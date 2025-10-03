The Supreme Court Is Creating a King

Department of State v. AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition—I’ll refer to the case hereafter as AVAC for brevity’s sake—is about the appropriations bill that Congress passed in the spring of 2024. Congress set aside billions of dollars for certain foreign-aid programs at issue in this case. Among those appropriations was $3.9 billion for development assistance, which the law said “shall be made available” for programs and direct relief. AVAC and other groups that regularly receive the funds sued the Trump administration to compel it to take steps to disburse the money.

A federal district court and the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with those groups, ruling that the administration could not lawfully ignore Congress’s spending powers. That prompted the Trump administration to ask the Supreme Court to intervene once again on the shadow docket. It claimed that the ruling would infringe upon the executive branch’s core powers over foreign affairs. “To have any hope of complying in time, the Executive Branch would have to immediately commence diplomatic discussions with foreign nations about the use of those funds—discussions the President considers counterproductive to foreign policy—and notify Congress about planned obligations that the President is strongly opposing,” they complained.

The groups urged the court to leave the lower court’s order intact. They noted that “neither the injunction nor the appropriations acts require the government to use such agreements to obligate funds,” and emphasized that the lower courts had not told the Trump administration how to spend the funds, only that they must be spent before the deadline. At stake, the plaintiffs warned, was the basic structure of American governance. “The government’s theory that the agencies need not comply with enacted legislation mandating that they spend funds, because the President has unilaterally proposed legislation to rescind those statutory mandates, would fundamentally upend our constitutional structure,” they argued.