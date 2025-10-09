“Disappointed in You”: Mike Johnson Gets Hammered by C-SPAN Callers

“If we see a lapse in pay come the 15th, my children do not get to get the medication that’s needed for them to live their life,” she said, her voice shaking. “As a Republican, I am disappointed in my party and I’m very disappointed in you because you do have the power to call the House back.... I am begging you to pass this legislation. My kids could die.”

In response, the speaker placed the blame for the ongoing government shutdown on Democrats: “Republicans are the ones delivering for you,” he assured her, whereas, “Democrats are the ones preventing you from getting the check.”

Republican C-SPAN caller to Mike Johnson: "As a Republican, I'm very disappointed in my party,and I'm very disappointed in you, because you have the power to call the House back. You refuse to do that just for a show." pic.twitter.com/3gxdXxtsDj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2025

Pat, a Democrat from New York, called in and criticized the ongoing shutdown and Trump’s so-called “one, big, beautiful” tax and spending plan. She also asked about “the war being caused here in America,” with Trump deploying troops to American cities, using them as “war zones,” and telling “the military to shoot Americans.”