Grok’s potential integration within federal agencies is certainly a high point for a chatbot that, in its time as a feature on Musk’s social media platform X, has had some notorious low ones.

There was the period when it began producing antisemitic screeds and calling itself “MechaHitler.” Or when it randomly came to share its South African creator’s obsession with alleged “white genocide” in South Africa—so much so that it would bring it up in unrelated inquiries. Or when it made disturbing sexual comments about then-CEO of X Linda Yaccarino, or similarly harassed prominent liberal X user Will Stancil, providing users instructions to break into his house, and reminding them to bring “lockpicks, gloves, flashlight, and lube—just in case.”

Musk, for his part, has made comments raising concerns about his possible tinkering with Grok such that it shares his right-wing beliefs. When Grok told a user that “right-wing political violence has been more frequent and deadly” than left-wing violence since 2016, while providing evidence, Musk called it a “major fail,” accusing the chatbot of “parroting legacy media.”