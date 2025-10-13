JD Vance Has Bonkers Excuse for CDC Layoff Chaos

“Some of them were involved with the federal measles response. Some of them were involved with the response on Ebola,” said host Margaret Brennan. “How does a mistake like this happen? Did the White House even talk to the CDC?”

“So, you ask, how does this mistake happen? It happened because Chuck Schumer shut down the government, and we’re trying to make sure that essential services still function in the face of that shutdown,” Vance said in a sprawling answer that both blamed Democrats for the critical bipartisan failure and suggested that the layoff error was little more than water under the bridge.

“But that was a White House decision to lay off these individuals,” Brennan pressed.