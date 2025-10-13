This Is How Slavishly Devoted Marco Rubio Is to Trump
When the president says “jump,” Rubio says “How high?”
Donald Trump’s Cabinet has once again demonstrated that it is just as blindly devoted to the president’s cult of personality as his most ardent MAGA supporters are.
“It’s about transforming the region,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Egypt, right after stating that Trump’s Middle East Peace plan was bigger than “restoring” Gaza. “We have an incredible partner and a long alliance, a tremendous collection of leaders. This is clearly, in my mind—and I think in the mind of everyone in this room—probably one of the most important days for world peace in fifty years. And that’s not an exaggeration.”
“Only fifty?” Trump chimed in.
Rubio then proceeded to exaggerate.
“Maybe 100! Really since the end of World War II.”
Rubio responded to Trump’s comment like a dog would respond to its owner, and he isn’t the only one. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kash Patel, and countless other Cabinet members have turned positions that are historically aimed to be independent of the president into glorified sycophants.
Peace in Gaza is tenuous at best, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it abundantly clear that he would prefer to keep the conflict going indefinitely. This deal is not a switch to flip, it will take years to fully come into fruition—if it isn’t broken by Israel.
And peace for whom? Rubio’s comments come as Poland prepares its military for increased violence from Russia, as war rages on in Sudan, and as the National Guard tears through the streets of U.S. cities.