Vivek Ramaswamy’s Latest Idea Is Dumber Than the “Gulf of America”

“I like what President Trump’s done with the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of America,” Ramaswamy said to some applause and laughter. “Anybody think if there’s a Lake Michigan, maybe there should be a Lake Ohio around here?”

“I’m feeling that, so we’ll talk about that a little bit more as this campaign progresses,” Ramawamy continued.

Lake Erie runs across Ohio’s northern border, as well as Pennsylvania, New York, and Michigan—and the southern border of Ontario, a Canadian province that is not feeling so friendly toward the U.S. right now.