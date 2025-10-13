JD Vance Has Bonkers Excuse for CDC Layoff Chaos
Vance desperately tried to shift the blame for the mass layoff and rehiring at the CDC.
The White House’s government shutdown blame game isn’t turning out to be a very effective cross-topic strategy.
Speaking with CBS News’s Face the Nation on Sunday, Vice President JD Vance couldn’t muster an answer as to why more than a thousand staffers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had been mistakenly laid off just days prior without lazily pointing the finger at congressional Democrats.
“Some of them were involved with the federal measles response. Some of them were involved with the response on Ebola,” said host Margaret Brennan. “How does a mistake like this happen? Did the White House even talk to the CDC?”
“So, you ask, how does this mistake happen? It happened because Chuck Schumer shut down the government, and we’re trying to make sure that essential services still function in the face of that shutdown,” Vance said in a sprawling answer that both blamed Democrats for the critical bipartisan failure and suggested that the layoff error was little more than water under the bridge.
“But that was a White House decision to lay off these individuals,” Brennan pressed.
“You heard the president talking about that. That—that wasn’t Chuck Schumer’s decision. I understand your broader point on the negotiations, but the layoffs came from the president and the White House.”
“But my point is, Margaret, that we have to do layoffs because we have to preserve necessary resources to do the most critical things that the government does,” Vance said.
“All these conversations about whether it’s a temporary layoff or a permanent layoff, we are dealing with a terrible, chaotic situation because Chuck Schumer and a few far-left Democrats decided to shut down the government.”
Roughly 10 percent of the CDC received layoff notices Friday amid a wave of some 4,100 government firings under the cover of the government shutdown. Once the news became public on Saturday, a federal health official indicated that some of the CDC’s pink slip recipients had been mistakenly let go, including members of the agency’s infectious disease outbreak team as well as its science and health data analysis team.
Approximately 700 employees were reinstated that day, according to their union, the American Federation of Government Employees.
So far, the government has been shut down for more than 12 days. The federal closure is the result of a boiling disagreement between Democrats and Republicans, leftover from the spring, about how to fund Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” budget.
Republicans want to pass a “clean” continuing resolution, which would provide the executive branch with unfettered funds to advance the president’s agenda as outlined in his July legislation. That would include ruinous cuts to Obamacare subsidies and Medicaid, a position that Democrats have demonstrated for months is a nonstarter.