ‘ideological’ motive,” Carro wrote, ideological belief does not necessarily meet that criteria, despite the prosecution falsely conflating the two.
“There is no indication in the statute that a murder committed for ideological reasons (in this case, the defendant’s apparent desire to draw attention to what he perceived as inequities or greed within the American health care system), fits within the definition of terrorism, without establishing the necessary element of an intent to intimidate or coerce,” Carro ruled.
“While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC, and the health care industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to ‘intimidate and coerce a civilian population,’” and there was “no evidence presented” that he had such a goal, the judge said.
Mangione still faces second-degree murder charges in New York, as well as federal charges and Pennsylvania state charges.
This story has been updated.