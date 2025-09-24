Trump Official Gave Free Tickets to GOP Group to Heckle Black Artist
Kennedy Center interim president Richard Grenell made sure to invite a group of MAGA Republicans to musician Yasmin Williams’s performance after the two had an argument.
Kennedy Center interim president Rick Grenell sent in a group of gay conservatives to heckle and harass a Black performer during her concert because she was a “liberal.”
Prominent fingerstyle guitarist Yasmin Williams performed at the Kennedy Center on September 18 at a concert she had committed to before the Trump administration’s culture war on the iconic theater.
Washingtonian reported that Kennedy Center workers learned that 50 seats at Williams’s show had been saved for the Log Cabin Republicans, a nonprofit group that seeks to simultaneously “support LGBT issues and conservative values.” The center increased security in the venue as about 20 men in MAGA hats took their seats.
“They said they were concerned for my safety,” Williams told Washingtonian. “There were about 20 guys in suits, and some of them were wearing MAGA hats.”
In their newsletter, the “Bi-Weekly,” Log Cabin Republicans president Andrew Manik told his group that Williams was a “vocal opponent of President Trump,” and ordered them to “make sure the audience is filled with Patriots.” The email also said that some attendees would get tickets for free drinks.
The concert seats were reserved for them by Grenell, multiple Kennedy Center employees said, and one of his staffers directed the Log Cabin Republicans to them when they arrived.
Nevertheless, Williams took the stage.
“I’ve been grappling with whether I should do this show for a while, and I’m here!” she said as she began to strum her guitar. “I decided to do this show to support the people … who made the Kennedy Center the prestigious place that it was. Sadly, I have to say ‘was,’ because of the hostile takeover from the Trump administration. It seems to have tarnished the reputation of this place.
“I don’t support the new board at all,” she continued. “Especially you, Rick Grenell, I am not a fan of yours at all.”
This was met with claps and a smattering of boos, and one attendee even yelled at Williams to give a shout-out to the recently deceased Charlie Kirk. Eventually, the group moved elsewhere and Williams continued her show.
This was the culmination of months of antagonism from Grenell. In April, Williams emailed the interim president asking him if Trump’s overhaul of the center would lead to any logistical changes. She described what he sent back as “absolutely insane.”
He told her that any artist who canceled a show out of protest “did so because they couldn’t be in the presence of Republicans,” asking Williams, “Who is the intolerant one?”
“Let me remind, YOU reached out to me unsolicited and accused me of being an intolerant. Don’t be a victim now. You asked,” he concluded.
While Grenell’s gambit with the Log Cabin Republicans is absolutely nefarious, the state suppression of art is incredibly commonplace in this administration, as its culture crackdown has reached the Smithsonian and national parks.
Despite video proof of the disruption, the Kennedy Center disputes the claims. “This is an absolutely ridiculous claim. There was no coordinated effort by the Kennedy Center. Grenell had no involvement. We did not even know they were coming,” Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Daravi told The Washington Post. “They did not heckle and frankly it is defamation of character for her to say that—she however bashed Grenell and the Center from the Kennedy Center stage. Republicans are patrons too and they are welcome at the Kennedy Center just like anyone else.”