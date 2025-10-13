This Is How Slavishly Devoted Marco Rubio Is to Trump

“I think that there are many different alternatives that at the appropriate time after the midterms in ‘26, we will roll out,” Bannon said. “But I think there are many different alternatives to make sure that President Trump is on the ballot, and if he’s on the ballot, he’ll win.”

It’s not clear that Trump, who hocks “Trump 2028” hats, sees himself as constrained by the Twenty-Second Amendment, either—not to mention the U.S. Constitution. In March, he told NBC’s Kristen Welker that he was “not joking” about considering a third term, claiming that there were “methods” by which he could remain in the White House.

Still, the Twenty-Second Amendment is clear as ever: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.” It’s just a matter of whether the Supreme Court will enforce it—and based on recent remarks from Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas, it’s not clear that it will.